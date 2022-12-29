U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.00
    +18.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,127.00
    +81.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,858.75
    +86.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.00
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.77
    -1.19 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0637
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    +0.43 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7570
    -0.5780 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,616.85
    -57.24 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.14
    -0.97 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.62
    -9.57 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Report 2022 to 2030: Increasing Number of Cryptocurrency Holders Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market

Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market
Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report by Cryptocurrency Type, by Payment Type, by Operating System, by End User, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cryptocurrency payment apps market size is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to this study conducted.

Companies Mentioned

  • Coinbase

  • BitPay

  • Coinomi

  • Paytomat

  • Apirone OU

  • SecuX Technology Inc.

  • Circle Internet Financial Limited

  • Binance

  • CoinJar UK Limited

  • Cryptopay Ltd.

The growing adoption of blockchain technology is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The increased emphasis cryptocurrency payment app providers are putting on offering enhanced payment solutions also bodes well for the growth of the market.

Services that merge bitcoin with conventional bank-based payments are expanding and providing crypto users flexibility. For instance, in June 2022, the cryptocurrency exchange Coincoinx introduced a service named Coinpago that would let customers pay in Venezuela without having to exchange their cryptocurrency for fiat. Coinpago is expected to enable customers to make purchases at any merchant or store in the nation.

The growing acceptance of cryptocurrency as an alternative to fiat currencies is anticipated to propel the market's expansion during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, Gucci with the integration of BitPay, becomes the first prominent brand to accept payments via ApeCoin. With this, customers across the U.S. will be able to buy products from its stores through ApeCoin via BitPay's payment infrastructure.

Over the course of the projection period, the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the market for crypto payment apps. The rising emphasis on digitalization and the growing popularity of contactless payments since the outbreak is anticipated to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market. In addition, the rising demand for faster checkouts and flexibility to choose from multiple payment methods at physical payment terminals is expected to accentuate the market's growth.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

160

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$626.4 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$2150 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

16.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Report Highlights

  • The Bitcoin segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of bitcoin as a medium of exchange for products and services.

  • The online payment segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The strong and continual growth of the online platforms which accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option is contributing to the growth.

  • The android segment dominated the market in 2021. The dominance is attributable to the proliferation of android smartphones owing to the affordability factor as they are comparably cheaper than iOS-based smartphones.

  • The businesses segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of cryptocurrency payment apps among businesses.

  • The North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the presence of several prominent players in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market - Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1 Increasing number of cryptocurrency holders
3.4.1.2 Rising acceptance of digital currencies
3.4.2 Market challenge analysis
3.4.2.1 Security issues associated with Cryptocurrency Payment Apps
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market - PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Investment Landscape Analysis
4.1 Investor Strategies
4.2 Investor Vision & Goal Analysis
4.3 Funding Raised in Cryptocurrency
4.4 Investments Made in Cryptocurrency Payment Apps

Chapter 5 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Cryptocurrency Type Outlook
5.1 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Share By Cryptocurrecny Type, 2021
5.2 Bitcoin
5.2.1 Bitcoin cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 - 2030
5.3 Ethereum
5.3.1 Ethereum cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 - 2030
5.4 Litecoin
5.4.1 Litecoin cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 - 2030
5.5 DAI
5.5.1 DAI cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 - 2030
5.6 Ripple
5.6.1 Ripple cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 - 2030
5.7 Others
5.7.1 Other cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 6 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Payment Type Outlook
6.1 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Share By Payment Type, 2021
6.2 In-Store Payment
6.2.1 In-store cryprtocurrency payment apps market, 2017 - 2030
6.3 Online Payment
6.3.1 Online cryprtocurrency payment apps, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 7 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Operating System Outlook
7.1 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Share By Operating System, 2021
7.2 Android
7.2.1 Android cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 - 2030
7.3 iOS
7.3.1 iOS cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 - 2030
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Others cryptocurrency payment apps market, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 8 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps End User Outlook
8.1 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Share By End User, 2021
8.2 Individuals
8.2.1 Cryptocurrency payment apps market for individuals, 2017 - 2030
8.3 Businesses
8.3.1 Cryptocurrency payment apps market for businesses, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 9 Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Regional Outlook

Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis
10.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
10.2 Company Categorization
10.3 Vendor Landscape
10.3.1 Key company market share analysis, 2021
10.4 Company Analysis Tools
10.4.1 Company market position analysis
10.4.2 Competitive dashboard analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux7b7q

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Doug Kass Predicted Some of the Biggest Surprises of 2022: Here's His 2023 List

    For those willing to hear a different -- anti-group think -- view, Kass has plenty of bets for what could happen over the next 12 months, including Elon Musk saving Twitter at the expense of Tesla , a shock Apple merger, a major plummet in Bitcoin's value and those predicted jumps in gold and oil. Of course, Kass had some predictions, especially political ones, that didn't pan out.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried likely to enter plea deal: report

    Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea deal next week to fraud charges connected to the collapse of cryptocurrency FTX Reuters reported.

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Nvidia Stock: When Long-Term Investors Might Consider Buying

    Nvidia stock is back under pressure, falling 25% from the recent high. Is that enough to draw in buyers or are more losses on the way?

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • Bitcoin Price Targets for 2023 Are in—and They Are Grim. Brace for a 50% Fall.

    After an abysmal year, analysts are making their best guesses for where Bitcoin goes in 2023. The macro backdrop and industry dynamics are both uncertain.

  • Paypal (PYPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Paypal (PYPL) closed the most recent trading day at $68.33, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session.

  • Tesla’s Drop Puts $157 Million Korea Structured Products at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s unprecedented plunge in Tesla Inc. has put $157 million worth of related Korean structured products at risk of capital loss unless the electric-vehicle giant’s stock stages a dramatic recovery.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailUS

  • My 2023 Stock Pick Is a No-Frills Big Bank Hiding Right in Front of Us

    This stock has everything right: It's discounted from recession fears, has great management, benefits from rate hikes and has a competitor on wobbly footing.

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • Wall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Marko Kolanovic and John Stoltzfus, two of the loudest stock bulls on all of Wall Street, were convinced of one thing at the outset of 2022: The Federal Reserve would go slow, very slow, with its plan to lift interest rates. Nevermind that inflation had already soared to its highest level in four decades. The rate increases, they said, would come in increments so small that financial markets would barely feel them.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Fl

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Forget Micron (MU), Buy These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Instead

    Here, we pick three semiconductor stocks that are better buys than Micron Technology (MU), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid the declining demand for memory chips and recent restructuring plans.