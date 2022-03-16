U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.75
    +53.75 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,894.00
    +362.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,701.00
    +249.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.50
    +23.80 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.00
    -0.44 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.80
    -5.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    +0.0051 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -3.22 (-10.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3059
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2890
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,322.00
    +1,658.85 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.83
    +36.57 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.57
    +74.87 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Global Cyber Security Market to Reach USD 376.32 billion by 2029; Rising Number of E-commerce Platforms to Drive the Market Growth: Fortune Business InsightsTM

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in global cyber security market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Proofpoint, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Zscaler, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom, Inc. (U.S.), F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Sophos Ltd. (U.K.) and others

Pune, India, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cyber security market size is predicted to reach USD 376.32 billion by 2029 from USD 155.83 billion in 2022 and exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Global Cyber Security Market, 2022-2029”. Emerging online e-commerce platforms and the introduction of essential technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and others are driving the market. The development of internet security solutions based on AI platforms is a top priority for key industry competitors. The market size stood at 139.77 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% between 2022 and 2029.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cyber-security-market-101165

Key companies in the market:

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)

  • Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Proofpoint, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Zscaler, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Broadcom, Inc. (U.S.)

  • F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

  • Sophos Ltd. (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

13.4 %

2029 Value Projection

USD 376.32 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 139.77 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Size, Share, Component, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Geography

Growth Drivers

Rapid Adoption of Security Solutions Across Healthcare and Government Sector to Boost Demand

Rising Number of E-commerce Platforms to Drive Cyber security Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Services by Enterprises to Boost Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Lack of Experts and Budget Constraints for SMEs to Hinder Market Growth


COVID-19 Impact-

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on consumer and provider behavior including the global cybersecurity industry. Data breaches, the closing of manufacturing units, reducing resources, and weakened supply chains are all factors that impede global corporate growth. Thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises around the world have been forced to close permanently or temporarily. According to a poll performed by the National Bureau of Economic Research in 2020, 43% of respondents in the U.S. said that small and medium companies were temporarily closed. The epidemic had an impact on small businesses and start-ups all around the world. The demand for internet security solutions and services has been considerably impacted as a result of this.

Cybersecurity solutions have been in high demand in healthcare, manufacturing, and government during the epidemic. Key market participants are focusing on providing a variety of security solutions to protect industrial operations from severe cyber-attacks. In December 2020, IBM Corporation established IBM Security X-Force, a threat intelligence task force tasked with detecting cyber-attacks. The business started a global phishing campaign in six nations.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cyber-security-market-101165

Segmentation-

On the basis of components, the global cyber security industry is divided into solutions (network security, cloud application security, end-point security, secure web gateway, application security, others) and services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is split into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) & Large Enterprises. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, retail, healthcare, government, manufacturing, travel and transportation, energy and utilities and others. Geographically, the market is classified into South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

To provide a better understanding to the user, the global cyber security report marks important regions throughout the world. Furthermore, the research analyses technologies that are being deployed at a quick rate on a global scale and provide insights into the newest market growth trends. It also includes key drivers and restrictions, which will aid the reader in gaining a thorough understanding of the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Market Growth will be driven by the Increasing Number of E-Commerce Platforms

Internet security solutions in connected network infrastructure have strengthened as e-commerce platforms and artificial intelligence, cloud technology, and blockchain have emerged. Furthermore, e-commerce businesses are concentrating on integrating network security solutions into their IT and electronic security systems. The demand for network security solutions is expanding as these technologies are increasingly adopted to combat cyber attacks. The demand for innovative solutions is expanding dramatically as the number of internet security threats increases, this factor may impede the global cyber security market growth.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cyber-security-market-101165

Regional Insights-

North America to Lead the Global Market

During the projected period, North America is expected to lead the global cyber security market share. The growing frequency of high-profile security breaches in the region is driving demand for cloud application security solutions. In countries like the U.S. and Canada, the growing number of online e-commerce platforms is boosting the market growth. To provide better security measures to businesses, the government uses advanced network security protocols.

During the projection period, the global cybersecurity industry in Europe is expected to increase at a significant CAGR. The increasing number of internet security projects and related investments by large firms in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and others are driving the expansion. Advanced IT security solutions are installed by key providers to protect highly sensitive information related to manufacturing operations while also increasing productivity.

