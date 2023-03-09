ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Dairy Products Market to Reach $864.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dairy Products estimated at US$530.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$864.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2022-2030. Milk, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$248.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cheese segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $144.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Dairy Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$144.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 372 Featured)

- Agropur Cooperative

- Arla Foods amba

- Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

- Danone

- Dean Foods Company

- Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

- Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.

- Meiji Co. Ltd.

- Nestle SA

- Parmalat S.P.A.

- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

- SanCor Cooperativas Unidas Limitada

- Saputo Inc.

- Savencia Fromage & Dairy

- The Kraft Heinz Company

- Unilever NV





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Current and Future Analysis

Churning Out New Opportunities

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers

Developing Countries in the Spotlight

Trends Shaping the Industry

Dairy Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Futures Markets - A Forthcoming Phenomenon in Dairy Trade

Global Fluid Milk Volume Consumption Rises

Yogurt Functional Benefits & Unique Flavors Gain Popularity

Yogurt Drinks: A Market with High Growth Potential

New Products Boost Market Prospects

3-D-Printing of Dairy Products: Technology of the Future

GanedenBC30 Addresses the Issue of Probiotics to Survive

Pasteurization

Longer Shelf Life Attribute Drives Market for Milk Powders

Increasing Milk Powder Prices Open New Avenues for Processors

Changing Eating Habits

Organic Dairy Products Gain Prominence

Corporate Strategies: An Overview

Innovative Packaging and Target Based Promotions to Drive Dairy

Products Demand

globalDairyTrade - A Means to Tackle Volatility

Increase in Functionality

Spread of Umbrella Branding

Improving Storage of Dairy Products

Whey Rides on Changing Perceptions

Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer

Increased Growth Prospects

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Dairy Products Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique

Needs of Millennials



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Dairy Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Milk

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Milk by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Milk by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cheese by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cheese by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Cheese by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Yogurt by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Yogurt by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Yogurt by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dessert by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Dessert by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Dessert by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Butter by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Butter by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Milk

Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Milk Powder by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Milk Powder by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cream by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cream by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Cream by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hypermarket / Supermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Hypermarket / Supermarket

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Hypermarket /

Supermarket by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Convenience Store by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Convenience Store by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Convenience Store by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Distribution

Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 40: World Dairy Products Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Dairy Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy

Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk

Powder, Cream and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Dairy Products by Type -

Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Cheese, Yogurt,

Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy

Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket,

Convenience Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience

Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter,

Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Dairy Products by Type -

Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Cheese, Yogurt,

Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarket /

Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience

Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Dairy Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter,

Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Dairy Products by Type -

Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Cheese, Yogurt,

Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarket /

Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience

Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Dairy Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter,

Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Dairy Products by Type -

Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Cheese, Yogurt,

Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarket /

Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience

Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Dairy Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter,

Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Dairy Products by Type -

Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Cheese, Yogurt,

Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarket /

Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience

Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Dairy Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter,

Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Dairy Products by Type -

Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Cheese, Yogurt,

Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarket /

Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience

Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Dairy Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter,

Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Dairy Products by Type -

Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Cheese,

Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarket /

Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience

Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter,

Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Dairy Products by Type -

Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Cheese, Yogurt,

Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarket /

Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience

Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Dairy Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy

Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk

Powder, Cream and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Dairy Products by Type - Milk,

Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Cheese, Yogurt,

Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy

Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket,

Convenience Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK Historic Review for Dairy Products by Distribution

Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online

and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 97: UK 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter,

Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Dairy Products by Type -

Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Cheese, Yogurt,

Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarket /

Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Spain Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience

Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter,

Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Dairy Products by Type -

Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Cheese,

Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarket /

Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Russia Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience

Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Dairy Products by Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt,

Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Type - Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder,

Cream and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Dairy

Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Dessert, Butter, Milk Powder, Cream and

Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Dairy Products by Distribution Channel -

Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience

Store, Online and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Dairy

Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hypermarket / Supermarket, Convenience Store,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Dairy Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis



