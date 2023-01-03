Global Crypto Wallets Market Size & Trends–Forecasts to 2028
Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Crypto Wallets Market is projected to grow from USD 1,246.6 million in 2022 to USD 2810.82 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.
The crypto wallet market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to factors such as rising retailer acceptance of cryptocurrencies, rising demand for apps with privacy and security features for cryptocurrencies, technological innovations, and advancements in the crypto world, and rising private investment in the crypto wallet market.
Key Market Insights
As per the type outlook, the cold wallet segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Crypto Wallets market from 2022 to 2028
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
As per the industry type, the BFSI segment is expected to be the largest segment in the crypto wallets market from 2022 to 2028
Gemini Trust Company, LLC, Bitgo, Binance, Bitmex, Breadwinner AG, BRD, Trezor, Bitpay, Ledger, Exodus, and Bittrex, are some of the key players in the Crypto Wallets market.
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
E-Commerce and Retail
Peer-to-Peer Payments
Trading
Remittance
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
Hot Wallets (Desktop Wallet, Web Wallet, Mobile Wallet)
Cold Wallets (Hardware Wallet, Paper Wallet)
Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
Retail Industry
BFSI
Automotive
Telecommunication
Media & Entertainment
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
