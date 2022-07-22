U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,993.75
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,015.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,590.25
    -49.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.99
    -1.36 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.70
    +8.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    -0.0060 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.17
    -0.71 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1946
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3320
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,518.07
    +564.91 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.51
    +28.54 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.33
    +17.82 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market to Reach $12.48 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.9%

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market

Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market
Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryopreservation Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Cryogen Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cryopreservation equipment market is expected to reach US$ 12,489.84 million by 2028 from US$ 6,358.65 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2028.

The factors such as growing acceptance for regenerative medicine and increasing need of biobanking practices are contributing to the market growth. However, the stringent regulatory requirements hinder the cryopreservation equipment market growth.

Cryopreservation is a technique employed to minimize cell damage caused during freezing and storage of biological materials such as tissue, bacteria, fungi, virus, and mammalian cells. Tissues and genetically stable living cells preserved via cryopreservation can be used in research and other biomedical applications. The equipment required for cryopreservation includes cryopreservation systems, cryoware, accessories, and cryogen.

Cryopreservation plays an important part in the field of regenerative medicine as it facilitates stable and secure storage of cells and other related components for a prolonged time. Regenerative medicine enables replacing diseased or damaged cells, tissues, and organs by retrieving their normal function through stem cell therapy.

Owing to the advancements in the medical technology, stem cell therapy is now being considered as an alternative to traditional drug therapies in the treatment of a wide range of chronic diseases, including diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases.

Market Drivers

  • Growing Acceptance for Regenerative Medicine

  • Increasing Needs of Biobanking Practices

Market Restraints

  • Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Market Opportunities

  • Importance of Cryopreservation for Success of Cell-Based Therapies

Future Trends

  • 3D Printing to Provide Customizable Probes for Sensing and Monitoring in Cryobiology Applications

Type Insights

Based on type, the global cryopreservation equipment market is segmented into freezers, sample preparation systems, and accessories. In 2021, the freezers segment held the largest share of the market, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2022-2028. In ultracold freezers, liquid nitrogen is used for the successful preservation of more complex biological structures by virtually seizing all biological activities.

Cryogen Type Insights

Based on cryogen type, the global cryopreservation equipment market is segmented into liquid nitrogen, oxygen, liquid helium, argon, and others. In 2021, the liquid nitrogen segment held the largest share of the market; the market for this segment is further expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2022-2028. Liquid nitrogen is a nonmechanical method of cells preservation. Large thermos-like containers are used to house either racks or shelves that hold cryogenic vials.

Application Insights

Based on application, the global cryopreservation equipment market is segmented into cord blood stem cells, sperms, semen & testicular tissues, embryos and oocytes, cell and gene therapies, and others. In 2020, the cord blood stem cells segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the sperms segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2022-2028. In recent years, public cord banking has been promoted over private cord banking. Various centers across the world are performing cord blood stem cell transplantation as a part of the management of genetic, hematologic, immunologic, metabolic, and oncologic disorders, among others, which is bolstering the growth of the market for the public cord banking segment.

End User Insights

Based on end user, the cryopreservation equipment market is segmented into stem cell banks, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals organizations, stem cell research laboratories, and others. The biotechnology and pharmaceuticals organizations segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is further expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028. Cryopreservation has become an integral part of the manufacturing process of many cellular therapies as it sometimes precedes cell culture (by preserving the starting cellular material before beginning large-scale manufacturing) and generally follows cell expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cryopreservation Equipment Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market - Market Landscape

5. Cryopreservation Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Acceptance for Regenerative Medicine
5.1.2 Increasing Needs of Biobanking Practices
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Importance of Cryopreservation for Success of Cell-Based Therapies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 3D Printing to Provide Customizable Probes for Sensing and Monitoring in Cryobiology Applications
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Cryopreservation Equipment Market- Global Analysis

7. Global Cryopreservation Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Type

10. Cryopreservation Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - End User

11. Cryopreservation Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cryopreservation Equipment Market

13. Cryopreservation Equipment Market- Industry Landscape

14. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Gold Sim Cellular Science LLC

  • Brooks Automation, Inc

  • Avantor, Inc.

  • Hamilton Company

  • PHC Holdings Corporation

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Cryoport Systems, LLC.

  • Antech Group Inc.

  • Cryofab

  • BioLife Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ujiyb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Snap stock falls after second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors assess Snap's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Mr. 'Big Short' Makes a Serious Accusation

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

  • Surprise! 5 Stocks You Had No Clue Warren Buffett Owns

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street pays close attention. The easiest way for investors to monitor what Warren Buffett has been buying and selling is to track Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.72% and 2.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • The Companies Taking Advantage Of America’s LNG Boom

    As demand for natural gas around the world soars, the focus in the United States has turned to building the infrastructure for the next stage of the LNG boom

  • AT&T earnings were ‘actually good’ despite stock selloff, says analyst

    AT&T Inc.'s shares sold off sharply Thursday after the telecommunications giant cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year, but one analyst said the latest report wasn't all bad.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • Tilray (TLRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investors will focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates, when Tilray (TLRY) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • Microsoft and Google Bring Bad News for the Economy

    Tech giants Microsoft and Google have just taken additional hard decisions ahead of their earnings reports.

  • Morgan Stanley predicts Apple could hit $3 trillion on services shift

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley breaks down Morgan Stanley's forecast on Apple's value potential as it pivots more towards service subscriptions.

  • GameStop Stock Is Splitting to $38. Trading Starts Friday.

    The stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis Friday, meaning one share will be worth one-fourth of what a share was worth previously.

  • 5-Star Analyst Pounds the Table on Palantir Stock

    It’s well-known by now that many stocks have seen far better days, as over the past year, valuations have often contracted by huge amounts. While shareholders have suffered at the hands of the violent pullbacks, many names now provide enticing entry points. Which brings us to Palantir (PLTR), a name now trading some distance below former highs, as noted by Raymond James’ Brian Gesuale, who smells opportunity. “After falling ~73% from its early 2021 peak,” said the 5-star analyst, “we see the ris

  • Apple: Don’t Underestimate the Continued Growth Story, Says Analyst

    Earnings season is now in full swing, but most of the big hitters at Wall Street’s quarterly extravaganza will report the period’s financials next week. And so will the biggest of them all; Apple (AAPL) will deliver its third fiscal quarter results (June quarter) after the close on July 28th (Thursday). Wedbush's Daniel Ives thinks Apple will be able to meet expectations despite the “albatross” hanging round its neck. Recall, according to the company’s guidance, the Covid lockdowns in China are

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • A New Bull Market Can’t Start Until Investors Give Up

    “In order for the stock market to live, has to die.” The Wall Street veteran who uttered those words about the star fund manager said he has no ill-will, but he said he isn’t comfortable betting on a new bull market until the poster child for the last one has had her comeuppance.

  • ‘Awful’ Snap Sales Wipe $69 Billion From Social Media Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- US social-media giants were on course to shed nearly $69 billion in market value on Thursday, as disappointing revenue from Snap Inc. raised concerns about the outlook for online advertising.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ex-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseBiden Contracts Covi

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $18.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day.

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right

    New data from Qatalaq and GitLab reveals remote workers spend time every day doing menial tasks to convince their managers and colleagues they’re really working. A lot of time.