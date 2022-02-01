U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,497.25
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,965.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,899.25
    -5.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.10
    -4.30 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +11.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.42 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1264
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.98
    -2.68 (-9.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    +0.0056 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7000
    -0.4240 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,287.37
    +1,047.57 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.60
    +45.42 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,523.03
    +58.66 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Global Data Center Capex to Reach $350 Billion by 2026, According to Dell'Oro Group

·2 min read

Hyperscale Data Center Spending to Double Over the Next Five Years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, global data center capex is on track to reach $350 billion by 2026. We forecast hyperscale cloud service providers to double their data center spending over the next five years, fueling the market growth.

Dell&#39;Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell&#39;Oro Group)

"Our outlook for spending on data center infrastructure capex is optimistic, with a five-year projected growth of 10 percent," said Baron Fung, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The hyperscale cloud service providers will account for an increasing portion of the total market, as they invest to expand their network of data centers, increase cloud capacity, and deploy AI infrastructure to enable new applications such as the metaverse. We also anticipate incremental growth as data center infrastructure become more distributed, as the cloud and telecom service providers and enterprises launch new services at the edge of the network," explained Fung.

Additional highlights from the January 2022 Data Center IT Capex 5-Year Forecast Report:

  • Worldwide data center capex is forecast to grow 10 percent by 2026.

  • Capex on servers is expected to outgrow other areas, driven by adoption in new server CPU platforms and accelerated computing.

  • Edge computing is forecast to comprise 8 percent of total data center infrastructure spending by 2026.

About the Report
The Dell'Oro Group's Data Center IT Capex 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the market with historical data from 2014 to the present. The forecasts provide a comprehensive overview of market and technology trends and include tables covering data center and server capex and server unit shipments forecasts for Top 4 US Cloud, Top 3 China Cloud, Top 3 Tier 2 Cloud, Rest-of-Cloud, Telco, and Enterprise customer segments. The report also breakout markets for data center infrastructure equipment, along with server, storage system, and other data center equipment revenues sub-segments. For more information about this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

Media Contact:

Daisy Kwok

Phone:

+1.650.622.9400 x223

Email:

Daisy@DellOro.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-capex-to-reach-350-billion-by-2026-according-to-delloro-group-301472133.html

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Lists Solana-Based Project Tokens for First Time

    The listing of non-Ethereum project tokens ORCA and FIDA confirms a CoinDesk scoop.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Save Your Portfolio During a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 11.3%, can be your rock during periods of heightened volatility.

  • Top REITs for February 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • COVID misinformation: ‘There are facts, and then there are opinions,’ doctor says

    Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss hospitals dealing with COVID surges and staff shortages, medical supply shortages, COVID misinformation from media figures such as Joe Rogan, and vaccine mandates issued by private companies.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Back in the News with New CO2 Emission Numbers

    New statistics released by CoinShares questions statistics discussed by lawmakers and whether Bitcoin mining is in fact impacting the environment.

  • Why Shares in Brazilian Airline Azul Soared Today

    In a nutshell, it was a strong day for aviation stocks in general, led by the news of a significant order for Boeing from Qatar Airways for up to 100 aircraft. According to Boeing, Qatar Airways agreed to order up to 50 widebody 777-8 freighters. Furthermore, the airline signed a memorandum of understanding for up to 50 737 MAX aircraft.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    If you've been keeping an eye on the investing world, you've probably noticed that the market has been down on growth stocks lately. With inflation at the highest level it's been in decades, the Fed gearing up to raise interest rates, and the economic outlook clouded by pandemic-fueled uncertainty, multiple factors spell trouble for growth stocks. When it comes to keeping web applications up and running smoothly, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is one of the most important companies in the world.

  • Top Energy Stocks for February 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Top Stocks for February 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Exxon unveils sweeping restructuring in latest cost cutting move

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday disclosed a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one, and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations. The broad restructuring marks its latest cost-cutting effort after activist investors seeking to boost returns and address the energy transition won three seats last spring on its board. Exxon vowed to cut $6 billion from operating costs by next year after suffering a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q1 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Steel demand rebounded more than expected in 2021, rising by 4.5%. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Tesla, GM, and 3 Other Stocks That Could Be Best EV Plays

    Research provider Fundstrat has five stock picks in the electric-vehicle value chain, including Tesla and GM, as EV sales are about to go vertical.

  • OPEC+ Expected to Ratify Supply Hike While Struggling to Deliver

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are expected to approve another modest oil-output increase this week, yet once again struggle to deliver all of the extra supplies into a red-hot crude market.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesNasdaq

  • Dogecoin Settles Back in Top-10 and Solidifies Its Lead Over Shiba Inu

    Dogecoin remains stuck near the $0.14 level while Shiba Inu is trying to settle below $0.00002.

  • This Beaten-Down 5G Stock Could Go Parabolic in 2022

    Investors looking to scoop up a 5G stock for cheap should take a closer look at this company before it releases earnings.

  • Natural gas price ‘behaving as if it wants to rip higher’ strategist says

    Bob Yawger, Mizuho America executive director of energy futures, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect with the oil and natural gas market in 2022.

  • Europe’s Renewables Are Crowding Out Gas as Coal Phase-Out Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s renewable energy sources are helping reduce its dependence on natural gas that’s still costing the region dearly.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Ma

  • Goldman Says $90 Oil May Push OPEC+ Into Faster Output Ramp-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- With Brent oil prices having surged to around $90 per barrel, OPEC and its allies may announce a bigger-than-expected rise in output, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesNasdaq 100 Notc

  • Exxon Mobil To Shake Up Reporting Structure, Reports Q4 Results Tuesday

    Exxon stock gained ahead of its Q4 earnings report, due early Tuesday. Oil producers have so far had a mixed Q4, despite rising oil prices.

  • Burger King, Domino’s Pull Back on Value Menus as Costs Rise

    Chains are reducing their menus of discounted items or shrinking portions, hoping it will bring less pushback from consumers than straight price increases.