U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,362.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.25
    -31.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.50
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.65
    -0.71 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.00
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.43
    +0.21 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1290
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,856.18
    -579.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.44
    -37.09 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.03
    -26.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Global data center accelerator market size to record 36.7% CAGR through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·8 min read

The ‘global data center accelerator market’ report offers a detailed analysis of the growth trends, limitations, and other expansion avenues found in this business space.

Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per seasoned analysts, global data center accelerator market size was valued at USD 10 billion in 2020 and is likely to account for USD 89.2 billion by the year 2027, recording a whopping 36.7% CAGR during the study period. This rapid expansion can be credited to increasing utilization of AI technologies in data centers and rising popularity of cloud-based services.

The document also elaborates on the various market segmentations and highlights the key revenue generators for this marketplace. Additionally, it not only talks about the geographical reach of this business space but also focuses on the key participants operating in this vertical, further ensuring high-quality decision making while investing in new ventures & projects.

Growing demand for AI solutions in HPC data centers coupled with mounting number of companies offering application performance enhancement and machine learning tools are also stimulating the overall industry outlook.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4006445/

There has been a surge in demand for consumer-drive data and cloud resources from both consumer and corporate standpoint, which in turn has resulted in development of large-scale public cloud data centers. In addition, the widespread adoption of augmented reality as well as virtual reality to enhance consumer engagement are augmenting global data center accelerator industry remuneration.

Despite the various growth stimulants, factors such as high costs associated with the product and lack of AI hardware experts could act as a bottleneck for the market expansion. Regardless, strategic R&D investments and subsequent technology breakthroughs could provide the necessary revenue spike for the market majors.

Emphasizing on the geographical scope

Global scope of operations of this business domain comprises of regions such as Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

According to reliable predictions, Asia-Pacific data center accelerator industry is predicted to expand substantially over the study period, with China standing tall in terms of revenue hierarchy. Increasing number of data centers, shifting preferences towards cloud service providers, and growing demand for improved connectivity and scalable solutions are facilitating the business scenario in China.

Surging investments by public entities towards technological developments have allowed for widespread adoption of cloud-based services including IoT and Big Data Analytics in China. This has managed to entice international investors, which in turn is also adding traction to China data center accelerator industry size.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-data-center-accelerator-market-size-research

Global Data Center Accelerator Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • HPC Data Center

  • Cloud Data Center

Global Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • ASIC

  • FPGA

  • GPU

  • CPU

Global Data Center Accelerator Market by Application Gamut (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Enterprise Interface

  • Public Cloud Interface

  • Deep Learning Training

Global Data Center Accelerator Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

  • United States

  • Canada

Europe

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • Rest of Europe

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

Asia-Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Data Center Accelerator Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • AVOXI Inc.

  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

  • Marvell Technology Inc.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Xilinx Inc.

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • Intel Corporation

  • Google LLC

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Data Center Accelerator Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Data Center Accelerator Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Data Center Accelerator Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Data Center Accelerator Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Data Center Accelerator Market Dynamics

3.1. Data Center Accelerator Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growth of cloud-based services

3.1.1.2. Rising deep learning usage in big data analytics

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Complex AI mechanism

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing requirements for co-processors due to the slowdown of Moore's Law

Chapter 4. Global Data Center Accelerator Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Data Center Accelerator Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Data Center Accelerator Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Data Center Accelerator Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cloud data center

5.4.2. HPC data center

Chapter 6. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Data Center Accelerator Market Estimates & Forecasts by Processor 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Data Center Accelerator Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. CPU

6.4.2. GPU

6.4.3. FPGA

6.4.4. ASIC

Chapter 7. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, by Application:

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Data Center Accelerator Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Data Center Accelerator Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Data Center Accelerator Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Deep learning training

7.4.2. Public cloud interface

7.4.3. Enterprise interface

Chapter 8. Global Data Center Accelerator Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

1. Data Center Server Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The data center server market is poised to grow at a strong rate over the coming time period due to the expanding cloud computing industry and manufacturing sector, rising adoption of rack servers, and increasing number of SMEs. A data center server is essentially a computer without peripherals such as keyboards and monitors, it is basically used for tis computing power. A server runs entirely as a saving location and is linked to a network to make the data reachable to other computers. In case of an internet server, the device is generally connected to the web, so that the computer having a web connection can access the information in the files that are stored in the server. Servers store as well as process data the same way a computer does and are connected to the internet through a wireless or wired connection.

A data center is made up of various data servers kept in the same complex. Just like computers, the servers need certain environmental conditions, like network connections for accessing the Internet and moderate levels of humidity and heat.

