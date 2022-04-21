Global Data Center Cooling Market Trends Report 2022: Growth in 5G Deployments to Fuel Edge Data Centers

Company Logo

Global Data Center Cooling Market

Global Data Center Cooling Market

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Cooling Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center cooling market forecast by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in the report.



The deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads has aided the growth of rack power density in data centers. As per a survey by the Uptime Institute, a majority of data center operators are designing their facilities to support over 20 kW per cabinet. These high-density environments lead to higher utilization of liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling techniques. The market has witnessed several innovations over the past years in cooling systems.



This report addresses the following data center cooling market trends and growth enablers:

Growth in 5G Deployments to Fuel Edge Data Centers

Ai & HPC on Liquid Immersion and Direct-To-Chip Cooling Technique

Growing District Heating Adoption

Growing Rack Power Density

Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies

COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Growing Data Center Investments

Growing Development of Hyperscale Data Centers

Growing Big Data & IoT Adoptions

Growth in Data Centers Targeting PUE < 1.5

THIS RESEARCH AND FORECAST REPORT INCLUDE A DETAILED ANALYSIS BY:

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Innovation in the free cooling space, especially with the use of outside air to cool data centers without any on-site water requirement, will continue to aid the growth during the forecast period

Data center operators in Western Europe are mainly using free data center cooling solutions. Free cooling chillers with waterless cooling systems with indoor CRAC units are also gaining popularity among data centers

The other cooling units in the cooling system segment depend on the design of data center facilities. Humidifiers are used to identify the humidity of the data hall with the supply of cold air. Many data centers are being built with water-based cooling techniques and are likely to use on-site water treatment plants to conserve water. These plants, coupled with energy-efficient infrastructure, will provide additional water-saving opportunities. Thereby, cooling techniques are expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period

Story continues

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Other Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers and Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling units

Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Water-based Cooling Technique

Direct-To Chip and Liquid Immersion Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The market will witness intense competition across the globe as the construction of data centers grows, and data center operators are constantly looking out for energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling systems. Vendors are partnering with modular data center developers and direct liquid cooling providers to grow their revenue, and this trend will continue during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

3M

4ENERGY

Airsys

Alfa Laval

Aqua Cooling Solutions

Aquila Group

Arctic Chiller Group

Asetek

Austin Hughes Electronics

BasX Solutions

Canovate Electronics

Carrier

Chilldyne

Citec International

ClimateWorx

Cooler Master

Condair Group

Coolit Systems

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Data Aire

DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)

Degree Controls

Delta Group

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Envicool

FlaktGroup

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),

HiRef

Huawei Technologies

Iceotope

ION

Johnson Controls

Kelvion Holding

KyotoCooling

Lennox International

LiquidCool Solutions

LiquidStack

Menerga

Midas Green Technologies

Minkels

Motivair Cooling Solutions

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

nVent

OceanAire

QCooling

Renovo Zhuhai

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

SPX Cooling Technologies

Stellar Energy

Submer

Swegon Group

SWEP International

Systecon

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

United Metal Products (UMP)

Upsite Technologies

USystems

Vigilant

Wakefield-Vette

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqzwrs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



