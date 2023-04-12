The Global Dairy Packaging Market Size Was Estimated At USD 45.6 Billion In 2030 And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.5% Over The Forecast Period.| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Rising consumer demand for dairy products and rising disposable income are driving the worldwide dairy packaging industry. The greater availability of packaged dairy products through various retailing channels as a result of population growth.

Farmington, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dairy Package Market Was Valued At $29.80 billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand USD 45.6 billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 4.5% From 2023 To 2030. The industry is divided into categories based on application, including cream, cheese, ice cream, yoghurt and cultured goods, milk, butter, and others. The milk segment has the biggest global share of all of these segments. Milk has always been a staple of diets all across the world. It also includes important nutrients including Vitamin D, calcium, potassium, and B vitamins in addition to a sizeable amount of protein. Numerous studies have also demonstrated that consuming dairy products, such as milk, can help reduce osteoporosis and bone fractures.

Dairy products must be packaged properly and effectively because they are perishable in order to facilitate storage and transportation. Due to its convenience, compact packaging is projected to see increased demand, which will fuel the industry even more. Recent trends show that manufacturers are increasingly concentrating on delivering products in smaller numbers. The market for flavoured milk products is growing, which is boosting the global dairy packaging market. Increased health consciousness, urbanisation, and consumption of a variety of dairy products as a result of rising demand for fresh foods as part of a balanced diet are major trends in the global dairy food packaging industry.

Segmentation Overview:

Deployment Outlook:

Flexible packaging formats are expected to display fast growth on the back of logistics benefits provided to dairy producers, particularly in developing economies.Paper and paperboard materials are likely to reflect high demand with applications in Tetra Pak formats and benefits of printing substrate.Packaging for milk will remain the key revenue contributor in the industry, owing to higher consumption by a health-conscious consumer base.North America is a the leading market aided by a massive milk production sector, and high consumption of cheese, yogurt, and flavored milk products.



Covid-19 Impact Analysis



The covid-19 pandemic has had adverse effect on the global dairy product packaging market. Widespread lockdown restrictions have hurt supply chains in the dairy industry, which has resulted in large-scale wastage of milk resources in many parts of the world. This in turn has hurt short-term demand for packaging. Also, the food service industry has faced severe restrictions, cutting into the demand for dairy products, consequently affecting the dairy product packaging industry. Furthermore, the demand for dairy-based desserts, yogurt, and ice-cream has fallen sharply during the pandemic, limiting packaging supply chains. The recovery of the market will be gradual as concerns over the economic ramifications of the pandemic remain uncertain.

Organization Size Outlook:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights has estimated steady growth in the dairy product packaging market for the period of assessment between the years 2022 and 2030. Widespread milk consumption on a global scale, applications of dairy products in the food and beverage sector, and strict food safety regulations are aiding growth.

Regional Analysis:

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 62.56 Billion By Deployment Type Bottles

Pouches

Cartons and Boxes

Bags and Wraps

Others By Organization Size Milk

Cheese

Frozen Foods

Yogurt

Cultured Products By Industries Retail

Manufacturing

Others By Companies Amcor

Tetra Laval

SIG Combibloc

Elopak

Berry Global Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Plastics Inc.

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

Stora Enso

Ball Corporation

Mondi

Rexam

RPC Group

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Ardagh Group

Rexam Plc

AptarGroup

Sonoco

Silgan Holdings

CAN-PACK S.A.

Others. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Several nutritious and health benefits associated with the utilization of packaging materials have boosted the demand for milk in recent years, which is expected to drive the growth of the Milk Packaging Market during the forecast period. Thus, the rising demand for milk and milk products and the increasing geriatric population are boosting the growth of the Global Milk Packaging Market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growth in the demand for packaged milk due to the increasing the nutritional content advantages and the benefits of packaged milk fuels the growth of the Milk Packaging Market in the years to coming.

Consumers prefer tasty, nutritious, and suitably packaged flavored milk as an alternative to the other beverages. Moreover, the emerging countries are predicted to drive the demand and growth of the new flavors and products concentrating on health. Furthermore, the consumer's spontaneous eating habits owing to their busy working schedules which is expected to drive the demand for flavored milk globally, which in turn is projected to propel the growth of the Global Milk Packaging Market in the years to come.

Asia Pacific is the largest market. In the Asia Pacific region, the dairy trade is the prime source of income for many farmers with the highest growth predicted in the Milk Packaging sector during the forecast period. There is a substantial difference in supply and demand in countries like India, contempt is responsible for over 15% percent of the global production of milk. Furthermore, under these disapproving conditions, the government of India has decided to endure the banning of the imports of milk and milk products. Moreover, this has supported local farmers on a large scale in increasing their yield. Additionally, the government also inspires foreign companies to advance domestic production. Moreover, it is common in several other nations in the Asia Pacific, like China. Therefore, the focus on increasing milk manufacturing is projected to drive the growth of the Milk Packaging Market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation: Packaging is a method used to secure, transport, identify and permit product merchandising using containers and components, and should be made from materials that are most suitable for this purpose. In addition to enabling safe and hygienic product packaging, a company can distinguish its products from those of its competitors

Market Analysis:

Factors like the growing number of small households through which consumers prefer to serve single packages of consumer products are driving the development of the global milk packaging market, especially for milk and other milk products. In addition, the demand for milk as a source of calcium, minerals, vitamin D, and protein in different countries by a growing number of health-conscious consumers is adding to the growth of the industry. The availability of various flavored milk products in the market is another factor that is expected to fuel the global industry growth over the forecast period. Therefore, a growing population and disposable per capita income are expected to lead to future profits of packaged dairy products. Besides, different milk applications in the preparation of food products are projected to drive the growth of the milk packaging market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, price fluctuations of the products used in milk packaging (aluminum, plastics, paper) can slightly impede milk packaging sales. The major developments in the global market for milk packaging towards environmentally friendly products are, however, expected to aid the industry growth in the coming years. The paperboard segment is, thus, likely to drive the maximum growth in the near future, among other kinds of materials used for milk packaging due to its recyclable properties.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Amcor

Tetra Laval

SIG Combibloc

Elopak

Berry Global Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Plastics Inc.

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

Stora Enso

Ball Corporation

Mondi

Rexam

RPC Group

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Ardagh Group

Rexam Plc

AptarGroup

Sonoco

Silgan Holdings

CAN-PACK S.A.

Others.

By Deployment Type

Bottles

Pouches

Cartons and Boxes

Bags and Wraps

Others

By Industries

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Application:

Milk

Cheese

Frozen Foods

Yogurt

Cultured Products

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

