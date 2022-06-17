The global data center liquid cooling market will rise from USD 2.1 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker

Need for efficient, noise-free, and compact cooling solutions will aid market growth. This market is also likely to be boosted by the need for higher processing power, low operating expenditure and emergence of advanced technologies such as blockchain, cryptocurreny mining, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The services, in by component segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

The services segment include different aspects like consulting, designing, installation, deployment, servicing and maintenance of liquid cooling solutions. As the user data grows in the coming years, there will be an increased demand for data centers and subsequently different services that are associated with liquid cooling solutions.



Small and mid-sized data center, in by data center type segment, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

The small and mid-sized data centers occupy a space up to 25,000 square feet and primarily used by small to medium enterprises. These facilities are also easy to retrofit liquid cooling solutions and hence will observe a higher adoption rate during the forecast period.



The hyperscale data center in the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

Hyperscale data centers are business critical infrastructure for large companies such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and others. These facilities have a high computing capacity and as a result also require better cooling solutions to maintain ambient operating temperature.



IT and Telcom segment of the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

IT and Telecom segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth in this sector is due to the adoption of new technologies such as virtual and augmented reality , 5G , IoT , artificial intelligence, deep learning and machine learning.



Emergence of 5G edge computing applications and private cellular networks is likely to drive the market for data center liquid cooling in IT and Telecom sector.



Cold plate liquid cooling, of the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

Cold plate liquid cooling responsible for transferring heat from surfaces with high heat loads to the fluid used within a liquid cooling system. It also enhances data center energy efficiency , lowers the total costs, is more energy-efficient and produces less noise.



Asia Pacific data center liquid cooling market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period.The growth of the data center liquid cooling in this region is due to increasing demand for cloud applications.



There is a strong shift towards cloud technologies, with varouus organizations across Asia Pacific, as cloudification delivers real business value, enabling organizations to be faster, leaner and better at delivering for their customers.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 10%, Directors – 70%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 25%, North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Middle East & Africa –5%, and South America – 5%



The data center liquid cooling market report is dominated by players, such Asetek (Denmark), Rittal (Germany), Fujitsu (Japan), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (US), Submer (Spain), Midas Green Technologies (Austin), Schneider Electric (France), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), LiquidStack (Netherlands), Chilldyne (US), Iceotope Technologies Limited (UK), CoolIT Systems (Canada), Asperitas (Netherlands), DUG Technology (Australia), LiquidCool Solutions, Inc. (US), DCX – The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), and STULZ GMBH (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the data center liquid cooling market based on component, data center type, type of cooling, end user, enterprise and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.



It strategically profiles key data center liquid cooling solution providers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, agreements, contracts, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and divestments, undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the data center liquid cooling market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

