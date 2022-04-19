U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

The global data center server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022?2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Server Market Report. Arizton’s report considers the present scenario of the data center server market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027.

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Server Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268702/?utm_source=GNW
It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

The global data center server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022?2027.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, IoT, and cloud is leading to increasing rack power density; this is increasing the demand for advanced servers in data centers, and data center operators’ upscaling their existing infrastructure
• The investment in server infrastructure is dominated by ODM servers, contributing a share of over 25% in 2021. Some major ODM server vendors include Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer) and Wiwynn, among others.
• Rack servers will continue to dominate the market, with the adoption of blade servers not far behind. Increasing edge data center investments will boost the market share of micro servers in the market.
• APAC is a rapidly growing market, with China & Hong contributing to around 65% of the market in 2021, followed by Japan. Owing to supply chain shortages, many Chinese companies, such as Alibaba, have started to produce their own chips and servers.
• Hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Service (AWS), Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are developing their own customised server infrastructure with the help of Open Compute Project (OCP) to improve the performance of data center facilities.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

• Growing Adoption of Big Data & IOT
• Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms
• AI Adoption in Data Centers

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

• Impact of Covid-19 on Data Center Market
• Data Center Construction to Drive Procurement of High-Density Servers
• Rising Digitalization & Development of Internet Infrastructure

MARKET RESTRAINTS

• Cyber Security in Data Center Facilities
• Supply Chain Disruptions

GLOBAL DATA CENTER SERVER MARKET SEGMENTATION
• Hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Service (AWS), Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are developing their own customized server infrastructure with the help of the Open Compute Project (OCP) to improve the performance of data center facilities. For instance, in 2021, Microsoft launched Project Olympus to innovative cloud hardware designs with the help of OCP.
• Due to edge data center and growing BFSI sectors, the micro server market is expected to grow during the forecast period. The countries such as Dell Technologies, IBM, and HPE are the prominent players offering micro servers in the market.
• The data center blade servers are adapted to fulfill the requirement of the data center operators, that is minimum space with high power density.

Market Segmentation by Industry Type

• BFSI Sector
• Government Sector
• Cloud Sector, It & Telecom
• Other Industry Sectors

Market Segmentation by Server Type

• Rack Servers
• Blade Servers
• Micro Servers

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
• North America had the highest data center server market share of around 45% worldwide, followed by APAC and Western Europe, in 2021.
• In APAC, India is emerging as a key market whereas, China & Hong has the highest market share, contributing around 65%, followed by Japan. Post COVID-19, the industry faced supply chain shortages; many Chinese companies as producing their own chips and servers. For instance, Alibaba announced a new 5nm ARM-based server chip for its data centers.

Market Segmentation by Region

• North America
o US
o Canada

• Latin America
o Brazil
o Other Latin American Countries

• Western Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Netherlands
o Ireland
o Other Western European Countries

• Central and Eastern Europe
o Russia
o Other Central & Eastern European Countries

• Nordics
o Sweden
o Other Nordic Countries

• Middle East
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa
o South Africa
o Other African Countries

• APAC
o China & Hong Kong
o Australia & New Zealand
o Japan
o India
o Rest of APAC

• Southeast Asia
o Singapore
o Other Southeast Asian Countries

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• The vendors are collaborating with operators to provide and innovate liquid cooling solutions. For instance, Iceotope Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have signed an OEM agreement to provide liquid cooling solutions for edge data centers.
• The data center operators are also deploying servers with x86 and x64 processors along with ARM-based servers. Datacenter operators are deploying servers in a collaboration with vendors. For instance, in April 2021, Microsoft partnered with Wiwynn in its Washington data center to test the deployment of two-phase immersion-cooled servers.

Key Infrastructure Providers

• ATOS
• Cisco Systems
• Dell Technologies
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
• Huawei Technologies
• IBM
• Inspur
• Intel
• Lenovo
• NetApp
• Oracle
• NEC

Other Infrastructure Providers

• Black Box Network Services
• Fujitsu
• Tripp Lite (EATON)
• Hitachi Vantara
• Infortrend Technology
• Iron Systems
• Supermicro
• VIOLIN
• Quanta Cloud Technology
• WISTRON (Wiwynn)

THE REPORT INCLUDES

1. The analysis of the Global Data Center Server Market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Global Data Center Server Market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Data Center Server Market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268702/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


