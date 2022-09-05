U.S. markets closed

Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market Report 2022: Advancement in Equipment to Spur the Segment Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custom T-shirt Printing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising preference for customized products worldwide will enhance market growth

The global custom t-shirt printing market is rising significantly, expected to expand at CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The t-shirt design and printing industry has evolved, driving fashion trends in form of personalized t-shirts, graphic t-shirts, vintage t-shirt designs, and long sleeve custom t-shirts. With leading fashion brands across the globe embracing t-shirt printing, the future outlook appears positive.

Custom-print shirts are specifically targeted towards the young population segment. One of the main reasons behind the popularity among youth is that customized t-shirts strike chord with the creativity hidden inside each teenager. Teenagers have the flexibility to choose every element of their custom shirt including color, design, garment, logo etc., which allows their creativity to take over as they design a t-shirt matching their personality, style, and attitude. Thus, every savvy retailer today knows that consumers buy products that are all about their sense of style, humor, and individuality.

Increasing demand from Europe and Asia Pacific will enhance market growth

While demand for custom print t-shirts in developed economies like North America and Europe is expected to rebound post economic recovery, these regions are expected to witness sluggish growth, making them comparatively lesser attractive markets.

Nonetheless, multitude of investments in development of printing technologies is expected to offer the necessary push to market growth in these regions. Asia Pacific is slated to remain the most attractive business destination for custom t-shirt printing vendors. There lie healthy growth and investment opportunities in emerging markets like India and China. The anticipated growth opportunity is reflective of the proliferation of e-commerce and evolving fashion awareness among consumers in these countries.

Advancement in equipment to spur the segment growth

Screen printing is a standard technique for t-shirt printing and accounted for the more than half of the revenue share in the custom t-shirt printing market by printing technology in 2021. Rising awareness about benefits of screen printing technique such as better print quality and versatility are expected to support the growth of this market through the forecast period 2022 - 2030.

Screen printing is most popular and common technique for t-shirt printing. The screen printing industry is continuously growing with advancement in equipment and printing techniques. Introduction of advanced machinery and inks has resulted into improved printing efficiency and quality. Rising awareness about benefits of screen printing technique such as better print quality and versatility are expected to support the growth of this market through the forecast period. Digital t-shirt printing is gaining more popularity as it is less labor intensive process and enables to produce variety of designs in small batches.

Rising customization trend is projected to enhance the North America growth

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share worldwide, in terms of revenue, in the overall custom T-shirt printing market. The market here is principally governed by the huge consumer base in the region. Asia Pacific is the largest market for apparels and related accessories. Thus, the region becomes highly potential market for stylish and trendy accessories and apparels, such as printed T-shirts.

With the increase in discretionary income of people here, spending on fashion clothing and accessories has risen substantially over the period of time. Several start-ups manufacturing printed T-shirts and trendy accessories have emerged in countries such as China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia. Thus, these countries have become trend-setters for the overall custom T-shirt printing market in Asia Pacific. Rising competition in these countries significantly compliments the market growth here and is estimated continue the trend during the forecast period.

List of Companies Covered:

  • CustomInk, LLC

  • Vista Group

  • Threadbird

  • Printful

  • Printaholic

  • InkGarden

  • Snapfish

  • International Screen Printing and Embroidery

  • Touch and Print Pte. Ltd

  • Butter Prints

  • Thai T-shirt Factory

  • The Private Way

  • TMaker

  • Gecko

  • Transfer it

  • JollyPrints

  • CustomThreads

  • EL Print Pte Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Custom T-shirt Printing Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Custom T-shirt Printing Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

7. Custom T-shirt Printing Market: By End-use, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

8. North America Custom T-shirt Printing Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

9. UK and European Union Custom T-shirt Printing Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

10. Asia Pacific Custom T-shirt Printing Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

11. Latin America Custom T-shirt Printing Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

12. Middle East and Africa Custom T-shirt Printing Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

13. Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olz58h

