Global Data Center Cooling Market Trends Report 2022: Growth in 5G Deployments to Fuel Edge Data Centers

Global Data Center Cooling Market
The global data center cooling market forecast by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in the report.
The deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads has aided the growth of rack power density in data centers. As per a survey by the Uptime Institute, a majority of data center operators are designing their facilities to support over 20 kW per cabinet. These high-density environments lead to higher utilization of liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling techniques. The market has witnessed several innovations over the past years in cooling systems.
This report addresses the following data center cooling market trends and growth enablers:
Growth in 5G Deployments to Fuel Edge Data Centers
Ai & HPC on Liquid Immersion and Direct-To-Chip Cooling Technique
Growing District Heating Adoption
Growing Rack Power Density
Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies
COVID-19 on Data Center Market
Growing Data Center Investments
Growing Development of Hyperscale Data Centers
Growing Big Data & IoT Adoptions
Growth in Data Centers Targeting PUE < 1.5
THIS RESEARCH AND FORECAST REPORT INCLUDE A DETAILED ANALYSIS BY:
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Innovation in the free cooling space, especially with the use of outside air to cool data centers without any on-site water requirement, will continue to aid the growth during the forecast period
Data center operators in Western Europe are mainly using free data center cooling solutions. Free cooling chillers with waterless cooling systems with indoor CRAC units are also gaining popularity among data centers
The other cooling units in the cooling system segment depend on the design of data center facilities. Humidifiers are used to identify the humidity of the data hall with the supply of cold air. Many data centers are being built with water-based cooling techniques and are likely to use on-site water treatment plants to conserve water. These plants, coupled with energy-efficient infrastructure, will provide additional water-saving opportunities. Thereby, cooling techniques are expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Other Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
Economizers and Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling units
Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
Air-Based Cooling Technique
Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Water-based Cooling Technique
Direct-To Chip and Liquid Immersion Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The market will witness intense competition across the globe as the construction of data centers grows, and data center operators are constantly looking out for energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling systems. Vendors are partnering with modular data center developers and direct liquid cooling providers to grow their revenue, and this trend will continue during the forecast period.
