Global Cybersecurity Market Analysis Report 2022: A $300 Billion Market by 2027 - Growing Adoption of Disruptive Digital Technologies

The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.



The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for network security & privacy, increasing adoption of cloud computing, growing need for digital transformation in the telecommunication industry, increasing frequency of cyberattacks, and growing regulations for information security.



Based on component, in 2018, the solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the cybersecurity market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing number of IoT deployments, the increasing focus on solution-centric security capabilities, and the rising vulnerabilities on endpoint devices. In addition, the benefits offered by cybersecurity, such as high performance, reliability, comprehensive vulnerability coverage, efficiency, and security of real-time applications, further augment the growth of this segment.



Based on type, in 2018, the network security segment accounted for the largest share of the cybersecurity market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for web and content filtering, the increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies, and the increasing need to protect connected network infrastructure.



Based on organization size, in 2018, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share of the cybersecurity market due to its strong infrastructure and management of cybersecurity platforms by skilled IT personnel. Furthermore, large enterprises focus on desired security channels against cyber threats to retain customers, boost sales, and validate necessary steps to overcome market interruptions, such as the COVID-19 outbreak.



Based on end-use industry, the government segment accounted for the largest share of the cybersecurity market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing concerns regarding a data breach of intelligence, financial activities, research and development activities, and high spending on security solutions.



In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the cybersecurity market. The large share of this market is attributed to the increasing technological advancements in North America, developed internet infrastructure, high adoption of technology, and the presence of a majority of the established cybersecurity vendors and start-ups. The high proliferation of IoT devices and cloud-based services is further propelling the growth of the cybersecurity market across North America.



However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of fast growing economies, improvement in the business environment and infrastructure, rapid digitization, and the increasing threats of cyberattacks on healthcare, BFSI, and retail industries in the region are expected to drive the growth of the cybersecurity market in Asia-Pacific.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Disruptive Digital Technologies Across Industries

Increased Frequency & Sophistication of Cyberattacks

Rising Need for Data Security & Privacy

Restraints

Dearth of Trained Cybersecurity Professionals

Opportunities

Growing Need for Cloud-Based Security Solutions Among SMEs

Increasing Use of AI, ML, And Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense

Challenges

IoT Devices' Vulnerability to Cyberattacks

Trends

Increasing Use of Smartphones as An Attack Vector

Growing Adoption Of 5g Technology

Company Profiles

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

F5 Networks Inc. (U.S.)

FireEye Inc. (U.S.)

Splunk Inc. (U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Intel (U.S.) Imperva Inc(U.S.)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (U.S.)

RSA Security LLC. (U.S.)

Scope of the Report:

Cybersecurity Market, by Component

Solutions

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Firewall

Antivirus/Antimalware

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Security and Vulnerability Management

Disaster Recovery

Web Filtering

Identity & Access Management

Risk & Compliance Management

DDS Management

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Cybersecurity Market, by Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Cybersecurity Market, by Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Cybersecurity Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defence

Government

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Other End-use Industries

Cybersecurity Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Israel

GCC

Rest of MEA

