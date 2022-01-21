U.S. markets closed

Global Crypto ATM Market Report 2022-2028: COVID-19 is Expected to Play a Key Role in Driving the Growth of the Burgeoning Industry

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crypto ATM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (One Way, Two Way), by Offering, by Coin Type (Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global crypto ATM market size is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 59.2% from 2022 to 2028

The growth of the market can be attributed to the consistent increase in the number of new cryptocurrency users and the subsequent need for crypto ATMs to convert cryptocurrency into fiat money. According to the statistics provided by TripleA, a cryptocurrency payment company, there were about 300 million crypto owners worldwide as of 2021.

Crypto ATMs offer several benefits to cryptocurrency users. They provide cryptocurrency users with easier trading options. Also, users are not required to set up an account or deal with long public keys. Rather, crypto ATMs automatically generate the receipt for transactions and these receipts contain both private keys and public keys in the form of QR codes.

Several retailers are trying to provide crypto ATM services to their customers as part of the efforts to digitalize their offerings while enhancing customer experiences. For instance, in October 2021, Walmart announced a partnership with coin cashing machine company Coinstar and crypto-cash exchange provider Coinme. The partnership envisages Walmart installing 200 bitcoin ATMs in its store across the U.S.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to play a decisive role in driving the growth of the market. Lower access fees and ease of access encouraged people to increasingly invest in cryptocurrencies during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Consumer Crypto Survey, 48% of Americans bought cryptocurrencies in H1/ 2021.

Crypto ATM Market Report Highlights

  • The one way segment dominated the market in 2021. The increase in demand for one way crypto ATMs among the customers due to its seamless transaction offerings accentuated the segment growth in 2021

  • The hardware segment dominated the market in 2021. Crypto ATM hardware providers are focusing on strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions to improve their product offerings

  • The bitcoin segment dominated the market in 2021. The legalization of bitcoin across various countries worldwide propelled the growth of the segment in 2021

  • The restaurants and other hospitality spaces segment dominated the market in 2021. Several hotels worldwide are deploying crypto ATMs as part of the efforts to meet the changing needs of customers

  • The increasing use of digital currencies in Asia Pacific countries, such as Australia, Thailand, and Taiwan is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions
1.3 List of Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Crypto ATM Market-Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017-2028
2.2 Global Crypto ATM Market, 2017-2028
2.2.1 Global crypto ATM Market, by region, 2017-2028
2.2.2 Global crypto ATM Market, by type, 2017-2028
2.2.3 Global crypto ATM Market, by offering, 2017-2028
2.2.4 Global crypto ATM Market, by coin type, 2017-2028
2.2.5 Global crypto ATM Market, by application, 2017-2028

Chapter 3 Crypto ATM Market Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Crypto ATM Market-Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Crypto ATM Market: Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1 Rising fund transfers in the developing countries
3.4.1.2 Increasing installations of crypto ATMs
3.4.2 Market challenge analysis
3.4.2.1 Security and data privacy concerns
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6 Crypto ATM Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Crypto ATM Market-PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Investment Landscape Analysis
4.1 Key Investor Dashboard
4.2 Investors Vision & Goal Analysis
4.3 Investment Highlights
4.3.1 Top VC investors
4.3.2 Top deals of 2021
4.4 Investor Strategies

Chapter 5 FinTech Industry Highlights
5.1 FinTech Ecosystem Overview
5.2 FinTech Services Overview
5.3 Total FinTech Investment, 2016-2020 (USD Billion)
5.4 FinTech Regulatory Outlook
5.4.1 Government Regulations
5.4.2 Private/Association Regulations
5.5 FinTech Company Analysis-GVR Dashboard (Top 50 companies)

Chapter 6 Crypto ATM Machine Volume Analysis
6.1 North America
6.2 Europe
6.3 Asia Pacific
6.4 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7 Crypto ATM Market Type Outlook
7.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Type, 2021
7.2 One Way
7.2.1 Crypto ATM market share by one-way type, 2017-2028
7.3 Two Way
7.3.1 Crypto ATM market share by two-way type, 2017-2028

Chapter 8 Crypto ATM Market Offering Outlook
8.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Offering, 2021
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Crypto ATM market share by hardware, 2017-2028
8.3 Software

Chapter 9 Crypto ATM Market Coin Type Outlook
9.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Coin Type, 2021
9.2 Bitcoin
9.2.1 Crypto ATM market share by bitcoin, 2017-2028
9.3 Dogecoin
9.4 Ethereum
9.5 Litecoin
9.6 Others

Chapter 10 Crypto ATM Market Application Outlook
10.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Application, 2021
10.2 Commercial Spaces
10.2.1 Crypto ATM market share by commercial spaces, 2017-2028
10.3 Restaurants & Other Hospitality Spaces
10.4 Transportation Hubs
10.5 Standalone Units
10.6 Others

Chapter 11 Crypto ATM Market Regional Outlook
11.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Region, 2021
11.1.1 Crypto ATM market, 2017-2028
11.1.2 Crypto ATM market, by type, 2017-2028
11.1.3 Crypto ATM market, by offering, 2017-2028
11.1.4 Crypto ATM market, by coin type, 2017-2028
11.1.5 Crypto ATM market, by application, 2017-2028

Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis
12.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
12.2 Company Categorization
12.3 Vendor Landscape
12.3.1 Key company ranking/company market share analysis, 2021
12.4 Company Analysis Tools
12.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis
12.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Company overview
13.2 Financial performance
13.3 Product benchmarking
13.4 Strategic initiatives

  • GENERAL BYTES s.r.o.

  • Genesis Coin Inc.

  • Lamassu Industries AG

  • Covault

  • Bitaccess Inc.

  • Coinme

  • Coinsource

  • Coin ATM Radar

  • Orderbob

  • Cryptomat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t2c8m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-crypto-atm-market-report-2022-2028--covid-19-is-expected-to-play-a-key-role-in-driving-the-growth-of-the-burgeoning-industry-301465922.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

