U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.25
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,199.00
    +141.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,129.25
    +42.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.50
    +21.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.91
    +1.77 (+2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    +8.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.33 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -3.03 (-13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0560
    +0.3160 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,213.34
    +1,013.48 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,265.43
    +77.04 (+6.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.23
    +30.33 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Global Data Center Accelerator Market Outlook to 2026: Growth of Cloud-based Services, Growing Demand for AI in HPC Data Centers and Focus on Parallel Computing

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In data centers, co-processors or accelerators are used for the work offload of computationally intensive applications. Accelerators are designed to perform complex computational functions in parallel with the general-purpose processor, with higher execution speed.

The data center accelerators facilitate a significant increase in the performance of these data centers. Moreover, due to resource-sharing with the main processor, accelerators, as well as general-purpose processors in data centers, they consume less power. Over the years, the slowdown in "Moore's law" has led to the increased demand for co-processors to reduce cost, space requirements, and power consumption in data centers.

Other factors driving the data center accelerator market include the growth of cloud-based services, growing demand for AI in HPC data centers, and a focus on parallel computing in AI data centers. On the other hand, the premium pricing of accelerators and limited AI hardware experts are the major restraints for the data center accelerator market.

The global data center accelerator market was worth USD 10,694.1 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 65,278.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 36.7% between 2021 and 2026.

The key players operating in the data center accelerator market are Intel Corporation (US), Google. Inc (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (US), Marvell Technology (Hamilton), and Qualcomm Technology (US).

The report segments the data center accelerator market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW), Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the data center accelerator market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Key Report Benefits:

  • This report includes market statistics pertaining to the processor, type, application, and region.

  • An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the data center accelerator market.

  • Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report.

  • Illustrative segmentation, analyses, and forecasts for the market based on processor, type, application, and region have been conducted to provide an overall view of the data center accelerator market.

  • The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Data Center Accelerator Market
4.2 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Type
4.3 Market for Cloud Data Center Accelerator, by Country
4.4 APAC: Data Center Accelerator Market, by Application & Country
4.5 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor Type

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth of Cloud-Based Services
5.2.1.2 Focus on Parallel Computing in Ai Data Centers
5.2.1.3 Deep Learning Usage in Big Data Analytics
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Premium Pricing of Accelerators
5.2.2.2 Limited Ai Hardware Experts
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Demand in the Market for FPGA-Based Accelerators
5.2.3.2 Rising Need for Co-Processors due to the Slowdown of Moore's Law
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Unreliability of Ai Algorithms
5.2.4.2 Complex Ai Mechanisms
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.6 Case Studies
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Standards and Guidelines for the Data Center Market
5.9 Regulations
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Pricing Analysis
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Yc-Ycc Shift - Data Center Accelerator
5.14 Trade Analysis

6 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor Type

7 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Type

8 Data Center Accelerator Market, by Application

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Achronix Semiconductor

  • Advantech Co., Ltd

  • Amd

  • Bittware

  • Enflame Technology

  • Fujitsu

  • Google

  • Graphcore

  • Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Intel

  • Lattice Semiconductor

  • Leap Mind Inc.

  • Marvell

  • Microchip Technology

  • Micron

  • NEC

  • Nvidia

  • Qnap System Inc.

  • Qualcomm

  • Sambanova

  • Semptian

  • Wave Computing

  • Xilinx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fttgm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-accelerator-market-outlook-to-2026-growth-of-cloud-based-services-growing-demand-for-ai-in-hpc-data-centers-and-focus-on-parallel-computing-301360470.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • UK manufacturing recovery sees 'abnormally large slowdown' as supply chain and staffing issues bite

    Weaker recoveries were seen in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with the latter recording the greatest loss of momentum since July.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 23rd, 2021

    After a mixed end to the week, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week…

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • Project managers make an average of more than $75,000 a year. This project management certification course is now on sale for $40

    Many companies need workers skilled in project management for a variety of projects, and these jobs may pay well: According to data from Indeed, the average salary for a project manager in the United States is $74,881 per year with a $13,500 cash bonus. This course offers over 1,000 lessons, which start with the basics — what is project management, the definition of key terms and concepts, and how to effectively wrap up your project. The training then moves into the formal processes and best practices of project management.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. Brent crude climbed $2.08, or 3%, to $67.26 a barrel by 1052 GMT after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week, with Brent sliding about 8% and WTI about 9%.

