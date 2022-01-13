Global Cups and Lids Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Airlite Plastics, Dart Container and Hotpack Packaging Among Others
The publisher has been monitoring the cups and lids market and it is poised to grow by $10.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report on the cups and lids market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for packaged foods and beverages and the growing demand for paper cups.
The cups and lids market analysis includes product and material segments and geographic landscape.
The cups and lids market is segmented as below:
By Product
Cups
Lids
By Material
Plastic
Paper and paperboard
Others
By Geographical Landscape
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
This study identifies the growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market as one of the prime reasons driving the cups and lids market growth during the next few years.
The report on cups and lids market covers the following areas:
Cups and lids market sizing
Cups and lids market forecast
Cups and lids market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cups and lids market vendors that include Airlite Plastics Co., Dart Container Corp., F Bender Ltd., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, IIC AG, International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., and TOMY Co. Ltd. Also, the cups and lids market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Cups - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Lids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Material
Market segments
Comparison by Material
Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Material
7. Customer landscape
Overview
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Airlite Plastics Co.
Dart Container Corp.
F Bender Ltd.
Greiner Packaging International GmbH
Hotpack Packaging LLC
Huhtamaki Oyj
IIC AG
International Paper Co.
Koch Industries Inc.
TOMY Co. Ltd.
11. Appendix
