Global Data Center Market Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022-2027: US and China Dominate the Market with Multi-Billion-Dollar Data Center Investments, Followed by the UK, Australia, Japan, Germany

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, had a significant impact on the data center market growth worldwide in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a high impact on the market, with many on-premises data center operators migrating their infrastructure to colocation and cloud platforms.

Also, in 2021, many hyperscale data center operators announced self-built data center projects, in addition to hyperscale colocation of >1 MW capacity across markets. The enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for data center investments in developing countries, further fueled by the pandemic.



DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The need for efficient and easily operatable infrastructure has increased the demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions and innovations from OCP infrastructure providers.

Hyperscale data centers are large mission critical facilities designed to support robust, scalable applications, and they are often associated with big data-producing companies efficiently and effectively. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Apple are the major hyperscale companies involved in development and operations of these data centers.



UPS systems are installed across three major locations in a data center: centralized (overall facility), row-level, and rack-level. However, the placement of these systems is highly dependent on the facility design. In terms of adoption, the use of 750-1,500 kVA systems has increased along with a contribution from < 500 kVA UPS systems.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The US is a grown market in terms of opportunities, followed by APAC, Western Europe, and Nordics witnessing a significant increase in demand. The US and China dominate the market with multi-billion-dollar data center investments, followed by the UK, Australia, Japan, Germany, and other countries. The Middle Eastern region witnessed data center investments from telecommunication service providers as well as global colocation operators.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Some of the major vendors offering server infrastructure in the market in 2021 included Cisco Systems, Inspur, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Others. In 2021, Oracle Corporation's hardware segment includes servers contributed around $767 million, which was around 9% less than 2020.



