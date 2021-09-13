U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.73
    +10.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.63
    +261.91 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,105.58
    -9.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.68
    +0.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.43 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,006.31
    -414.34 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.40
    +6.52 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

The Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market is expected to grow by $ 2.82 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the cryptocurrency mining hardware market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 82 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772590/?utm_source=GNW
85% during the forecast period. Our report on the cryptocurrency mining hardware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of mining pools and the increasing number of product launches. In addition, the rising popularity of mining pools is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The cryptocurrency mining hardware market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The cryptocurrency mining hardware market is segmented as below:
By Product
• ASIC
• GPU

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the growing demand for cryptocurrency-specific hardwareas one of the prime reasons driving the cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cryptocurrency mining hardware market covers the following areas:
• Cryptocurrency mining hardware market sizing
• Cryptocurrency mining hardware market forecast
• Cryptocurrency mining hardware market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cryptocurrency mining hardware market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., ASICminer Co., Baikal Miner, Bitfury Group Ltd., BitMain Technologies Holding Co., Canaan Inc., Cynosure Technologies Co. Ltd., Halong Mining, INNOSILICON Technology Ltd., and Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the cryptocurrency mining hardware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772590/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