During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at an exponential rate. Countries such as China, India, and Korea are expected to grow at a rapid pace. The increase is due to an increase in the number of service providers as well as increased government and international investor investments in various security projects. According to research published by the internet security firm Symantec Corporation, India was ranked among the top ten countries in the world for combating secure web gateway crimes in 2019.

During the projected period, the Middle East & Africa, and South America regions are expected to rise significantly. This expansion is attributable to increased government and private sector investment in nations such as the Gulf Cooperation Council, South Africa, and others. Furthermore, as significant actors embrace more strategies such as mergers and collaborations, security solutions will improve.

Quick Buy - Cyber Security Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101165

Competitive Landscape-

Cisco Systems and Other Market Leaders will Expand their Product Lines

Cisco Systems, Inc., a major competitor in the global industry, is concentrating on improving its network capabilities by incorporating emerging technologies such as machine learning and advanced analytics. Cisco Systems provides a wide range of internet security solutions that are based on network-related sectors. Superior threat protection, email security, network and data center security, unified threat management, advisory, access and policy, integration, and managed services are some of the services available.

Industry Developments-

July 2021: To expedite DevSecOps, Fortinet, Inc. purchased application security innovator Skenai. Sken.ai offers comprehensive testing for all major languages and frameworks, as well as all types of scans (SAST, DAST, SCA, Secrets, and more). Machine learning (ML) is used by Sken.ai to correlate and assign a security risk level to each vulnerability discovered across multiple scan kinds and apps.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Cyber Security Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Cyber Security Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solution

        • Network Security

        • Cloud Application Security

        • End-Point Security

        • Secure Web Gateway

        • Application Security

        • Others (Network Security, Etc.)

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On-premise

      • Cloud

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • SME’s

      • Large Enterprises

    • By Industry(USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT & Telecom

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Government

      • Manufacturing

      • Travel & Transportation

      • Energy and Utilities

      • Others

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • South America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Cyber Security Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solution

        • Network Security

        • Cloud Application Security

        • End-Point Security

        • Secure Web Gateway

        • Application Security

        • Others (Network Security, Etc.)

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On-premise

      • Cloud

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • SME’s

      • Large Enterprises

    • By Industry(USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT & Telecom

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Government

      • Manufacturing

      • Travel & Transportation

      • Energy and Utilities

      • Others

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States (By Industry)

      • Canada (By Industry)

      • Mexico (By Industry)

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cyber-security-market-101165

Have a look at other related reports:

Energy Management System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (System and Services), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Industrial Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Industry (Discrete Automation, Process Automation), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Industrial Automation, Smart factory, and Industrial IoT), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Voice Service, Non-Voice Service, and IT Managed Service), By Function (Finance & Accounting (F & A), Marketing, Procurement, Supply Chain, Human Resource, and Information Technology (IT)), By End-user (Medical, Financial, Government, Audit & Consulting, Corporate, Telecom, and Insurance & Re-insurance), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Retail Store Type (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Retail Chains), By Function (Customer Management, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Strategy & Planning, and In-store Operations), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts - sources

    Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined this year in one of their biggest layoff rounds as the internet firms try to cope with China's sweeping regulatory crackdown, sources said. While Alibaba is yet to specify a group-wide target for the layoffs, China's biggest e-commerce company could ultimately axe more than 15% of its total workforce, or about 39,000 staff, estimated one of the sources with knowledge of the company's plans. Tencent, the owner of China's dominant messaging app WeChat, also plans to make employees redundant this year in some of its business units, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is Only Going to Get Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Gas could top $5 per gallon over the next six months. But experts warn the economic ripples could be even more dire

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Oil Market Faces Biggest Supply Crisis in Decades Unless OPEC Boosts Output, IEA Says

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will tighten energy markets even further unless major producers increase output, the International Energy Agency said.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Micron Is Riding on These 3 Massive Trends

    The computer memory and data storage specialist is set to grow in the next few years thanks to several tailwinds.

  • Unless OPEC increases output, oil market will fall into deficit after Russian invasion, IEA says

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will weigh on the global economy and push the oil market into a deficit unless major producers increase output, according to the International Energy Agency.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Ethereum Merge Takes Place on Kiln Testnet

    Kiln is the final public testnet before Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake network.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Remain Range Bound, SOL Reaches Key Juncture

    Bitcoin price is stuck below $40,000, Ethereum’s ether is struggling below $2,640, and SOL is approaching a crucial break.

  • British electric vehicle manufacturer postpones start of production at Rock Hill facility

    The company will focus its electric bus production in the U.K. and intends to begin making vans in Charlotte later this year.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?