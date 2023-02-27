Global Customer Experience Outsourcing Services in Latin America 2022: Innovation that Fuels New Deal Flow and Growth Pipelines

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Customer Experience Outsourcing Services in Latin America, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The customer experience (CX) outsourcing services landscape is expected to sustain a strong growth trajectory during the next 5 years. Two drivers will fuel this momentum: increasing acceptance of CX as a formidable competitive differentiation strategy and compelling incentives for companies to outsource their CX operations.

Improving CX ranked as the number one business goal for the third year in a row among IT decision-makers (N = 1,120) who participated in asurvey. Organizations across the board now realize that providing a superior CX is imperative for staying relevant in their market. This shift brings greater attention and investment opportunities to the CX outsourcing services market.

Companies expect continuous process enhancement and rapid innovation. As organizations adapt to changing market conditions, they are looking to partner with nimble CX service providers (CXSPs) to accelerate time to market. The right mix of people, processes, and technologies is the key to success and will help providers deliver reliable and agile transformation capabilities to their clients.

In a highly fragmented market with over 200 organizations, the analyst independently plotted the top 19 companies in terms of market reach, user adoption, growth rates, product innovation, and CX in this Frost RadarT analysis: AeC, AlmavivA, Alorica, Atento, Comdata, Concentrix, Emtelco, Flex, ibex, KM2 Solutions, Konecta, NEO, Sitel Group, Sutherland Global Services, Teleperformance, TELUS International, Telvista, TTEC, and Webhelp.

The analyst benchmarks the companies across 10 criteria on the Frost RadarT, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned:

Growth index (GI) measures a company's growth performance and track record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully-aligned growth strategy and vision; a robust growth pipeline system; and effective market, competitor, and end-user-focused sales and marketing strategies.

GI1: Market Share (previous 3 years)

GI2: Revenue Growth (previous 3 years)

GI3: Growth Pipeline

GI4: Vision and Strategy

GI5: Sales and Marketing

Innovation index (II) measures a company's ability to develop products/services/solutions with a clear understanding of disruptive Mega Trends, are globally applicable, can evolve and expand to serve multiple markets, and are aligned to customers' changing needs. Key elements of this index include:

II1: Innovation Scalability

II2: Research and Development

II3: Product Portfolio

II4: Megatrends Leverage

II5: Customer Alignment

AeC

AlmavivA

Alorica

Atento

Comdata

Concentrix

Emtelco

Flex

ibex

KM2 Solutions

Konecta

NEO

Sitel Group

Sutherland Global Services

Teleperformance

TELUS International

Telvista

TTEC

Webhelp

