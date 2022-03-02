U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Report 2022-2026: Dairy Products for Lactose Intolerance Present Opportunities for Equipment Makers

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Processing Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market to Reach US$11.9 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Dairy Processing Equipment estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing consumption of dairy products and rising uptake of advanced solutions in the dairy processing industry to push productivity.

The dairy processing equipment market is gaining from continuous expansion of the dairy industry, increasing consumption of ultra-filtered organic toned milk and rising focus of people on health and wellness. In addition, increasing consumption of low-sugar, low-fat and cholesterol-free milk and associated products coupled with influx of innovative organic milk products is slated to favor the market growth.

Moreover, continuously increasing population and rising income levels are anticipated to further boost milk consumption and favor the market expansion. Increasing automation and ongoing advances related to milk processing equipment are creating strong demand and pushing revenue growth.

Pasteurizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Homogenizers, Mixers, & Blenders segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Dairy Processing Equipment market. Participants in the dairy industry are increasingly adopting advanced and energy-efficient pasteurizers to ensure quality products while pushing energy savings. The pasteurizers segment is anticipated to also gain from increasing consumer concerns regarding safety and hygiene of dairy products in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing role of homogenizers, mixers, and blenders in dairy processing is poised to augment the opportunities for dairy processing equipment in a major way. Advancements and improvements to these technologies has over the years enabled considerable improvements in dairy processing operations and dairy products manufacturing.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

The Dairy Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.98% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$614.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest and fastest-growing market for dairy processing equipment as a result of increasing production and consumption of milk across countries like India and China.

The regional market is buoyed by rapid urbanization and rising disposable income that have led to massive demand for dairy products. The regional market is also bolstered by continuing shift of manufacturers from Europe and North America towards the region and the resulting surge in uptake of equipment among dairy product manufacturers.

Europe is another major market for dairy processing equipment, with the region not just a leading consumer but also a major exporter of dairy products to international markets.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Dairy Processing Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • Changing Dietary Patterns and Emphasis on High-Nutrition Products Amidst Pandemic Drive Dairy Consumption

  • Consumers Turn to Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt & Drinks

  • Companies Catering to Food Service Outlets Shift Gears for Resilience

  • Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Unsettling Dairy Demand Patterns to Impact Dairy Processing Equipment Market amid COVID-19

  • Dairy Products: A Segment in the Food Industry

  • Dairy Processing Equipment: Integral Part of Dairy Processing Industry

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Pasteurizers: Leading Equipment Type in the Global Market

  • Processed Milk Emerges as the Largest Application Market

  • Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Leading Regional Market in Dairy Processing Equipment Market

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 152 Featured):

  • Alfa Laval Corporate AB

  • Coperion GmbH

  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

  • Feldmeier Equipment, Inc.

  • Gemak Ltd.

  • I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

  • IDMC Limited

  • INOXPA USA, INC.

  • JBT Corporation

  • Krones AG

  • Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V.

  • Sealtech Engineers Private Limited

  • SPX Corporation

  • SSP Private Limited

  • Tetra Laval Group

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Healthy Rise in Demand for Various Types of Dairy Products to Fuel Demand for Dairy Processing Equipment

  • Dairy Processing Industry Trends Impact Market Prospects

  • Key Factors Influencing Future Development of Dairy Processing Industry

  • Consumer Trends, Digital Capabilities to Impact Dairy Industry Dynamics

  • Rising Importance of Automation & Robotics for Dairy Processing Equipment Industry

  • Innovations and Technology Advancements in Dairy Processing Equipment to Boost Market Prospects

  • Rising Demand for Dairy Ingredients Boosts Equipment Market

  • Major Applications of Whey Protein Concentrates in Food Industry

  • Whey Protein Ingredients: An Important Ingredient in Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products

  • Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations

  • Cheese: An Important Segment of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market

  • Annual Per Capita Consumption of Cheese (in Kg) by Select Countries

  • COVID-19 Ripples Prompt Cheese Producers & Clients to Shift Gears for Survival

  • Ranking of Reasons Cited for Cheese Consumption Amid the Pandemic

  • Rising Consumption of Cheese Powder Fuels Demand for Processing Equipment

  • Longer Shelf Life Attribute Drives Market for Milk Powders, Presenting Opportunities for Processing Equipment

  • Growing Cost of Energy and Power for Processing Equipment Shifts Focus onto Energy Efficient Equipment

  • Pasteurization Equipment: Concerns over Safety of Dairy Products Fuel Demand

  • Growing Role of Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders in Dairy Processing Industry

  • Widening Applications of Membrane Separation Technology Augurs Well for Membrane Filtration Equipment Market

  • HPP Equipment Gains Popularity in Producing Dairy Products

  • After Sales Services: A Critical Demand of Dairy Processors to Ensure Operational Efficiencies

  • Dairy Products for Lactose Intolerance Present Opportunities for Equipment Makers

  • Lactose Content of Dairy and Select Dairy Products

  • Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-Intolerance Drive Sales of Lactose-free Cheese

  • Evolving Food Service Industry and Rising Demand for Dairy Products to Influence Demand Trends in Dairy Processing Equipment Market

  • Innovative Packaging and Target-Based Promotions to Drive Dairy Products, Presenting Opportunities for Equipment Market

  • Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

  • Ballooning Global Population

  • Urbanization Trend

  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

  • Challenges Facing Dairy Processing Equipment Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rv560w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dairy-processing-equipment-market-report-2022-2026-dairy-products-for-lactose-intolerance-present-opportunities-for-equipment-makers-301493846.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

