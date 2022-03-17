Global Cut Flowers Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027: Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market

Company Logo

Global Market for Cut Flowers

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flowers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cut Flowers estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Rose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chrysanthemum & Gerbera segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Cut Flowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Carnation Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR

In the global Carnation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Coronavirus Outbreak Adversely Impacts Flowers Market

Pandemic Drives Negative Trend in Global GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022

An Introduction to Cut Flowers

Cultivation of Cut Flowers

Types of Fresh Cut Flowers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Global Production of Cut Flowers: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019

Global Cut Flowers Export Value Breakdown by Country (in %): 2019

Netherlands: The Hub of Flower Trade Faces Hardships Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Cut Flowers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cut Flower Industry: Varied Applications Drive Market Growth

Rising Demand for Cut Flowers for Decorative Purposes

Cultural Trend Towards Gifting Flowers to Support Market Growth

Health Benefits of Cut Flowers Presents Favorable Outlook

Medicinal Properties of Flowers Drive Demand for Cut Flowers

Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market

Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Organic Cut Flowers Gain Prominence

Growing Role of E-Commerce Platform in Driving Cut Flower Sales

Global E-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

European Floral Market Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Distribution Channel: 2020E

Innovative Packaging Solutions Drive Growth of Cut Flower Packaging Market

Researchers Look to Increase Shelf Life of Cut Flowers

Environmental Impact of Cut-Flower Industry

Cut Flower Business Raises Risk of Chemical Pollution

Slow Flowers Come to Force Amidst Calls for Lower Sourcing of Flowers

Sustainability Gains Prominence in Cut Flowers Industry

Marketing Initiatives Considerably Impact Sales Prospects of Cut Flowers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