  • Woolworths, Uber Eats join hands to meet same-hour delivery demand

    Woolworths' locations will be available on the Uber Eats app from the last week of August for account holders based in Sydney and Melbourne before expanding across the eastern seaboard in the following weeks, the supermarket chain said. Uber Eats will also become a delivery option for customers ordering through the Woolworths website, with Uber providing delivery solutions to the supermarket chain's existing online retail operations, Woolworths said.

  • Forget Pure Plays, Here's the Diversified Way to Invest in Clean Energy

    The global economy is steadily transitioning to cleaner fuel sources. Because of that, investors don't necessarily have to pick a pure play on renewable energy. Here's why they like the measured approaches taken by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A)(NYSE: RDS.B), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE).

  • Ethereum Classic Stops For Gas, Along With Bitcoin And Doge, On Bullish Moon Trip

    On Saturday morning Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), along with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the ever-popular Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), was consolidating Friday’s bullish trek north. All three cryptos have recently had a relative strength index (RSI) of over 70% which puts them into overbought conditions for technical traders. A cryptocurrency, like a stock, always enters into a period of consolidation after either a large incline or decline. Ethereum Classic rose 137% between its

  • Cryptocurrency Companies Are Leaving China in ‘Great Mining Migration’

    The companies face many hurdles as they move their machines out of a country that previously used two-thirds of the global energy dedicated to harvesting bitcoin.

  • German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

    Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing sector to fell a seven-month low of 62.7 from 65.9 in July. As a result, the flash composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to 60.6 from 62.4 in July.

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) has Benefited from its Digitization Project in efficacy, but lacks Sustainable Online Growth

    Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) has impressed investors with good total returns, stemming both from dividends and stock price increases. We want to get a clearer picture as to what is behind this trend and is it sustainable in the future. In our analysis, we will look at the performance, competition and some risk factors that Target faces moving forward.

  • Recovery loses momentum as economy slows - live updates

    Sainsbury's shares soar as bid speculation swirls Eurozone recovery hit by supply chain chaos FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc PayPal brings its cryptocurrency trading service to the UK Lucy Burton: Here’s how British firms can fight back against the foreign equity frenzy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Disney pushes for private arbitration in Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' lawsuit

    In a motion filed Friday in LA, Disney is seeking to settle its pay dispute with 'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson privately through arbitration.

  • Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Responds After Disney's Move to Remove Court Involvement in 'Black Widow' Suit

    Disney is demanding that Scarlett Johansson’s 'Black Widow' suit be moved to arbitration. Johansson addressed their demands today through her lawyers.

  • Target Reinforces its Leadership in Retailing

    Q2 solid sales confirm that Target is well-positioned to ride the new retail trend of merging online and offline sales. Target Corporation's (TGT) strong performance in the second quarter reinforced the company's leadership in the retail space, according to its chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell. "In the second quarter, our business generated continued growth on top of record increases a year ago, reinforcing Target's leadership position in retail," he said. "We've spent years building and investin

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – August 23rd, 2021

    Following Sunday’s mixed day, the majors would need to revisit early highs to support a run at the day’s major resistance levels.

  • Global dividends to near pre-pandemic levels in 2021 -report

    Global dividends are forecast to rise to $1.39 trillion this year, up slightly from a previous estimate to reflect a stronger than expected recovery in the company payouts, Janus Henderson said in a report published on Monday. Dividends, a company payout to shareholders, slumped last year against the backdrop of the COVID-crisis as regulatory constraints and government pressures to restrict payments weighed. But a strong recovery is currently under way, with headline growth at 26.3% in the second quarter, data from the investment manager's Global Dividend Index showed.