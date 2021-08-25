Global Cystoscope Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Stryker, PENTAX Medical and Karl Storz Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cystoscope Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cystoscope market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.43% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$791.791 million in 2026 from US$584.636 million in 2019.

A cystoscope is a thin, telescope-like tube with a light and tiny camera attached instrument used to perform a cystoscopy, also known as cystourethroscopy, that allows a physician to examine and treat the lower urinary tract (urethra, prostate, bladder neck, and bladder). The cystoscope is inserted into the bladder through the urethra for the evaluation, treatment, or diagnoses of the conditions such as Bladder cancer, haematuria, frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs), Urinary blockage, Urinary stones, etc. making cystoscopy procedures one of the most commonly performed procedures in the urology office settings. Major companies have been providing novel and advanced solutions for their customers. For instance, Ambu, one of the largest suppliers of innovative and advanced single-use endoscopes, would be providing solutions for urology, in the coming years. The company had announced that it would launch a novel single-use, sterile, and high-resolution cystoscope in the year 2022. The company have also stated that they would launch a novel and single-use digital flexible ureteroscope in the year 2022. These trends and developments are expected to play a major role in the market growth, during the forecast period.



Rising incidences of urinary tract diseases boost the market.



The growth in the global cystoscope market may be attributed to the rising prevalence of urinary tract diseases globally. As per the data by the National Kidney Foundation, there are approximately 10 million doctor visits for urinary tract infections in the US. Similar rising incidences of other diseases such as prostate cancer, stones, bladder cancer, etc. will also boost the market during the given time frame. As per Cancer Research UK, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men with around 47,700 new prostate cancer cases in the UK every year. However, complications such as infections, bleeding, and swollen urethra that may arise during cystoscopy procedures might restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to a journal published in the United States National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, urinary tract infections are one of the most common infections, with an average lifetime incidence of 50-60% in most adult women. Urinary tract infections are some of the most common infections in the United States. The prevalence in women over 65 years is around 20%, compared with around 11% of the overall population. Moreover, there are around 258,000 cases of pyelonephritis in the United States, per year, with a higher and bigger frequency among females. In women, who are aged between 18-49 years, the total approximate incidence of pyelonephritis is around 28/10,000. These trends are expected to accelerate the demand for novel cystoscope devices and applications, in the coming years.



Asia Pacific to have a major share.



The market is expected to surge in the region due to the rising cases of urinary infections and prostate cancer. In India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the incidence rate of prostate cancer in the country had been around 9-10/100,000 population, which is comparatively higher as compared to countries in Asia and Africa. In China, according to the National Cancer Registration Institute, prostate cancer has been the most common tumor in the male urinary system since the year 2008. These trends are expected to accelerate the demand for novel and advanced cystoscope products and systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Cystoscope Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Rigid Cystoscope

5.3. Flexible Cystoscope



6. Cystoscope Market Analysis, By Applications

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Urology

6.3. Gynecology



7. Cystoscope Market Analysis, By End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



8. Cystoscope Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. United States

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. UK

8.4.2. France

8.4.3. Germany

8.4.4. Italy

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Japan

8.6.2. China

8.6.3. India

8.6.4. Thailand

8.6.5. Taiwan

8.6.6. Indonesia

8.6.7. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Stryker

10.2. PENTAX Medical

10.3. Olympus Medical Corporation

10.4. Richard Wolf GmbH

10.5. Karl Storz

10.6. NeoScope Inc.

10.7. Coloplast Group

10.8. Cogentix Medical

10.9. Henke-Sass Wolf

10.10. Advanced Health Care Resources



