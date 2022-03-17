Global Cut Flowers Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027: Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market
Global Market for Cut Flowers
Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flowers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cut Flowers estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Rose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chrysanthemum & Gerbera segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Cut Flowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Carnation Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global Carnation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured) -
Afriflora Sher
Danziger Group
DOS GRINGOS, LLC
Dummen Orange
Esmeralda Farms
Flamingo Horticulture Ltd
Florance Flora
Florensis Flower Seeds UK Ltd
Karen Roses Company
Marginpar BV
MultiFlora
Native Floral Group
Oserian
Rosebud Limited
Selecta Cut Flowers S.A.U.
Washington Bulb Co., Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Coronavirus Outbreak Adversely Impacts Flowers Market
Pandemic Drives Negative Trend in Global GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022
An Introduction to Cut Flowers
Cultivation of Cut Flowers
Types of Fresh Cut Flowers
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Global Production of Cut Flowers: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019
Global Cut Flowers Export Value Breakdown by Country (in %): 2019
Netherlands: The Hub of Flower Trade Faces Hardships Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Cut Flowers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cut Flower Industry: Varied Applications Drive Market Growth
Rising Demand for Cut Flowers for Decorative Purposes
Cultural Trend Towards Gifting Flowers to Support Market Growth
Health Benefits of Cut Flowers Presents Favorable Outlook
Medicinal Properties of Flowers Drive Demand for Cut Flowers
Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market
Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Organic Cut Flowers Gain Prominence
Growing Role of E-Commerce Platform in Driving Cut Flower Sales
Global E-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025
European Floral Market Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Distribution Channel: 2020E
Innovative Packaging Solutions Drive Growth of Cut Flower Packaging Market
Researchers Look to Increase Shelf Life of Cut Flowers
Environmental Impact of Cut-Flower Industry
Cut Flower Business Raises Risk of Chemical Pollution
Slow Flowers Come to Force Amidst Calls for Lower Sourcing of Flowers
Sustainability Gains Prominence in Cut Flowers Industry
Marketing Initiatives Considerably Impact Sales Prospects of Cut Flowers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5sidg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900