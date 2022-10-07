U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Markets Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026 - More than 90% of Data center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Data centers

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the period.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led telecom and cloud service providers to experience unprecedented demand, causing concerns regarding the viability of data centers that are involved in hosting services for these operators. Data centers were facing capacity and power challenging even prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, with cooling issues accounting for nearly a third of unplanned outages.

Maximizing the performance of data centers has anyway been complex in normal conditions, which is now becoming even more challenging during the COVID-19 crisis. The heightened customer demand is resulting in a rising pressure on thermal and energy performance. Data center operating teams now have the capability of monitoring thermal performance of the premises without being present onsite.

Creating an immersive 3D digital replica of their data center can help team members in remotely monitoring the sites, enabling them in gaining early alerts and insight into any concerning cooling and thermal metrics. Advanced DCIM platforms have been developed for supporting secure remote network access from remote locations, thereby allowing employees to complete their work from virtually any location.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $191.8 Million by 2026

The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$191.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 10.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • No Prizes for Guessing the Importance of a Datacenter for Businesses & Why Support Infrastructure Becomes Critical

  • With Focus Shed on Harnessing Digital Transformation in the COVID-19 Era, Datacenters Storm into the Spotlight

  • Here's Why Datacenters Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

  • Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia Expect to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023

  • Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for Datacenters

  • Demand for Datacenters Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

  • Companies Make an Abrupt, Immediate & Epic Shift Towards Remote Working Mandated Due to COVID-19, Exerting Double Pressure on Datacenters

  • It's Cloud Datacenters that Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate X Times Increase in Remote Working

  • IP Traffic Explodes Amid the Pandemic That Has Made the Internet the Umbilical Cord to the Outside World for a Society Thrown Asunder by Fear of Contagion & Social Distancing

  • More than 90% of Datacenter Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Datacenters

  • With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Its Time for Cloud Datacenters to Upgrade Their Infrastructure to Meet Increased Demand for Public Cloud Services

  • Is It Any Surprise that Blade Server Demand Has Spiked by 3.1% in the Year 2020

  • Increasing Workloads in the Cloud & Spending on Datacenter Gear Move in Parallel

  • There is No Stopping the Rise & Rise of Data Flowing Through Datacenters

  • As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

  • So What's Driving Growth in Global IP Traffic. These Interesting Statistical Facts Provide the Answer

  • Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation

  • Mobile Network Connection Speeds Increase & Push Up Potential for Increased Data Consumption & Traffic

  • Bandwidth Continues to Explode Even in a Simple Smart Home

  • Growth in Public Wi-Fi Hotpots Means Any Anytime, Anywhere Data Consumption

  • Are Datacenters Prepared for this Onslaught of Data Flood? Here's How Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Can Help

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 77 Featured)

  • ABB

  • CommScope Inc

  • Cormant, Inc

  • Delta Electronics, Inc

  • Device42, Inc

  • Eaton Corporation plc

  • FNT GmbH

  • Graphical Networks

  • GreenField Software Private Limited

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

  • Modius, Inc

  • Nlyte Software

  • Panduit

  • Patchmanager B.V

  • RACKWISE, Inc

  • RF Code, Inc

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens AG

  • SolarWinds Inc

  • Sunbird Software, Inc

  • UnityOneCloud

  • Vertiv Co

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Why Datacenters are Becoming Increasingly Complex & How Do We Manage Datacenter Complexity?

  • DCIM Evolves From Facilities Management to a Unified IT Management Tool

  • Software-Defined Data Centers Emerge as the Future of Datacenter in this Age of Cloud Computing

  • Software Defined Datacenters Emerge to Meet Agility, Elasticity & Scalability Demands of Modern Computing, Promising Robust Opportunities for Software Defined Compute, Storage & Networking

  • Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion

  • Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum

  • Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations

  • A Deep Dive Into Big Data & Its Impact on Datacenters

  • Big Data Explosion Exerts Pressure on Datacenters to Update & Upgrade Storage and Computing Hardware & Software to Meet the Big Data Challenge

  • Hyperscale Data Centers Emerge In Response to the Big Data Challenge

  • Rising Incidence of Data Breaches Drives the Focus on Datacenter Security

  • With the Emergence of Data as the New Asset Class, Datacenters Become Targets for Hackers

  • Here's How 5G Will Affect the Structure of Data Centers

  • With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing

  • With the IoT Ecosystem Exploding, Now is the Time for Datacenters to be IoT Ready

  • Rise in Connected Devices & IoT Triggered Surge in Datacenter IP Traffic & Ensuing Changes in Infrastructure Needs Open New Growth Avenues for DCIM

  • Automated Data Centers Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic, Opening Up Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence to Transform Datacenters Into Self-Driven Data Centers

  • Here's How DCIM Can Make a Datacenter Green & This is Brings the Promise of Additional Opportunity in the Post COVID-19 Period When Focus on the Environment Will Be Bigger

  • Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

  • Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up

  • How DCIM Can Address the Carbon Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igm3c4

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-infrastructure-management-dcim-markets-report-2022-market-to-reach-2-9-billion-by-2026---more-than-90-of-data-center-traffic-will-be-from-cloud-based-data-centers-301643559.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

