Global Data Center Accelerators Market Report 2021: North America to Account for $30.8 Billion and Asia-Pacific to Reach $12.1 Billion

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Accelerators: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for data center accelerators should grow from $13.5 billion in 2021 to $66.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

The report provides an overview of the global market for data center accelerators, analyzes market trends and delivers a qualitative analysis of the application landscape. The report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026, with 2020 serving as the base year.

The growth of market for data center accelerators is primarily attributed to the increasing emphasis toward parallel computing in AI data centers. The demand is further aided by high development in cloud-based services. Other factors contributing to the growth of the market for data center accelerators include the rise in demand for AI in high-performance computing (HPC) data centers, the increasing number of companies offering machine learning (ML), an increase in demand for consumer driven data and increasing demand for enhancement of application performance.

In recent years, there has been a significant escalating need for cloud resources and data centers from both the business and consumer service viewpoints, thereby leading to the development of large-scale public cloud data centers called "hyperscale" data centers. According to Cisco, hyperscale data centers are expected to increase by more than 60% by 2021, compared to 2016.

In addition, digital customer engagement, which involves the incorporation of virtual reality and augmented reality, could further provide ample opportunities for the market for data center accelerators. Exponential growth in mobile data traffic has resulted in data center growth, leading to the search for greater performance efficiencies, across data center workloads. As accelerators complement central processing unit (CPU) cores to meet market needs for the performance of diverse workloads in the data centers, their demand is expected to surge during the forecast period.

The internet of things (IoT) is rapidly driving the fourth wave of the industrial revolution. It is dramatically altering manufacturing, energy, transportation, cities, medical and other industrial sectors. With more than an estimated 50 billion connected devices, Huawei predicted that more than 50% of data may have been analyzed, processed and stored at the network edge by the end of 2020.

This is expected to further drive the demand for data center accelerators over the forecast period. Such developments are expected to bring newer innovations surrounding enhanced performance and speed and less energy consumption, making such accelerators a preferred choice by data center operators.

Despite significant efforts from the chipmakers producing accelerators, companies involved in data center setups are emphasizing the integration of deep learning (DL)-based accelerators into their HPC data centers. This is primarily attributed to the growth in generated consumer data and the increased usage of AI-based services that led to the increased demand for AI-centric data centers.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises operating in various end-user industries, especially the manufacturing sector, are expected to deploy AI, IoT and blockchain technologies to scale up smart manufacturing processes. AI is being widely utilized for predictive maintenance, and it could be implemented to forecast demand and returns in the supply chain in the future.

These technologies provide various benefits for the companies adopting them, including cost reduction, increased process efficiency and significant reduction of human contact. Therefore, the increased adoption of AI amidst the pandemic is expected to drive the market for data center accelerators for certain industries.

The Report Includes

  • The North American market for data center accelerators should grow from $6.4 billion in 2021 to $30.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 37.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

  • The Asia-Pacific market for data center accelerators should grow from $2.3 billion in 2021 to $12.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 39.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024 with a projection of CAGR through 2026

  • Highlights of the market potential for data center accelerator by processor type, deployment mode, application and region

  • Details of different types of processers and their mode of function, such as central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)

  • Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry

  • Coverage of use cases, technology snapshot, product innovations and investment analysis of the industry

  • Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, and discussion of regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Technology

  • Use Cases for Accelerators

  • Future of Data Center Accelerators

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Data Center Accelerators

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Processor Type

  • Central Processing Unit

  • Graphics Processing Unit

  • Field-Programmable Gate Array

  • Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Deep Learning Training

  • Public Cloud Interface

  • Enterprise Interface

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Overview

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Ranking

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Product Innovations

  • Collaborations and Partnerships

  • Investment Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Achronix Semiconductor Corp.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • IBM Corp.

  • Intel Corp.

  • NEC Corp.

  • Nvidia Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Xilinx Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jjzhn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-accelerators-market-report-2021-north-america-to-account-for-30-8-billion-and-asia-pacific-to-reach-12-1-billion-301373349.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

