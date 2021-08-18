U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Global Crypto Asset Management Market to Garner $9.36 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increase in digitalization in financial organizations and large companies, surge in investment and adoption in cryptocurrency, and simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrency fuel the growth of the global crypto asset management market. On the basis of region, moreover, the market across North America held the highest share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

Portland, OR , Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global crypto asset management market garnered $0.67 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $9.36 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 30.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, regional scenario, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Increase in digitalization in financial organizations and large companies, surge in investments for cryptocurrency, and simplification of the process for purchasing cryptocurrency fuel the growth of the global crypto asset management market. However, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation cost restrain the market growth. Contrarily, untapped potential in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the new few years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 290 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12890

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the adoption of cloud based crypto asset management solutions among banks and fintech institutions to secure their systems and provide customers with scalable, resilient, and agile crypto services.

  • Furthermore, cloud based crypto asset management provides individuals and enterprises with improved flexibility as well as cost effective solutions. The demand for crypto asset management is expected to remain constant post pandemic as week.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the crypto asset management market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12890

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global crypto asset management market based on offering, application type, mobile operating system, end user, industry vertical, and region.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 33.1% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12890

By offering, the wallet management solution segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly three-foruths of the global crypto asset management market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the custodian solutions segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading players of the global crypto asset management market analyzed in the research include Bakkt, BitGo., Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Gemini Trust Company, LLC, ICONOMI Limited, Paxos Trust Company, LLC., Ledger SAS, Metaco, and Xapo Holdings Limited.

Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2b25066203a1f7194b21dfa23b9a2bbc

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Crypto Asset Management 

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


