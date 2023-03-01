U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

Global Data Annotation Tools Market Valuation to Reach US$ 13,922.4 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
·9 min read
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

[198+ Pages Research Study] According to Astute Analytica report, the global data annotation tools market was valued at US$ 1,545.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 13,922.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

New Delhi, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data annotation tools market is projected to experience a significant surge in revenue from its 2022 value of US$ 1,545.4 million, to reach US$ 13,922.4 million by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 31.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2031. This remarkable growth is driven by a growing demand for high-quality training data and the imperative to automate a range of machine learning processes across diverse industries.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/data-annotation-tools-market

The rising adoption of AI techniques such as natural language processing, computer vision, and text analytics is driving the growth of the market. Adoption of these tools help organizations gain greater insights, which helps them make more informed decisions and reduce costs. The availability of cloud-based data annotation platforms, coupled with the increasing investments by venture capitalists in early-stage startups, are further bolstering the data annotation tool market’s growth.

Furthermore, the availability of open-source libraries, frameworks, and APIs that help in the development of customized data annotation tools has been a major factor in sustaining the growth of the market. Additionally, several regulatory reforms for healthcare and other sectors have driven the demand for data annotation solutions, thereby fueling the market’s growth.

However, the lack of skilled professionals in data annotation and the high costs associated with these tools are some of the factors that could hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the limited scalability of existing data annotation tools may also impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Astute Analytica’s Survey Reveals that Data Annotation in Machine Learning is the Most Difficult Task

The global data annotation tool market survey’s results highlight the challenges that organizations face when it comes to data annotation and labeling. Data labeling and annotation are essential tasks in the development of machine learning models, as they provide the necessary labeled data for training and testing these models.

The survey found that 68% of respondents considered data labeling to be the most time-consuming task in their machine learning projects. This indicates that data annotation is a complex and labor-intensive task that can require significant time and resources to complete.

Additionally, the survey found that 74% of respondents reported difficulty in finding high-quality annotated data. This suggests that obtaining high-quality labeled data can be a challenge, which can hinder the development of accurate and effective machine learning models. Data annotation tools can help overcome this challenge by providing a more efficient and accurate way to label data.

Similarly, the survey found that 49% of respondents in the data annotation tool market reported that data labeling and annotation were the most difficult tasks in machine learning projects. This further underscores the importance of data annotation and the need for more efficient and accurate solutions to this task.

Additional Findings in the Survey of Global Data Annotation Tool Market:

  • The survey found that the biggest challenges in data labeling were maintaining quality (37%), lack of data (32%), and difficulty in defining clear labeling instructions (27%).

  • The most popular types of data labeled were text (45%), images (32%), and video (13%).

  • The majority of respondents (78%) reported using human annotation for data labeling, while 22% used automated methods.

  • The survey found that the most popular tools used for data labeling were custom in-house tools (49%), followed by open-source tools (26%), and commercial tools (25%).

Asia Pacific to Surpass North America to Become Dominant in Global Data Annotation Tool Market

it is expected that North America will lose its dominance in the data annotation tool market to the Asia Pacific region by 2031. In 2022, the North America held the largest revenue share of over 34%. However, it is expected to lose its market grip and generate only 26% of the global revenue, a drop of almost 8% in revenue shar.  This is due to the rapid adoption of data annotation tools in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in the healthcare and financial services sectors. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region has experienced a higher growth rate in terms of adoption of data annotation tools compared to other regions, which is attributed to the increasing demand for cost-effective solutions, as well as advanced analytics and artificial intelligence solutions in the healthcare sector. In addition, countries such as India, China, and Japan are investing heavily in machine learning, natural language processing, and robotic process automation, further fueling the demand for data annotation tool market in the region.

Furthermore, the growing awareness about the importance of data annotation tools in the financial services industry has resulted in increased investments in the Asia Pacific region. Banks and insurance companies have started using data annotation tools to process large volumes of customer data in order to improve customer experience and increase operational efficiency. Moreover, the rising demand for cost-effective solutions, such as crowd sourcing and automated data annotation tools, has further contributed to the growth of the market in the region.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/data-annotation-tools-market

Telecommunication Industry to Retain Its Dominance in Global Data annotation tool market with Over 33% Revenue Share

The telecommunications industry is expected to retain its prominence in the global data annotation tool market over the forecast period due to its growing need for data annotation services. This is due to the fact that the telecommunications industry relies heavily on data annotation to ensure accurate and timely responses to customer requests and queries.

In recent years, the telecommunications industry has seen significant growth in the number of data annotation service providers. This is due to an increase in the number of organizations offering data annotation services, as well as a growing demand for data annotation services from telecom companies. This has resulted in the emergence of new data labeling technologies and services, such as automated text annotation, image annotation, video annotation, and audio annotation.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for data annotation services in the telecom industry is also due to the growing need for data-driven insights. This is because telecom companies rely on data annotation to gain insights from customer conversations and data sets, which can then be used to improve customer experience, enhance customer service, and optimize network performance in the global data annotation tool market.

The increasing demand for data annotation services in the telecom industry is also due to the emergence of 5G networks. 5G networks require vast amounts of data to be labeled and annotated accurately in order to optimize their performance and ensure optimal service delivery.

Lionbridge Technologies, D-Link, Appen Limited, Cogito Tech LLC are Top 4 Players in Global Data Annotation Tool Market

Many companies are operating in the Global Data annotation tool market to provide various products. However, big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on the emerging market. Leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies. As a result, the cumulative market share of the four major players in the market is close to 17.10%, indicating a monopolistic competition in the market.

Studying the global data annotation tool market shows that the market consists of local players and small-scale players, whereas key players include Lionbridge Technologies, D-Link, Appen Limited, Cogito Tech LLC, Cloud Factory Limited, among others. These key players are expanding their presence in the market by developing innovative products and services to cater to the diverse needs of customers.

Lionbridge Technologies is one of the leading players in the market with more than 7% market revenue, providing a wide range of data annotation tools and services. The company has a strong presence in the market and has acquired several small-scale players to expand its product portfolio. In 2020, Lionbridge Technologies acquired Gengo, a Tokyo-based company that provides a human translation platform, to expand its language capabilities and improve its translation services.

D-Link Corporation is another key player in the market, providing a range of data annotation and labeling tools. The company has a strong global presence and is focused on developing innovative products to cater to the evolving needs of customers. In 2019, D-Link launched its DCS-4705E 5-Megapixel Outdoor Mini Bullet Camera, which includes features such as video analytics, motion detection, and event management.

Appen Limited is a global leader in providing data annotation and machine learning services across global data annotation tool market. The company has a strong presence in the market and has been expanding its services by acquiring small-scale players. In 2020, Appen Limited acquired Figure Eight, a data annotation and machine learning platform, to strengthen its product portfolio and expand its customer base.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Annotate.com

  • Appen Limited

  • Cloud Factory Limited

  • CloudApp

  • Cogito Tech LLC

  • Deep Systems

  • Google Inc.

  • Labelbox, Inc

  • LightTag

  • Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

  • Lotus Quality Assurance

  • Playment Inc.

  • Tagtog Sp.zo.

  • Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/data-annotation-tools-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:
Aamir Beg
BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

CONTACT: Contact us: Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com Website: www.astuteanalytica.com


