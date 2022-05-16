U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Global data center cooling market size to reach USD 17,346 million by 2028

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·6 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The business intelligence report on ‘Global Data Center Cooling Market’ extrapolates key trends for readers to easily comprehend the behavior of this industry during 2022-2028.

Pune, India, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide data center cooling market share is slated to record a CAGR of 11.4% over 2022-2028 and garner a valuation of USD 17,346 million by the forecast period end.


In order to gain a better understanding of the overall market size and scope, the authors of the report have classified the industry space based on component, cooling technique, end-user, structure, and regional extent. These segments are thoroughly investigated in terms of their remuneration scope and growth prospects over the forthcoming years.

Proceeding further, the document studies the competitive landscape through detailed business profiles within the parameters of company’s product & service landscape, geographical boundaries, and production capacities among others.

Rising demand for a competent data center infrastructure, combined with increased consumption of power are the major factors that boost the market growth.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5042746/

Besides, penetration of artificial intelligence and machine learning has multiplied data generation volume, thus intensifying the utilization of cooling techniques as data centers across the globe are currently designing their facilities to support more than 20kW per cabinet, which is significantly bolstering the demand for data center cooling systems.

For the unversed, cooling systems play a pivotal role in maintaining temperature for technical equipment to function effectively. In order to achieve this goal, cooling systems aid in transferring the heat into a heat sink.

Segmental outlook: -

Considering cooling technique, air-based cooling techniques are touted to steadily gain popularity during 2022-2028, creditable to various innovations that aim to utilize outside air for the cooling process.

Meanwhile, worldwide data center cooling industry share from liquid-based cooling techniques segment is anticipated to grow substantially during the study period, as many data centers are now being built with an in-house water treatment plant that aids in conservation of water which can be further used in the operation of cooling systems.

Regional scope overview: -

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the major growth avenues for the market. North America currently accounts for the largest industry share and will probably continue showcasing a strong growth rate over the evaluation period, creditable to the dense presence of major players in the region.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-data-center-cooling-market-2022-2028

Competitive landscape summary: -

Vertiv Holdings Co., Trane Technologies plc, STULZ GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Munters AB, Asetek A/S, The Mitsubishi Group, Hitachi Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG., Nortek Holdings Inc., Airdale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International, and Carrier Global Corporation are the major contenders impacting global data center cooling industry trends.

Global Data Center Cooling Market by Component (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Services

  • Solutions

Global Data Center Cooling Market by Cooling Technique (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Liquid Based Cooling Techniques (water-based cooling, direct to chip cooling, liquid immersion cooling)

  • Air Based Cooling Techniques

Global Data Center Cooling Market by Structure (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Row Based Cooling

  • Rack Based Cooling

  • Room Based Cooling

Global Data Center Cooling Market by End User (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Energy

  • Government & Defense

  • Manufacturing

  • Healthcare

  • IT & Telecom

  • Retail

  • BFSI

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Others

Global Data Center Cooling Market by Region (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Global Data Center Cooling Market, Key Companies (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Vertiv holdings Co.

  • Trane Technologies plc

  • STULZ GmbH

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Munters AB

  • Asetek A/S

  • The Mitsubishi Group

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG.

  • Nortek Holdings Inc.

  • Airdale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Johnson Controls International

  • Carrier Global Corporation

Table of Content:

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

  • Report description

  • Objectives of the study

  • Market segment

  • Years considered for the report

  • Currency

  • Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Introduction

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY COMPONENT

  • Solutions

  • Services

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY COOLING TECHNIQUE

  • Air-based cooling techniques

  • Liquid-based cooling techniques (water-based cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, liquid immersion cooling)

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY STRUCTURE

  • Room based cooling

  • Rack based cooling

  • Row based cooling

PART 8. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY END USER

  • BFSI

  • Manufacturing

  • IT & telecom

  • Media & entertainment

  • Retail

  • Government & defense

  • Healthcare

  • Energy

  • Others

PART 9. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Rest of the World (RoW)

PART 10. KEY COMPANIES

Related Report:

Data Center Cooling Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The data center cooling market is expected to witness significant growth by 2027 primarily driven by the booming demand for data centers across the globe. In addition, burgeoning growth in cloud services adoption is estimated to further support market growth over the forecast period. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, data centers gained immense significance as they enabled online meetings and e-commerce, among other operations. As a result, the booming need for maintenance of digital infrastructures around the world has been vastly profitable for industry expansion. The novel AWS Middle East (UAE) Region would be the company's second facility in the Middle East after the AWS Middle East (Bahrain) Region. The infrastructure would house three Availability Zones and offer customers more choice and flexibility to use advanced technologies from the leading cloud service provider.

Data Center UPS Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The data center UPS market is expected to grow considerably by 2027 owing to widespread adoption of cloud computing and IoT technology across the globe. Additionally, growing dependency on internet worldwide is projected to further fuel market growth through the forecast period. The uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is a piece of equipment used by data centers to ensure that servers and other sensitive computer equipment are not affected by power outages or poor power quality. From the regional perspective, the South America data center UPS market is anticipated to amass lucrative gains over the review period, progressing at a stable pace over 2021-2027. Expansion of the data center colocation industry in the region would propel the demand for advanced UPS solutions, which is slated to foster regional market outlook in the future.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.newsorigins.com/


