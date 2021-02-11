Global Cryptocurrency Markets Report 2021: Offering (Hardware & Software), Process (Mining & Transaction), & Type (Bitcoin, Etgereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dashcoin, Litecoin)
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryptocurrency Market By Offering (Hardware & Software), By Process (Mining & Transaction), By Type (Bitcoin, Etgereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dashcoin, Litecoin, Others), By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cryptocurrency Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period
High growth in venture capital investment is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years. Moreover, transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The Global Cryptocurrency Market is segmented based on offering, process, type, end-user, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into bitcoin, etgereum, bitcoin cash, ripple, dashcoin, litecoin, and others.
Out of which, the bitcoin type segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to Bitcoin's advantage of being the pioneer in the field and; moreover, it is accepted worldwide.
Also, Ethereum witnessed significant growth until 2020 which can be accredited to the advantages offered by Ethereum over Bitcoin, which includes electronic cash, smart contract technology, and proof-of-stake. This is expected to drive the growth of the market for Ethereum.
The major players operating in the cryptocurrency market are Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., AlphaPoint Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., BitGo, BTL Group Ltd. (Blockchain Tech), BitFury Group, Coinbase UK, Ltd., 21 Inc., Ripple Labs Inc. and others. Launch of various hardware and software by the major market players is further contributing to the growing trend.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Offering (Hardware & Software)
5.2.1.1. By Hardware (GPU, FPGA, ASIC & CPU)
5.2.1.2. By Software (Mining Platform, Coin Wallet, Exchange)
5.2.2. By Process (Mining & Transaction)
5.2.3. By Type (Bitcoin, Etgereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dashcoin, Litecoin, Others)
5.2.4. By End User (Banking, Real Estate, Stock Market & Virtual Currency)
5.2.5. By Company
5.2.6. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Asia-Pacific Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Offering
6.2.2. By Process
6.2.3. By Type
6.2.4. By End User
6.2.5. By Country
6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
6.3.1. China Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
6.3.2. India Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
6.3.3. Australia Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
6.3.4. Japan Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
6.3.5. South Korea Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
7. Europe Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Offering
7.2.2. By Process
7.2.3. By Type
7.2.4. By End User
7.2.5. By Country
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
7.3.1. France Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
7.3.2. Germany Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
7.3.3. United Kingdom Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
7.3.4. Italy Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
7.3.5. Spain Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
8. North America Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Offering
8.2.2. By Process
8.2.3. By Type
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Country
8.3. North America: Country Analysis
8.3.1. United States Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
8.3.2. Mexico Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
8.3.3. Canada Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
9. South America Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Offering
9.2.2. By Process
9.2.3. By Type
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Country
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. Brazil Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
9.3.2. Argentina Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
9.3.3. Colombia Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Offering
10.2.2. By Process
10.2.3. By Type
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Country
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
10.3.1. South Africa Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
10.3.2. Saudi Arabia Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
10.3.3. UAE Cryptocurrency Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Intel Corporation
13.2. NVIDIA Corporation
13.3. Microsoft Corporation
13.4. Xilinx, Inc.
13.5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
13.6. AlphaPoint Corporation
13.7. Amazon.com, Inc.
13.8. BitGo Inc.
13.9. BTL Group Ltd. (Blockchain Tech)
13.10. BitFury Group
13.11. Coinbase UK, Ltd.
13.12. 21 Inc.
13.13. Ripple Labs Inc.
14. Strategic Recommendations
