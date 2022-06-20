Global Customer Success Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

ReportLinker

The Global Customer Success Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of 24. 43% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The introduction of cloud-based solutions accelerates automation and enhances client success prediction accuracy.

As a result, numerous essential concerns such as data collecting and reporting, decision-making, and data optimization are addressed, providing enterprises and Customer Success Managers with greater insights (CSMs).



Key Highlights

The development of a business can only be enhanced with better, personalized customer service in addition to the quality of the solution/service. Customer satisfaction and customer retention are the most crucial aspects of better customer service. Enterprises are looking to leverage the advantage that could be difficult for their competitors to imitate by providing highly personalized customer experiences. Such experiences make use of proprietary data to offer a better experience to millions of individual customers.

The role of Customer Success Management is to ensure customers’ requirements are met and make sure that customers’ needs and the company’s offerings are on the same level, enough to be one step ahead of their competitors as customers’ decisions are no longer being made in a physical store, but online in web browsers and on mobile phones in front of the digital shelf. For the enterprises operating in the retail space, the price, place, and promotion of their products are no longer just being compared to products on neighboring shelves but to alternative products from retailers with websites all over the world.

During the forecast period, an increasing number of organizations are expected to deploy chatbots to improve their customer service and generate good business results for the organization. Chatbots have taken over the human customer agent in many organizations by engaging them with useful conversations to handle the daunting task of upholding the interest of the customer’s preferences, dislikes, likes, etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on markets and customer behavior, as well as economies and communities. Businesses are increasingly seeking solutions to help them in these difficult times, with offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities closing for an indeterminate period, important sports and events being postponed, and work-from-home and social distance rules in place.

Furthermore, by creating highly tailored client experiences, businesses hope to gain an advantage that will be tough for competitors to match. These types of experiences make use of private data to provide a better experience to millions of customers. As Customer Success Management fits the bill perfectly, the demand for such solutions is anticipated to gain traction during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Retail and E-Commerce Industry to Hold Significant Share



One of the most critical aspects of Retail Customer Success Management’s work is maintaining track of each customer and ensuring that they are getting the most out of the product over time. It’s critical to keep consumers informed and updated as new features and updates are introduced, but it’s also critical to find out whether they’ve seen anything that may be improved.

Effective Customer Success strategy typically results in decreased customer churn and increased upsell opportunities. As retail and e-commerce companies directly deal with the customers, the importance of effective Customer Success Management solutions becomes even more important.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the market vendors are incorporating advanced technologies such as IoT and AI to improve the customer experience. For instance, Stefanini Group improved the digital shop experience with improved customer care solutions, personalization, and seamless payments using retail technologies rooted in the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. The Digital team members combine analytics and higher User Experiences (UX) to deliver a customer experience(CX). Also, the company can discover chances for improvement by evaluating user behavior across the whole client experience and have the capability to deploy new UX.

Also, digital retailing has been witnessing further adoption in the industry due to its convenience. Digital retail allows consumers to interact with a brand, uncover more information, and conduct product research. This is creating further opportunities for the retailers to consider digital retailing to enhance customer experience.



North America to Dominate the Market



The market in North America is mainly growing due to the presence of prominent and new vendors setting their footprint in the region. For instance, United States-based Carousel Industries offers Subscription Lifecycle Management Services which further consists of a Customer Success Manager (CSM) to help in a user’s subscription management and lifecycle requests, needs, and questions.

In the United States, there is an increased emphasis of large and medium-sized companies on providing multichannel services to deliver a seamless experience to customers across all touchpoint channels.

Organizations are adopting business analytics tools, such as sentiment analytics, speech analytics, and text analytics. Such efforts are expected to help enterprises understand the insights from unstructured data gathered from interactions with customers to provide enhanced digital services.

Furthermore, in recent years, the CSM market in Canada has primarily altered in response to shifting customer demands. The integration of CRM systems with social media platforms to communicate with clients via social media channels is the most significant development in the market.

Several vendors are marketing their solutions as social CRMs, with elements like psychographic/demographic profiling and sentiment extraction being offered as standard features. As a result, online collaboration, feedback sharing, media sharing, and brainstorming are taking the place of traditional static CRM communications.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Customer Success Management market is growing in competition owing to the entry of new players due to the rising demand for a customer-focused approach and is gradually moving towards the fragmented side. The major players are focusing on innovating and introducing new and unique solutions to maintain their market share. Some of the key players operating in the market include Gainsight, IBM, Salesforce, and UserIQ Inc.



December 2021 - Verint announced the launch of its Customer Engagement Cloud Platform in India, which will help clients across the country with their digital transformation efforts. With an open, reliable, and secure native cloud architecture, Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform enables multi-cloud scenarios.

November 2021 - Gainsight announced the launch of Horizon AI at its Pulse for Product Conference. With this, the company becomes a Customer Success platform that can apply the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to 8+ years of usage, engagement, activity, satisfaction, and retention data from several companies, giving businesses the ability to take smarter customer success actions and to associate the effect of customer success efforts to Net Revenue Retention (NRR).



