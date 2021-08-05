SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Data Center Blade Server - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Data Center Blade Server Market to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2026

Blade server is a modular server that enables multiple servers to be housed within a compact space. Blade server in data centers are server computers deployed to ensure optimize use of physical space as well as power. Growth in the global is being spurred by cluster computing and web hosting segments. The growing need for connectivity and storage space, as enterprises and businesses expand operations around the world, is necessitating greater accessibility to networks in order to provide efficient services to their clients. As the number of businesses and enterprises offering cloud services continues to grow around the world, investments into data center infrastructure is gaining prominence. There is especially increase in hyperscale data centers, whereby investments into blade servers is increasing to enhance efficiency and reduce operating costs, thus fueling demand for blade servers. Owing to the growing size of big data, the adoption rate of collocation solutions is on the rise.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Blade Server estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Tier 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tier 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

The Data Center Blade Server market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. North America accounts for a significant share, due to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region. The need to comply with stringent power consumption regulations also augurs well for market growth. The rapid expansion of data centers in the European region is a significant opportunity for market growth. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth, with continuous increase in investments into new data centers and the strict data regulations.

Tier 3 Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR

In the global Tier 3 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. More

