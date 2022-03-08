U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,215.75
    +17.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,891.00
    +109.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,342.00
    +21.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.50
    +14.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.58
    +3.18 (+2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    2,012.20
    +16.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    +0.70 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.98
    +3.00 (+9.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6400
    +0.3310 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,804.31
    +499.94 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.32
    +19.70 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.43
    +1.95 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Global Curbside Management Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Curbside-Data-as-a-Service, Dynamic Curbside Simulation, and Dynamic Pricing Models

·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile: Curbside Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Curbsides are becoming the next battleground for cities, primarily because the use of curbside spaces is no longer restricted to parking. They now include eHailing vehicles dropping and picking up customers, delivery vehicles dropping off and picking up packages.

Microtransit assets, such as bikes and scooters now occupy the sidewalk. Cities do not have a digital record of their curbside inventory; in several instances, they do not even have an updated, let alone digital, a record of the location of a curb or insight into how it is managed.

Curbside management needs data-centric solutions that will generate an inventory of curbside assets that a city currently follows and provide information on real-time traffic flow. Such data would give them insights into the deployment of 'flex' zones that can be priced dynamically to allow them to generate new revenue; this could be from fleet operators and new mobility service providers.

The key features of a solution are curb digitalization, dynamic access, and dynamic pricing. Key growth opportunities discussed in this study include curbside-data-as-a-service, dynamic curbside simulation, and dynamic pricing models.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the key factors or indicators driving demand for curbside management?

  • What is the scope for innovation and commercialization in this space over the next decade?

  • What are the key growth opportunities to watch out for in the next decade?

  • What are the critical success factors for cities, service providers, and technology companies seeking to enter this space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Trends Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult To Achieve?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Our Mega Trend Universe - Digital Identity Impact

  • Key Findings

  • Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Trend Opportunity Analysis

  • Trend Opportunity Overview

  • Key Indicators of a Successful Strategy

  • Trend Opportunity Overview

  • Step 1 - Curbside Digitalization

  • Step 2 - Enabling Dynamic Access

  • Step 3 - Dynamic Pricing

  • Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

  • Key Trend Opportunity Levers

  • Key Trend Opportunity Challenges

  • Competitive Differentiators Analysis

  • Case Study - Coord

  • Case Study - Curbflow

  • Case Study - Conduent

  • Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis

  • Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

  • Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index

  • Innovation Attractiveness Score

  • Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index

  • Growth Attractiveness Score

  • Trends Beets Implications

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Dynamic Curbside Simulation Platform For Remote Management

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Dynamic Pricing Models for Higher Revenue

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Curbside Data-as-a-Service for Greater Efficiency

  • Critical Success Factors for Growth

  • The Way Forward

5. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuswq6

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-curbside-management-market-report-2022-growth-opportunities-in-curbside-data-as-a-service-dynamic-curbside-simulation-and-dynamic-pricing-models-301497654.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

