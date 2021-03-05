Global Data Center Accelerators Market Report 2020-2027: Emphasis on Deep Learning Training Drives Demand for Data Center Accelerators
Global Data Center Accelerators Market to Reach $53 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Accelerators estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 43.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
GPU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 42.1% CAGR and reach US$20.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CPU segment is readjusted to a revised 43.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 41.5% CAGR
The Data Center Accelerators market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 41.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.7% and 37.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30% CAGR.
FPGA Segment to Record 48% CAGR
In the global FPGA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 47.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$751.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Center Accelerator Market: Current Analysis and Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Center Accelerator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
algolux
Alphabet International GmbH
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Clarifai, Inc.
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu Ltd.
Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
Leap Motion, Inc.
Lenovo
Mad Street Den Inc.
NVIDIA Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Xilinx Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerator Market
A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments
Surging Demand for Data Center Storage
Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015 through 2022
Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)
IT Industry's Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers
Emergence of Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
Emphasis on Deep Learning Training Drives Demand for Data Center Accelerators
FPGA Emerges as Reliable Technology in Data Center Accelerator Design
Cloud Model to Drive Next Wave of Growth in Data Center Accelerator Market
Launch of Sophisticated Solutions Augments Market Prospects: A Review of Select Recently Unveiled Data Center Accelerators
Intel Introduces High-Performance D5005 FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card
Intel Unveils Nervana NNP-T and Nervana NNP-I AI Accelerator Chips
Xilinx Launches Alveo U50 Datacenter Accelerator
Qualcomm Showcases Cloud AI 100 Datacenter AI Inference Accelerators
Intel Rolls Out Stratix 10 SX FPGA Programmer Accelerator Card
Xilinx Unleashes AlveoTU200 and Alveo U250 Accelerator Cards
NVIDIA Unveils PCI Express Version of Tesla GPU Accelerator, the Volta-based V100
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
GPU (Processor Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
CPU (Processor Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
FPGA (Processor Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
ASIC (Processor Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Deep Learning Training (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Public Cloud Interface (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Enterprise Interface (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Market Facts & Figures
Data Center Accelerator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Data Center Accelerators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Processor Type: 2020 to 2027
Data Center Accelerators Market Share Breakdown by Processor Type: 2020 VS 2027
Data Center Accelerators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Data Center Accelerators Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cyl51
