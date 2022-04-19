U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Global Data Center Market Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022-2027: US and China Dominate the Market with Multi-Billion-Dollar Data Center Investments, Followed by the UK, Australia, Japan, Germany

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Data Center Market

Global Data Center Market
Global Data Center Market

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, had a significant impact on the data center market growth worldwide in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a high impact on the market, with many on-premises data center operators migrating their infrastructure to colocation and cloud platforms.

Also, in 2021, many hyperscale data center operators announced self-built data center projects, in addition to hyperscale colocation of >1 MW capacity across markets. The enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for data center investments in developing countries, further fueled by the pandemic.

DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The need for efficient and easily operatable infrastructure has increased the demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions and innovations from OCP infrastructure providers.

Hyperscale data centers are large mission critical facilities designed to support robust, scalable applications, and they are often associated with big data-producing companies efficiently and effectively. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Apple are the major hyperscale companies involved in development and operations of these data centers.

UPS systems are installed across three major locations in a data center: centralized (overall facility), row-level, and rack-level. However, the placement of these systems is highly dependent on the facility design. In terms of adoption, the use of 750-1,500 kVA systems has increased along with a contribution from < 500 kVA UPS systems.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The US is a grown market in terms of opportunities, followed by APAC, Western Europe, and Nordics witnessing a significant increase in demand. The US and China dominate the market with multi-billion-dollar data center investments, followed by the UK, Australia, Japan, Germany, and other countries. The Middle Eastern region witnessed data center investments from telecommunication service providers as well as global colocation operators.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Some of the major vendors offering server infrastructure in the market in 2021 included Cisco Systems, Inspur, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Others. In 2021, Oracle Corporation's hardware segment includes servers contributed around $767 million, which was around 9% less than 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Data Center Investment Snapshot (2018-2021)
7.2 Site Selection Criteria

8 Market Landscape
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
8.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
8.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

9 Facility Type
9.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
9.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
9.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10 Hyperscale Data Centers
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
10.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
10.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11 Colocation Data Centers
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

12 Enterprise Data Centers
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 IT Infrastructure
13.4 Electrical Infrastructure
13.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.6 General Construction

14 IT Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Server Infrastructure
14.4 Storage Infrastructure
14.5 Network Infrastructure

15 Electrical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 UPS Systems
15.4 Generators
15.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
15.6 PDUS
15.7 Other Electrical Infrastructure

16 Mechanical Infrastructure
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Cooling Systems
16.4 Racks
16.5 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

17 Cooling Systems
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 CRAC & CRAH UNITS
17.4 Chiller Units
17.5 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
17.6 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
17.7 Other Cooling Units

18 Cooling Technique
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Air-Based Cooling Technique
18.4 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

19 General Construction
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Core & Shell Development
19.4 Installation & Commissioning Services
19.5 Engineering & Building Design
19.6 Fire Detection & Suppression
19.7 Physical Security
19.8 DCIM/BMS Solutions

20 Tier Standards
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Tier I & Tier II
20.4 Tier III
20.5 Tier Iv

21 Geography
21.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

Companies Mentioned

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Inspur

  • ABB

  • Eaton

  • Legrand

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • AECOM

  • Bouygues Construction

  • DPR Construction

  • Holder Construction

  • Jacobs Engineering

  • Turner Construction

  • Mercury

  • M+W Group (Exyte)

  • Apple

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)

  • CyrusOne

  • Digital Realty

  • Equinix

  • Facebook

  • GDS Holdings

  • Google

  • Microsoft

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

  • Vantage Data Centers

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Juniper Networks

  • Extreme Networks

  • Fujitsu

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Inventec

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

  • Pure Storage

  • Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

  • Micron Technology

  • MiTAC Holdings

  • Nimbus Data

  • Pivot3

  • Seagate Technology

  • Synology

  • Toshiba

  • VIOLIN

  • Western Digital

  • Super Micro Computer

  • Wistron (Wiwynn)

  • Airedale Air Conditioning

  • Alfa Laval

  • Asetek

  • Assa Abloy

  • Carrier

  • Condair

  • Daikin Applied

  • Data Aire

  • Delta Electronics

  • EAE

  • Generac Power Systems

  • Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Honeywell International

  • Johnson Controls

  • KOHLER

  • KyotoCooling

  • Rolls Royce Power Systems AG

  • Panduit

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Siemens

  • Munters

  • Nlyte Software (Carrier)

  • Trane

  • Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

  • ZincFive

  • 3M

  • Arup Group

  • Aurecon Group

  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

  • Cap Ingelec

  • Corgan

  • Dar Group

  • Deerns

  • DSCO Group

  • Edarat Group

  • Faithful+Gould

  • Fluor Corporation

  • Fortis Construction

  • Gensler

  • Gilbane Building CO.

  • HDR

  • ISG

  • Kirby Group Engineering

  • Laing O'Rourke

  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

  • Linesight

  • Mace

  • Morrison Hershfield

  • NTT Facilities

  • Mortenson

  • RED

  • Royal HaskoningDHV

  • Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji)

  • Structure Tone (STO Building Group)

  • Syska Hennessy Group

  • Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

  • 21VIANET

  • Africa Data Centres

  • AIMS Data Centre

  • Airtel (Nxtra)

  • AirTrunk Operating

  • Aligned

  • atNorth

  • Beyond.pl

  • Big Data Exchange

  • Canberra Data Centres

  • Chayora

  • Chindata

  • CloudHQ

  • ClusterPower

  • Cologix

  • Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

  • Compass Data Centers

  • COPT Data Center Solutions

  • CoreSite Realty

  • DataBank

  • DATA4

  • DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

  • EdgeConneX

  • Etisalat Group

  • Flexential

  • Global Switch

  • Green Mountain

  • Gulf Data Hub

  • HostDime

  • InterNexa

  • Iron Mountain

  • IXcellerate

  • Keppel Data Centres

  • Moro Hub

  • NEXTDC

  • ODATA

  • Ooredoo

  • Orange Business Services

  • QTS Realty Trust

  • Rosetelecom Data Centers

  • Scala Data Centers

  • Shanghai Athub

  • Sify Technologies

  • SUNeVison (iAdvantage)

  • Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

  • Turkcell

  • Yondr

  • Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

  • AdaniConneX

  • Cirrus Data Services

  • Global Technical Realty

  • Novva

  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

  • Quantum Loophole

  • Stratus DC Management

  • ESR Cayman

  • Data Center First

  • Hickory

  • Infinity

  • IXAfrica

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6jr45

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


