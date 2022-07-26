The Global Crypto Wallet Market is expected to grow by $ 686.05 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.19% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Crypto Wallet Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the crypto wallet market and it is poised to grow by $ 686. 05 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the crypto wallet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by people’s inclination towards digital currency, increasing demand for cryptocurrencies globally, and usage and awareness regarding the benefits of using cryptocurrencies.

The crypto wallet market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The crypto wallet market is segmented as below:

By Product

• software-based

• hardware-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing availability of crypto wallets as one of the prime reasons driving the crypto wallet market growth during the next few years. Also, crypto wallets allow users to send and receive various cryptocurrencies and technological innovations and advancements in the crypto world will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the crypto wallet market covers the following areas:

• Crypto wallet market sizing

• Crypto wallet market forecast

• Crypto wallet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crypto wallet market vendors that include ARCHOS SA, Binance Services Holdings Ltd., BitGo Inc., BitLox Ltd., BitPay Inc., Bittrex Global GmbH, Breadwinner AG, Coinkite Inc., CoolBitX Ltd., ELLIPAL Ltd., Exodus Movement Inc., Gemini Trust Co. LLC, iFinex Inc., Ledger SAS, OPOLO Sarl, SecuX Technology Inc., ShapeShift AG, Shift Crypto AG, Sofitto NV, and Trezor Company sro. Also, the crypto wallet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



