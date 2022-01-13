Global Cups and Lids Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Airlite Plastics, Dart Container and Hotpack Packaging Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cups and Lids Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the cups and lids market and it is poised to grow by $10.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report on the cups and lids market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for packaged foods and beverages and the growing demand for paper cups.



The cups and lids market analysis includes product and material segments and geographic landscape.



The cups and lids market is segmented as below:

By Product

Cups

Lids

By Material

Plastic

Paper and paperboard

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market as one of the prime reasons driving the cups and lids market growth during the next few years.



The report on cups and lids market covers the following areas:

Cups and lids market sizing

Cups and lids market forecast

Cups and lids market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cups and lids market vendors that include Airlite Plastics Co., Dart Container Corp., F Bender Ltd., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, IIC AG, International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., and TOMY Co. Ltd. Also, the cups and lids market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cups - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airlite Plastics Co.

Dart Container Corp.

F Bender Ltd.

Greiner Packaging International GmbH

Hotpack Packaging LLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

IIC AG

International Paper Co.

Koch Industries Inc.

TOMY Co. Ltd.

11. Appendix

