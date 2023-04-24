Global Cybersecurity Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: State-Sponsored Cyberattacks are Likely to Increase in 2023 as Revenues are Predicted to Reach $344 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cybersecurity - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, global cybercrime will reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. Tackling this issue requires investment, and the report forecasts that cybersecurity revenues will reach $344 billion worldwide by 2030.

The tech industry is experiencing significant upheaval. Big Tech has made mass layoffs to cut costs, and cybersecurity companies are not immune. However, while IT budgets face scrutiny as companies cut discretionary spending, cybersecurity will remain a priority. Cyber risk is higher than ever, and the consequences of attacks are significant.



Key Highlights

State-sponsored cyberattacks are likely to increase in 2023. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, a continuing trade war between the US and China, and high-profile elections are all catalysts for state-sponsored attacks.

Attacks on critical national infrastructure and supply chains will also increase in 2023. These are highly effective at causing large-scale disruption and long-lasting financial impact. In February 2023, US chipmaking equipment supplier MKS Instruments was affected by a ransomware attack that cost over $200 million in lost and delayed sales.

Remote working has remained popular post-pandemic, causing a distributed workforce and increasing risks. In 2023, more companies will work to adopt a zero-trust architecture and secure distributed endpoints to contain attacks and protect the entire corporate network. Companies like Google have already adopted a zero-trust architecture, while the US federal government is in the midst of a multi-year migration to zero trust. Other companies will follow this lead to support remote working.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the cybersecurity theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes comprehensive industry analysis, including market size forecasts for cybersecurity and analysis of patents, company filings, hiring, and social media trends.

It contains details of M&A deals driven by the cybersecurity theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of cybersecurity.

The detailed value chain is split into three main areas: hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment includes chip-based security. The software segment includes identity management, network security, endpoint security, threat detection and response, cloud security, data security, email security, application security, unified threat management, and vulnerability management. The services segment includes managed security services, post-breach response services, and risk and compliance services.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Threat actors

Types of cyberattack

Stages of an attack

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Cybersecurity hardware

Cybersecurity software

Cybersecurity services

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Enterprise security software sector scorecard

IT services sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

