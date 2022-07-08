U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Global Data Center Accelerator Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring IBM, Intel and Lattice Semiconductor Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Accelerator Market (2022-2027) by Processor Type, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Data Center Accelerator Market is estimated to be USD 15.65 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 36.74 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.61%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Data Center Accelerator Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Advantech Co. Ltd, Bittware Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Shanghai Enflame Technology Co. Ltd, Fujitsu Ltd, Google LLC, Gyrfalcon Technology Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corp, intel Corp, Lattice Semiconductor, Leap Mind Inc, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Data Center Accelerator Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Data Center Accelerator Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Data Center Accelerator Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growth of Cloud-Based Services
4.1.2 Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers
4.1.3 Deep Learning Usage in Big Data Analytics
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Premium Pricing of Accelerators
4.2.2 Limited AI Hardware Experts
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Demand in the Market for FPGA-Based Accelerators
4.3.2 Incorporation of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality for the Digital Customer Engagement
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Unreliability of AI Algorithms and Complex Mechanism
4.4.2 Premium Pricing of Accelerators

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Processor Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 CPU (Central Processing Unit)
6.3 GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)
6.4 FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array)
6.5 ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit)

7 Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud Data Center
7.3 HPC Data Center

8 Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Deep Learning Training
8.3 Public Cloud Inference
8.4 Enterprise Inference

9 Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Telecommunication and IT
9.3 Healthcare
9.4 BFSI
9.5 Government
9.6 Energy
9.7 Others

10 Americas' Global Data Center Accelerator Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Global Data Center Accelerator Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Global Data Center Accelerator Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Global Data Center Accelerator Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Advantech Co. Ltd
15.2 Bittware Inc
15.3 Cisco Systems Inc
15.4 Dell Technologies Inc
15.5 Shanghai Enflame Technology Co. Ltd
15.6 Fujitsu Ltd
15.7 Google LLC
15.8 Gyrfalcon Technology Inc
15.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
15.10 IBM Corp
15.11 intel Corp
15.12 Lattice Semiconductor
15.13 Leap Mind Inc
15.14 Marvell Technology Inc
15.15 Micron Technology Inc
15.16 NEC Corp
15.17 NVIDIA Corp
15.18 QNAP Systems Inc
15.19 Qualcomm Technologies Inc
15.20 SambaNova Systems Inc
15.21 Semptian Co. Ltd
15.22 Wave Computing Inc

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9xodm


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-accelerator-market-2022-to-2027---featuring-ibm-intel-and-lattice-semiconductor-among-others-301582914.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

