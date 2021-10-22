U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.50
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,488.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,427.75
    -51.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.30
    +3.20 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.86
    +0.36 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +11.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.14
    -0.35 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7900
    -0.1980 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,261.37
    -2,777.34 (-4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.58
    -32.06 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.31
    +31.01 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Global Curcumin Market Industry Analysis 2021-2025: Europe to Acquire 30% Market Share by 2025

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Curcumin Market - Global Industry Analysis (2017 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global curcumin market is expected to be worth US$1,12.6 million between the forecast years of 2021 and 2025. The incredible growth of this market is attributable to a deluge of information regarding the benefits of daily intake of curcumin. A rich source of antioxidant and best known for anti-inflammatory properties, the demand for curcumin has gained momentum. The global curcumin market will remain bullish throughout the forecast period as Western medicine realises its outstanding qualities, capable of remedying various health issues.

Key Market Highlights:

  • Europe acquire share of 30% by 2025 as consumer show higher intake of immunity-boosters

  • The food & beverages segment to registering a volume CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period as demand for natural food colourant soars

  • Companies such as Synthite Industries, Arjuna Natural, Sabinsa Corporation, and Wacker Chemie to lead global curcumin market

  • India to remain largest producer of turmeric, making the country a prominent producer of curcumin worldwide

  • Offering curcumin with increased bioavailability emerges as key trend amongst players

  • Promise of Youthful, Healthy Skin Wins Curcumin Market a Steady Spot in Cosmetics Industry

The recent rise of the curcumin market is being driven by the changing tone of the cosmetics industry. Use of curcumin, as a natural substance, in a wide range of cosmetics to prevent acne, inflammation, and other conditions has accelerated the demand. Analysts anticipate that the cosmetics segment will see a steady rise as products such as ointments, face packs, and essential oils make their way to the retail spaces. Demand for curcumin in cosmetics will heavily rely on the rising trend of commercializing home remedies as consumers seek chemical-free solutions for youthful skin.

Needless to say, that the demand for curcumin is soaring as the food and beverages segment evolves. Added as a natural colouring agent, curcumin is extensively used for its yellow tones. The demand for curcumin in the food and beverages segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Efforts to launch curcumin-based food products is also expected to bode well for the segment.

For instance, turmeric lattes are a massive hit amongst the younger demographic, winning the market a new growth opportunity. Positioned as caffeine-free, turmeric lattes or golden milk is the latest buzz in the health drinks arena. The demand is further expected to thrive as dietary preferences shift towards plant-based nutrients.

Out of conventionally and organically grown and sourced curcumin, the organic segment is expected to retain dominance. The research indicates that the organic segment will valuation of US$9201.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period. A visible shift towards non-GMO seeds and products is expected to fuel this segment in the coming years.

Geographically speaking, the global curcumin market is expected to make its way to most parts of the world as cuisines find acceptance with globalization. However, Asia Pacific will have a stronger grip on the curcumin market as India remains the largest producer, consumer, and exporter.

However, the report finds that Europe is expected to show tremendous scope for growth in the coming years. Europe is estimated to acquire a share of 30% by 2025, as consumer shift towards immunity booster. The pandemic is especially changing consumer sentiment, pushing many to seek immunity-boosting supplements that can be consumed safely.

Some of the leading companies profiled in their research report are Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, Synthite Industries Ltd, Sabinsa Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Akay Group, BioMax Lifesciences Ltd, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd, SV Agro Food, Rosun Groups, and Konark Herbals. Players are focused on launching formulations that have high nutritional value.

For instance, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd is working on BCM-95 curcumin extract, which is expected to be an effective remedy for osteoarthritis. High-bioavailable curcumin formulation is expected to bring down inflammation, relieving the patient of the painful episodes.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Global Turmeric Production & Trade Statistics

4. Global Curcumin Market Outlook, 2017-2025

5. North America Curcumin Market Outlook, 2017-2025

6. Europe Curcumin Market Outlook, 2017-2025

7. Asia Pacific Curcumin Market Outlook, 2017-2025

8. Latin America Curcumin Market Outlook, 2017-2025

9. Middle East & Africa Curcumin Market Outlook, 2017-2025

10. Competitive Landscape

  • Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd

  • Sabinsa Corporation

  • Synthite Industries Ltd

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • BioMax Lifesciences Ltd

  • Akay Group

  • SV Agro Food

  • Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd

  • Rosun Groups

  • DolCas Biotech

  • Konark Herbals

  • Gencor Botanicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4sakr9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Vicor’s Quarterly Results Disappoint; Shares Drop 4% After-Hours

    Shares of Vicor Corporation (VICR) declined 3.8% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the manufacturer of modular power components reported disappointing third-quarter results. Earnings of $0.29 per share missed the Street’s estimate of $0.44 per share. Additionally, revenues of $84.9 million missed the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. Nonetheless, the company’s bottom line more than doubled on a year-over-year basis, while revenues surged 8.7%. Gross margin stood at 50.4%, down 770

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Intel Falls as Outlook Shows Costly Path to Regain Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger spelled out the cost of his drive to return the world’s largest chipmaker to leadership of the industry and investors weren’t pleased. Shares were down 10% in premarket trading.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Tilray: The Most Attractive Canadian Cannabis Play

    It says something about the sorry state of publicly traded Canadian cannabis companies that despite Tilray’s (TLRY) recent tepid FQ1 results, when measured against its underperforming peers, Jefferies’ Owen Bennett finds some comfort in the display. According to Bennett’s estimates, pro-forma adult-use sequential sales declined from roughly $55 million to $52.6 million, cannabis adj. GM fell QoQ from 44.5% to 43%, and adj. EBITDA margin also exhibited a drop - from 8.7% to 7.6%. Not a good look.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.The storage tanks

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Evergrande Staves Off Default With Last-Minute Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default by paying a bond coupon before Saturday’s deadline, giving the property giant at least another week to come to grips with a debt crisis that has rattled investor confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-F

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • AbbVie and More Companies That Are Expected to Raise Their Dividends

    The financial data firm IHS Markit says the biopharmaceutical company, Visa, and West Pharmaceutical Services are likely to boost their payouts.

  • Trump's social media deal ignites 350% gain in SPAC's shares

    (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's deal to create a social media app after Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc barred him won an exuberant endorsement from investors, with shares in a shell company backing the plan closing up more than 350% on Thursday after rising more than 400% earlier in the day. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC), announced on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21 they would merge to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch - unveiling a trial version - next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point