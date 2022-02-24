U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

The global data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2022–2027

·2 min read
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Power Market Report. A major trend in the market currently is edge data center deployment.

New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05493861/?utm_source=GNW
Many UPS system providers are innovating their product portfolios with announcements focused on edge power solutions. Edge data center deployments will increase the procurement of <=500 kVA UPS systems. Partnerships with new edge data center providers are key to growing revenues from a vendor perspective.

The global data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2022–2027.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

• The adoption of standalone flywheel UPS will increase gradually, whereas the use of flywheel technology based on DRUPS has contributed to strong growth to generator segments across Southeast Asia, Australia, Latin America, and some parts of China and Japan, thereby expecting gradual growth.
• VRLA battery-powered UPS systems are widely used in data center environments and other industrial applications and these batteries are cost-effective solutions in data centers with an average life cycle of five years from the time of installation.

Market Segmentation by Power Infrastructure
• UPS Systems
• Generators
• PDUs
• Transfer Switches & Switchgears
• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by UPS Systems
• <=500kVA
• 500?1,000kVA
• >1,000 kVA

Market Segmentation by Generator Systems
• 0-1.5 MW
• 1.5–3 MW
• >=3 MW

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
• Tier I & II
• Tier III
• Tier IV

VENDOR ANALYSIS
Companies such as ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Rolls-Royce, and Vertiv have a more significant share of UPS and rack PDU infrastructure and are the leading players in the global data center power market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The North American region is the primary region that witnessed new technological innovations in the data center space. The significant contributors of industry growth in North America are Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite, CyrusOne, and Switch, thereby attracting technology investors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05493861/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

