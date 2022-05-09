U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

Global Cyber Security: Technologies and Markets (2022-2024) by Type, Solution, Deployment Mode, End User and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The scope of the report encompasses various technologies used in cybersecurity applications and deployment types. The market is divided on the basis of enterprise size. Applications for the market are segmented into BFSI, defense and intelligence, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunications, government, and others, which includes the education and manufacturing sectors. The present cybersecurity market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and the increased use of the internet for online financial transactions.

This report highlights different solutions in the cybersecurity market, which include identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewalls, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk and compliance management, and other solutions. Other types of solutions include unified threat management (UTM), distributed denial of service mitigation and web filtering. In addition, the report offers major regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware and subscription services.

This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints and opportunities for the market, which was gathered through primary and secondary research. Strategies adopted by companies in the cybersecurity market are provided so readers can analyze ongoing trends in the market. The report provides market share analyses and key vendor profiles for the top cybersecurity companies.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the start of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown it created. With people relying more on technology, cyberattacks have increased. It is expected that the demand for cybersecurity solutions will increase and boost the cybersecurity market.

Report Includes

  • An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for cyber security technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential for cyber security industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

  • Evaluation and forecast the global cyber security market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, solution, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry and region

  • Discussion of the key market dynamics (DROs) in the cyber security industry, technology updates, value chain analysis, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

  • Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Accenture PLC, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Background

  • Market Overview

  • Importance of Cybersecurity

  • Cybersecurity Goals

  • Classification of Cyberattacks

  • Web-Based Attacks

  • System-Based Attacks

  • Types of Cyberattacks

  • Active Attacks

  • Passive Attacks

  • Cybersecurity Vs. Information Security

  • Preventive Measures for Organizations

  • Mobile Device Management (Mdm)

  • Mobile Application Management (Mam)

  • Mobile Security Management (Msm)

  • Milestones in Cybersecurity

  • Life Cycle Analysis

  • Analysis of Computing Environment

  • Security Requirement

  • Designing Hardware and Software

  • Implementation of Design

  • Testing and Integration

  • Need for Cybersecurity

  • For Individuals

  • For Government

  • For Business Organizations

  • Benefits of Cybersecurity

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Market Challenges

  • Current Market Trends

  • Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

  • Remote Working Cybersecurity Risks

  • Mobile Cybersecurity Becoming Front and Center

  • Regulatory Implications

  • Impact of Covid-19

  • Cyber Threat Landscape

  • Cybersecurity Solutions

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Introduction

  • Network Security

  • Top Network Security Threats

  • Ways to Mitigate Network Security Threats

  • Cloud Security

  • Top Cloud Security Threats

  • Ways to Mitigate Cloud Security Threats

  • Endpoint Security

  • Top Endpoint Security Threats

  • Ways to Mitigate Endpoint Security Threats

  • Wireless Security

  • Top Wireless Security Threats

  • Ways to Mitigate Wireless Security Threats

  • Application Security

  • Application Security Types

  • Top Application Security Threats

  • Ways to Mitigate Application Security Threats

  • Content Security

  • Ways to Mitigate Content Security Threats

  • Other

  • Database Security

  • Internet of Things (IoT) Security

  • Mobile Security

  • Messaging Security

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution

  • Introduction

  • Antivirus and Antimalware

  • Risk and Compliance Management

  • Identity and Access Management (Iam)

  • Encryption

  • Encryption Types

  • Firewall

  • Disaster Recovery (Dr)

  • Data Loss Protection (Dlp)

  • Others

  • Web Filtering

  • Distributed Denial of Service (Ddos) Mitigation

  • Unified Threat Management (Utm)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

  • Introduction

  • On-Premises

  • Cloud

  • Data Layer

  • Application Layer

  • Server Layer

  • Network Layer

  • User Interface (Ui) Layer

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Organization Size

  • Introduction

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry End-user

  • Introduction

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Institutions (Bfsi)

  • Telecom and Information Technology (It)

  • Defense and Intelligence

  • Retail

  • Healthcare

  • Government

  • Others

  • Manufacturing

  • Education

  • Transportation

  • Energy and Utility

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction

  • North American Market Outlook

  • North American Cybersecurity Regulations

  • North American Market by Country

  • European Market Outlook

  • European Cybersecurity Regulations

  • European Market by Country

  • European Market by Type

  • Asia-Pacific Market Outlook

  • Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Regulations

  • Asia-Pacific Market by Country

  • Asia-Pacific Market by Type

  • Rest of the World (Row) Market Outlook

  • Row Security Regulations

  • Row Market, by Country/Region

  • Row Market by Type

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Product Launches and Developments

  • Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

  • Acquisitions, Expansions, Mergers and Investments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture plc

  • Bae Systems plc

  • Barracuda Networks Inc.

  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc. (Sonicwall Inc.)

  • Dxc Technology Co.

  • Fortinet Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Juniper Networks Inc.

  • Kaspersky Lab Ltd.

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Mcafee Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Nortonlifelock Inc.

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.

  • Rapid7 Inc.

  • Rsa Security LLC

  • Sophos Group plc

  • Thales Group

  • Trellix Us LLC

  • Trend Micro Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86wngt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cyber-security-technologies-and-markets-2022-2024-by-type-solution-deployment-mode-end-user-and-region-301542462.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

