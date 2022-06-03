U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

Global Data Center Accelerators Market Report 2022-2026: Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Prospects in Data Center Accelerators Market

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Accelerators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Center Accelerators Market to Reach $46.6 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Accelerators estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.9% over the analysis period.

Accelerators aid in increasing consumer driven data demand and also pave way for enhanced use of artificial intelligence based services. Various applications of data center accelerators include voice recognition, voice search, fraud detection, sentiment analysis, recommendation engines, motion detection and image recognition among others.

Growth in the global is set to be fueled by rising demand for enhancing application performance, increasing storage requirements, growing mobile data usage due to rise in the number of applications, and increasing Internet usage. Globally, more and more enterprises are switching to cloud data storage thus increasing demand for data center accelerators.

Another important market growth driving factor has been the increased emphasis on parallel computing in AI-data centers. Increase in ML and neural networks use is therefore significantly contributing to market growth.

GPU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 43.5% CAGR to reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CPU segment is readjusted to a revised 45.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global Data Center Accelerators market. GPUs help improve data center application performance.

Currently, quite a few companies are offering innovative GPUs for servers helping them meet the high demand for hyperscale and HPC data center workloads. The Tesla T4 GPU of NVIDIA launched in 2018 is an example. It allows hyperscale data centers scale their AI based products and services.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026

The Data Center Accelerators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 54.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 55.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.8% and 45.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies of North America and Europe lead the global market. The US in particular has the highest data center numbers worldwide.

The market witnesses strong growth in big data traffic and volume because of the hyperscale data centers that are fast emerging. The US data center industry is also growing at a robust pace due to the fast growing IT & telecom industries. Growth in the Asia Pacific market would be attributed mainly to the Chinese and Indian markets that are attracting several major service providers to install cloud based data centers in the countries.

In these countries, the Digital India, Make in India and Made in China governmental initiatives are leading to increased big data analytics, cloud based services and IoT adoption, thus increasing data centers demand and presenting favorable outlook for data accelerators.

FPGA Segment to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2026

FPGAs are pre-built silicon devices which are electrically programmed importantly, after the manufacture, to transform into any digital system. FPGAs have been adopted by many industries due to the numerous benefits offered. They integrate the best aspects of ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) and processor based systems. FPGAs also offer faster time-to-market and cheaper solutions for low and medium volume productions, when compared to ASIC.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic & Economic Challenges, Data Center Business to Stay Afloat due to Shift towards Digital Infrastructure

  • Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

  • Companies to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation

  • Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

  • COVID-19 Mandated Shift of Companies Towards Remote Work Exerts Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers

  • Cloud Data Centers Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate Increase in Remote Working

  • Automated Data Centers Gain Notable Attention during COVID-19 Lockdowns

  • Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

  • An Introduction to Data Center Accelerators

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • GPU Leads Data Center Accelerators Market, FPGA Segment to Witness High Growth

  • Enterprise Inference: The Fastest Growing Application

  • Developed Regions Lead Global Data Accelerators Market

  • Competition

  • Vendor Activity Revs Up FPGA Space for Datacenter Accelerator Design

  • Intel Bets Heavily on FPGAs

  • NVIDIA to Retain Commanding Position

  • Market Players Intensify Acquisition Efforts to Boost AI Portfolio

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Data Center Accelerators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)

  • Achronix Semiconductor

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Clarifai Inc.

  • Dell, Inc.

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • Intel Corporation

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Koixia Corporation

  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

  • Microsemi Corporation

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • Oracle

  • Xilinx

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increased Investments in Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerators Market

  • Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center

  • Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Prospects in Data Center Accelerators Market

  • Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation

  • Surging Demand for Cloud-based Services Drives Growth in Data Centers, Driving Growth in Accelerators Market

  • More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Data Centers

  • Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

  • Big Data Exerts Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers

  • Big Data Explosion Exerts Pressure on Data Centers to Increase Storage and Computing Power

  • Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big Data Challenge to Present Broad-based Opportunities for the Market

  • Rising Demand for AI-Based Services and Growing Use of AI in HPC Data Centers Fuels Market

  • Accelerators for AI-Based Data Centers

  • Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

  • AI-Powered Accelerators Mark Promising Upheaval with Energy-Efficient Datacenters

  • AI Accelerators Promote Energy Efficiency in Data Centers

  • Specialized Processors Critical for Efficient ML Workloads

  • FPGA-based Accelerators Present Tremendous Potential for the Market

  • With Slowing Down of Moore's Law, The Rising Need for Coprocessors to Boost Market

  • Deep Learning Training Emerges as a Key Application of Data Center Accelerators

  • With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data Centers, Need for Additional Processing Power to Boost Market

  • With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing

  • Expanding IoT Ecosystem Makes it Imperative for Data Centers to be IoT Ready, Driving Focus onto Accelerators

  • Rise of Non-GPU Options in Edge Inference Space

  • Accelerators Set to Heat Up Liquid Cooling Arena for Enterprise Datacenters

  • Role of Accelerators in Green Data Centers

  • Innovations in Data Center Accelerators Boost Market Prospects

  • Challenges Confronting Data Center Accelerators Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/moyfcp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


