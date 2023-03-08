Global Data Center Power Market Report 2022-2032: Unprecedented Rises in Power Consumption Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Power Market 2022-2032 by Component, Infrastructure, Data Center Type, Data Center Tier, Industry Vertical, Data Center Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global data center power market will reach $42,416.6 million by 2032, growing by 7.8% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the growing construction of new data centers, the unprecedented rise in power consumption, and a high demand for highly efficient data center power solutions.

This 196-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global data center power market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global data center power market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Infrastructure, Data Center Type, Data Center Tier, Industry Vertical, Data Center Size, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Solutions

Power Monitoring

Power Distribution

Power Backup

Cabling Infrastructure

Software

Services

Training and Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Based on Infrastructure, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

UPS Systems

500 kVA or below

500-1000 kVA

1000 kVA or above

Generators

<_5 />

1.5-3 MW

>3 MW

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

Other Infrastructure

By Data Center Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Modular Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Cloud Data Centers

Edge Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Micro Mobile Data Center

By Data Center Tier, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Energy

Other Industry Verticals

By Data Center Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Small and Medium Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Ireland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Infrastructure



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Data Center Type



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Data Center Tier



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Data Center Size



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Black Box Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Legrand SA

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schleifenbauer

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Holdings Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ga8qve