2. Data Center Infrastructure Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The data center infrastructure market is projected to experience a remunerative growth phase over the coming time period owing to rapid urbanization, increasing digitization of government services, booming e-commerce sector, growing demand for DCIM software, and rising adoption of UPS systems due to increasing incidents of power outages. Data centers are one of the main components of numerous companies' business strategies. Data center infrastructure is the main core hardware or physical resources as well as components such as IT infrastructure devices, technologies, and equipment that make up a data center. This is further modeled as well as identified into an essential design plan which includes an entire listing of important infrastructure components that are used to create a data center.

Data center operations managers are largely responsible for the upkeep as well as maintenance of all the infrastructure inside a data center. Furthermore, data center infrastructure also includes non-computing sources such as cables, physical server chassis/racks, internet backbone, and power & cooling devices like generators or air conditioners.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.nwdiamondnotes.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Oil rally ends amid COVID-19 concerns, returning supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell on Thursday for the first session this week as renewed concerns about demand amid rising COVID-19 infections cut short a three-day rally, and as Mexico restored some oil production. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that American crude inventories fell last week for a third consecutive week and overall fuel demand increased to the most since March 2020. "For now, U.S. consumers appear to be shrugging off the spread of the Delta variant ... However, it seems likely that we are near the peak in U.S. demand, which will act as a lid on oil prices," Capital Economics said in a note.

  • J&J’s latest booster shot news, Moderna pushes for FDA approval, Pentagon’s vaccine mandate

    Anajalee Khemlani joins Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: Johnson & Johnson’s latest studies showing that a booster shot would provide a ‘rapid and robust increase’ to COVID fighting antibodies, Moderna completing the filing process for full approval of its vaccine in ages 18-up,&nbsp;and The Pentagon enacting a vaccine mandate for all active-duty troops.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • The 5 Biggest Chinese Software Companies

    Read about the five largest and most influential software companies in China, including a new up and coming superstar.

  • Bitcoin Miners Hold Onto Rigs, Betting the Bull Run Will Continue

    Supply has dried up despite a glut of available bitcoin mining rigs since China’s crackdown in May.

  • Delta Air Lines to charge $200 monthly to unvaccinated workers

    Julie Hyman breaks down Delta Air Lines' new policy requiring non-vaccinated employees to pay a surcharge of $200 a month.

  • Older staff postpone retirement in working from home revolution

    Older workers are increasingly considering a delay to their retirement plans as the boom in working from home during the pandemic gives them unexpected extra flexibility.

  • Cryptocurrency Market Will More Than Triple by 2030: Study

    The report by Allied Market Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Pure Storage Stock Rallies as Earnings Top Estimates

    Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo told Barron's that new products contributed to earnings, and 35% of revenue was from Pure's expanding subscription business.

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays After Losing German Court Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities that transport the fuel, the tribunal said in an emailed statement. The project, which is slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea

  • Western Digital-Kioxia in talks to create chipmaker giant -source

    NEW YORK/TOKYO (Reuters) -Western Digital is in advanced talks for a possible $20 billion stock merger with Japanese chipmaker and partner Kioxia, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that would create a NAND memory giant to rival Samsung Electronics. The companies could reach an agreement as early as mid-September, and Western Digital CEO David Goeckeler would run the combined firm, the person said, requesting anonymity to discuss confidential matters. The Wall Street Journal reported the talks earlier on Wednesday.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy JD.com, and 1 Reason to Sell

    JD.com's (NASDAQ: JD) share prices rose 3% on Aug. 23 after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted second-quarter numbers that surpassed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. Let's examine three compelling reasons to buy JD stock -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to decide.

  • FedEx And UPS Who? Sendle Muscling Its Way Into E-Commerce Shipping Space

    On Nov. 5, 2014, a new company announced its arrival in Australia, promising to take on the monopoly of package delivery that was the Australia Post. Sendle's founders saw e-commerce's potential and realized the volume would create inefficiencies and add cost. "Sendle estimates between 30-40 million parcels are sent between Australians each year, and collectively we are wasting millions of hours traveling to and queuing up at the local post office," the press release on that day stated. James Ch

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Buys the China Dip With This E-Commerce Stock

    In fact, JD's results were so good that ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, after selling her Chinese stocks earlier this year, bought some shares following the company's second-quarter earnings report. While new regulations may temporarily affect the revenue and earnings of many internet and e-commerce companies, JD.com doesn't see these new measures affecting its business very much. In the second quarter, JD's net revenue increased 26.2% to $39.3 billion, which was especially impressive since the company was lapping a strong quarter last year during the onset of the pandemic.