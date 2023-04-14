Global Dairy Nutrition Market to Reach $28.94 Billion by 2030: Rising Concerns Regarding Health and Wellness Among Consumers Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Dairy Nutrition Market

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Nutrition Market, By Ingredient and By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the dairy nutrition market, market size (US$ Billion), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023- 2030).

Company Profiles

Groupe Danone

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Proliant Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

Arla Foods amba

Cargill Inc.

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

APS BioGroup

Nestle S.A

Dairy products are vital source of nutrition for maintaining overall health. Rising demand for dairy protein ingredients in manufacturing of various products including dietetic formulations, energy bars, yogurts, infant formulas, geriatric nutritional products, and low-fat spreads is expected to drive growth throughout the forecast period (2023-2030) of the market.



Market Dynamics:



Rising concerns regarding health and wellness among consumers, steadily growing geriatric population coupled with rising cases of obesity, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and malnutrition, are the major factors propelling growth of the global dairy nutrition market. Furthermore, rising demand for milk-based ingredients for application in skin and hair care cosmetics is another key factor fueling growth of the market.



North America held a dominant position in the global dairy nutrition market in 2022, owing to growing awareness regarding associated benefits of consuming dairy products among consumers. Moreover, steadily growing obese and geriatric population in the region, is also supporting growth of dairy nutrition market in North America.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global dairy nutrition market over the forecast period, owing to rapid growth in the food processing industry in the region. Moreover, continuously growing osteoporosis risk among the geriatric population and high prevalence of malnutrition in the region is expected to fuel growth of the dairy nutrition market during the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market. It provides valuable insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.

It profiles leading players in the global dairy nutrition market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, key developments, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions with respect to their future product launch, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global dairy nutrition market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product developers, distributors, healthcare companies, research institutes, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would greatly benefit in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the dairy nutrition market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD15.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD28.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Dairy Nutrition Market, By Ingredient:

Dairy Protein

Whey Protein

WPI

WPH

WPC

Casein Protein

CPI

CPC

CPH

Prebiotics

Vitamins & Minerals

Colostrum

Nucleotides

Global Dairy Nutrition Market, By Application:

Functional Food

Infant Formula & Clinical

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Personal Care

