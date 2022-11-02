Global Data Center Robotics Market Size to grow USD 1009.6 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 7.0%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Data Center Robotics Market Size was valued at USD 218.0 million in 2021 and the worldwide data center robotics market share is expected to reach USD 1,009.6 million by 2030. Companies Covered:ABB INTERNATIONAL LTD., BMC Software, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, ConnectWise, LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Siemens and Others Prominent Key Players. According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

New York, United States , Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Data Center Robotics Market Size to grow from USD 218.0 million in 2021 to USD 1,009.6 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period. The primary driver of the market's expansion is the exponential growth of data. As a result, there is a growing global need for social, mobile, analytics, and cloud services, driving up demand for the Data Center Robotics Market. Social media platforms have increased dramatically recently, creating new data storage facilities. Large IT companies are buying robotics companies to further data center automation. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period followed by North America & Europe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

The IT Infrastructure segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Type, the Data Center Robotics Market is categorized into IT Infrastructure, Electrical infrastructure, Mechanical infrastructure and Racks. The IT Infrastructure segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. As data analysis has become essential to corporate success as well as the general good, firms are moving away from their current resources and toward well-equipped data centres to enable better data management. Concerns about data privacy and effective data storage continue to drive the development of IT infrastructure in this respect due to which the data centre market is expected to be dominated by the IT infrastructure.

The IT and Telecom segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the End-user, the Data Center Robotics Market is categorized into IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense. The Commercial segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In the upcoming years, the data centre market is expected to be dominated by the IT and telecom sectors. Huge amounts of data are being produced as a result of the quick uptake of cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Browse key industry insights spread across 203 pages with 98 market data tables and figures & charts from the report " Global Data Center Robotics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (IT Infrastructure, Electrical infrastructure, Mechanical infrastructure, and Racks), By End-user (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Government and Defense), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global Data Center Robotics Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. More than 2,600 such facilities exist in the United States, many of them in northern California, home to several IT companies like Google, Facebook, Uber, Twitter, and Yelp. Additionally, North America has a vast, well-developed, and effective technology infrastructure. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Data Center Robotics Market include ABB INTERNATIONAL LTD., BMC Software, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, ConnectWise, LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Siemens.

