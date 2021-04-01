Global Dark Fiber Markets Report 2021-2026: Single Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber - Single Mode Fiber Segment Estimated to Hold Larger Market Share Than Multimode Fiber Segment
Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dark Fiber Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Single Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber), Network Type (Metro, Long Haul), End-user (Internet Service Providers, Telecommunications Industry), and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dark fiber market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11% from 2021 to 2026.
Rising demand for 5G networks and increasing demand for internet bandwidth is among the factors driving the growth of the dark fiber market.
Single mode fiber segment held the major share of dark fiber market
Based on type, the single mode fiber segment is estimated to hold a larger share of the dark fiber market compared to the multimode fiber segment in 2021, and this segment will continue to hold a dominant market position during the forecast period. Single mode fibers are best suited for longer transmission distances, such as multi-channel television broadcast systems and long-distance telephony.
Internet service providers (ISPs) and telecommunications industry to register highest CAGR from 2021-2026
Internet service providers (ISPs) and telecommunications industry is projected to lead the dark fiber market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the ongoing adoption of cloud storage and increasing technological developments in the field of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and deep learning.
This, in turn, increases data traffic across networks, leading to significant demand for high data transmission along with efficient data communication. Leading cloud service providers, such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, are implementing dark fibers to serve their internet traffic.
Based on region, North America held the major share of dark fiber market
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall dark fiber market in 2021. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the presence of leading dark fiber ecosystem players, such as AT&T Intellectual Property, GTT Communications, Inc., and Consolidated Communications, in the region. These players have been capturing a major share in the overall dark fiber market, thereby contributing significantly to the market growth in North America.
AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Colt Technology Services Group Limited (UK), Comcast Corporation (US), Consolidated Communications (US), GTT Communications, Inc. (US), CenturyLink, Inc. (US), NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), Verizon Communications, Inc. (US), Windstream Communications (US), and Zayo Group, LLC (US), are some of the key players in the dark fiber market.
Market Dunamics
Executive Summary
Single Mode Fiber Segment Estimated to Hold Larger Market Share Than Multimode Fiber Segment in 2020
Long Haul Segment to Witness Higher Growth Rate Than Metro Segment from 2021 to 2026
ISPs and Telecommunications Industry to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Dark Fiber Market from 2021 to 2026
North America Likely to Account for Largest Share of Dark Fiber Market by 2026
Premium Insights
Rising Demand for 5G Network to Fuel Demand for Dark Fiber Services in Coming Years
Single Mode Fiber Segment to Register Higher CAGR Than Multimode Fiber Segment During Forecast Period
Long Haul Segment to Capture Larger Market Share Than Metro Segment During Forecast Period
Glass Segment to Capture Larger Market Share Than Plastic Segment During Forecast Period
North America to Capture Largest Market Share by 2026
ISPs and Telecommunications Industry to Account for Largest Share of Dark Fiber Market by 2026
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Demand for 5G Network
Increasing Demand for Internet Bandwidth
Growing Demand for Reliable and Secure Network
Restraints
Risky Installation
Opportunities
Telecommunication Industry to Create Lucrative Opportunities
Need for Heavy Data Handling in Manufacturing and Logistics Sectors
Challenges
Lack of Proper Monitoring Systems
Supply Chain Analysis
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Dark Fiber Market
Dark Fiber Ecosystem
Porter's Five Forces Model
Case Study
Tellus Venture Associates Helped City of San Leandro Develop an 11-Mile Fiber Loop
Fiberlight Expanded Dark Fiber Network Capabilities for Roswell
Fiberlight Expanded Fiber Networking and Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) in Bastrop
Technology Analysis
Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM)
Microwave Data Transmission Technology
Patent Analysis, 2018-2020
Tariffs and Regulations Related to Dark Fiber
Companies Mentioned
AT&T Intellectual Property
CenturyLink, Inc. (Lumen Technologies)
Cologix
Colt Technology Services Group Limited
Comcast Corporation
Consolidated Communications
Crown Castle
Dark Fibre Africa (Pty.) Ltd.
DEPL
Dobson Technologies
Fiberlight
Firstlight
Frontier Communications Corporation
Globalconnect Group
GTT Communications, Inc.
NTT Communications Corporation
Sterlite Power
Tellus Venture Associates
Ufinet
Verizon Communications, Inc.
Windstream Communications
Zayo Group, LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwu2yt
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900