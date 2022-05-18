U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

The global data center physical security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28%.

·3 min read
The study considers the present scenario of the data center physical security market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Physical Security Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995442/?utm_source=GNW
The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global data center physical security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• An increase in deployment of the cloud-based and edge data center facilities will increase the demand for physical security solutions such as video surveillance and access control systems.
• Data centers are installed with K-rated fences and K-rated gates. For instance, in the U.S., the ‘K’ rating is a crash test certification issued by the Department of State (DOS) to fences, gates, and barriers that can stop incoming vehicles.
• Many data centers use Building Management System (BMS) to manage the physical security of their data centers (as part of the overall management of the building), including CCTV cameras, access controls, and even rodent repellent systems.

SEGMENTS

Segmentation by Product
• Video Surveillance
• Access Control
• Other Physical Security

Segmentation by Physical Security Layers
• Perimeter Security
• Building Security
• Data Hall Security
• Cabinet Security

Segmentation by End Users
• Colocation Data Centers
• Enterprise Data Centers

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In 2021, North America was the major contributor to the data center physical security market, accounting for over 40% of the market share. In terms of product, access control contributed to around 34% of the market.

In the European region, Western Europe dominated the market in 2021, with more than 70% share of investments. In Western Europe, major contributors are Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the U.K.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America
o USA
o Canada

• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Other Countries

• Western Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Netherlands
o Ireland
o Switzerland
o Italy
o Belgium
o Spain
o Other Western Europe Countries

• Nordics
o Denmark
o Norway
o Sweden
o Finland & Iceland
• Central & Eastern Europe
o Russia
o Poland
o Other Central & Eastern Europe Countries

• Middle East
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Turkey
o Israel
o Other Countries

• Africa
o South Africa
o Kenya
o Nigeria
o Other African Countries

• APAC
o China
o Australia
o India
o New Zealand
o Japan Rest of APAC

• Southeast Asia
o Singapore
o Indonesia
o Thailand
o Malaysia
o Other Southeast Asia Countries

VENDORS ANALYSIS

Major Physical Security service providers worldwide include companies like Assa Abloy, Axis Communication, ABB, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, BioConnect, Honeywell, Siemens, and Schneider Electric.

Key Vendors:
• AMAG Technology
• ASSA ABLOY
• Axis Communications
• ABB
• Alcatraz
• Bayometric
• Boon Edam
• Bosch Security Systems
• BioConnect
• Convergint Technologies
• Cisco Systems
• CLD FENCING
• Dahua Technology
• Digitus Biometrics
• Eagle Eye Networks
• Gunnebo
• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
• Honeywell
• Horton Automatics
• Instor
• Johnson Controls
• Kisi
• Legrand
• Pacific Control
• Pelco
• Puffin Solutions
• Secure I.T. Environments
• Siemens
• Schneider Electric
• Southwest Microwave
• SUPREMA
• Verkada
• WireCrafters
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995442/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


