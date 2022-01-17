U.S. markets closed

Global Cybersecurity Markets, 2022-2030: Growth Lessons Post COVID-19

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the coming years, a number of wars will be waged via computers, servers, and digital weapons. Commonly, cyber technology will have dual functions: attack/defense, peaceful/aggressive, legal/illegal. A large number of cyber operations use computer administration tools that have multiple uses. In these cases, the difference lies in the intent of the user, not the capability of the cyber tool. The global military cyber weapon market is dominated by companies based in the United States, Israel and EU.

Study Coverage

This report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of cybersecurity technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years (2022-2030) in the cybersecurity industry. It also examines the cyber security markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Throughout the report, the publisher shows how cybersecurity solutions are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady-state", the emergence of new military cybersecurity technology.

There are six (6) major segments in this report:

  • Region

  • Technology

  • Technique

  • Application

  • Security Type

  • End-user

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

  • Overview: Snapshot of the various military cybersecurity tech market during 2022-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence on new technologies

  • Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

  • Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

  • Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

  • Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

  • Trend Analysis: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

  • Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

  • Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Scope of the Report

  • Define and measure the Global Cybersecurity market

  • Financial forecast of the Global Cybersecurity market and its various sub-segments with respect to main geographies

  • Analyze and identify major market trends along with the factors driving or inhibiting the market growth

  • Analyze the effect of unpredictable, but realistic factors on the market

  • Study the company profiles of the major market players with their market share

  • Analyze competitive developments

Reasons to Buy

  • Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Cybersecurity industry over the next eight years

  • Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

  • Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

  • Identify the major channels that are driving the global military cyber weapon business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

  • Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the military cyber weapon market

  • Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who will benefit from this report?
1.1.1 How Vendors, Service Providers & Business Developers Should Use this Report
1.1.2 How Cybersecurity Professionals Should Use this Report
1.1.3 How Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Political Leaders Should Use this Report
1.6 Language

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Cybersecurity Trends and Insights
2.2 Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusions
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Technologies of Cybersecurity
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Classification by Technology
3.3 Classification by Application
3.4 Classification by Technique
3.5 Classification by Security Type

4 Current Market Overview of Cybersecurity
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Current Markets
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia
4.2.4 Middle East
4.2.5 Africa
4.3 Future Markets

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Forecast factors
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Inhibitors
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.4 Challenges
5.4 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.5 PESTEL Analysis
5.6 Marketing and growth lessons post the COVID-19 crisis
5.7 Forecast factors
5.7.1 Scenario 1 - Market Forecast Scenario: COVID-19 outbreak
5.7.2 Scenario 2 - Event Based Scenarios: Post COVID-19 outbreak

6 Forecast Cybersecurity Market by Region to 2030
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cybersecurity market by region overview
6.2.1 Americas: Cybersecurity market by Technology
6.2.2 Europe: Cybersecurity market by Technology
6.2.3 Asia: Cybersecurity market by Technology
6.2.4 Middle East: Cybersecurity market by Technology
6.2.5 Africa: Cybersecurity market by Technology

7 Forecast Cybersecurity Market by Technique to 2030
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cybersecurity market by technique overview
7.2.1 Reverse Engineering: Cybersecurity market by Technology
7.2.2 Cryptography: Cybersecurity market by Technology
7.2.3 Forensics: Cybersecurity market by Technology
7.2.4 Binary Exploitation: Cybersecurity market by Technology
7.2.5 Web Exploitation: Cybersecurity market by Technology

8 Forecast Cybersecurity Market by Technology to 2030
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cybersecurity market by Technology overview
8.2.1 Malware: Cybersecurity market by Technology
8.2.2 Phishing: Cybersecurity market by Technology
8.2.3 Man-in-the-middle-attacks: Cybersecurity market by Technology
8.2.4 Denial of service attack: Cybersecurity market by Technology
8.2.5 SQL Injections: Cybersecurity market by Technology
8.2.6 Zero-day exploits: Cybersecurity market by Technology
8.2.7 Rootkits: Cybersecurity market by Technology

9 Forecast Cybersecurity Market by Application to 2030
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cybersecurity market by Application overview
9.2.1 Advanced Persistent Threat: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.2 Threat Intelligence: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.3 Security and Information Event Management: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.4 Security and Vulnerability Management: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.5 Network Access Control: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.6 Anti-Virus: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.7 Firewall: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.8 Secure Web Gateway: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.9 Security Orchestration Automation & Response: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.10 Identity & Access Management: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.11 Encryption: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.12 Disaster Recovery: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.13 Intrusion Detection & Prevention: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.14 Risk & Compliance Management: Cybersecurity market by Technology
9.2.15 Others: Cybersecurity market by Technology

10 Forecast Cybersecurity Market by Security Type to 2030
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cybersecurity market by Security Type overview
10.2.1 Network Security: Cybersecurity market by Security Type
10.2.2 Application Security: Cybersecurity market by Security Type
10.2.3 Cloud Security: Cybersecurity market by Security Type

11 Forecast Cybersecurity Market by End User to 2030
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Cybersecurity market by End User overview
11.2.1 Government: Cybersecurity market by Security Type
11.2.2 Civil: Cybersecurity market by Security Type
11.2.3 Commercial: Cybersecurity market by Security Type

12 Events-based forecast for the Cybersecurity Market to 2030
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Events forecast factors
12.3 Event Forecast by Region
12.4 Event Forecast by Technology
12.5 Event Forecast by Application
12.6 Event Forecast by Security Type
12.7 Event Forecast by End User

13 Opportunity Analysis
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Region
13.3 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Technology
13.4 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Application
13.5 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Security Type
13.6 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by End User

14 Leading Companies in the Cybersecurity Market
14.1 Airbus Defence & Space
14.1.1 Company profile
14.1.2 Products and Services
14.1.3 Segment Revenue
14.1.4 Financial information
14.1.5 Recent contract wins
14.1.6 Recent Projects completed
14.1.7 Strategic Alliances
14.1.8 CyberSecurity: Products & Services
14.1.9 SWOT ANALYSIS
14.2 BAE Systems
14.3 Boeing Co.
14.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
14.5 Leonardo
14.6 Lockheed Martin
14.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.
14.8 Raytheon
14.9 Saab
14.1 THALES
14.11 Other Companies of Interest
14.11.1 AVAST
14.11.2 Clear Water Compliance
14.11.3 CynergisTek
14.11.4 Exodus Intelligence
14.11.5 Fire Eye
14.11.6 MetricStream
14.11.7 Netragard
14.11.8 Nettitude
14.11.9 Telus Security Labs
14.11.10 VSR
14.11.11 Zerodium

15 Conclusions and Recommendations
15.1 Major Conclusions
15.2 Major Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5egva

