Global Data Center Server Market Report 2022-2027 - Data Center Construction to Drive Procurement of High-Density Servers & Rising Digitalization & Development of Internet Infrastructure

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Server Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global data center server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Server Market Report

This report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market

GLOBAL DATA CENTER SERVER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Service (AWS), Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are developing their own customized server infrastructure with the help of the Open Compute Project (OCP) to improve the performance of data center facilities. For instance, in 2021, Microsoft launched Project Olympus to innovative cloud hardware designs with the help of OCP.

Due to edge data center and growing BFSI sectors, the micro server market is expected to grow during the forecast period. The countries such as Dell Technologies, IBM, and HPE are the prominent players offering micro servers in the market.

The data center blade servers are adapted to fulfill the requirement of the data center operators, that is minimum space with high power density.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America had the highest data center server market share of around 45% worldwide, followed by APAC and Western Europe, in 2021.

In APAC, India is emerging as a key market whereas, China & Hong has the highest market share, contributing around 65%, followed by Japan. Post COVID-19, the industry faced supply chain shortages; many Chinese companies as producing their own chips and servers. For instance, Alibaba announced a new 5nm ARM-based server chip for its data centers.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The vendors are collaborating with operators to provide and innovate liquid cooling solutions. For instance, Iceotope Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have signed an OEM agreement to provide liquid cooling solutions for edge data centers.

The data center operators are also deploying servers with x86 and x64 processors along with ARM-based servers. Datacenter operators are deploying servers in a collaboration with vendors. For instance, in April 2021, Microsoft partnered with Wiwynn in its Washington data center to test the deployment of two-phase immersion-cooled servers.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, IoT, and cloud is leading to increasing rack power density; this is increasing the demand for advanced servers in data centers, and data center operators' upscaling their existing infrastructure

  • The investment in server infrastructure is dominated by ODM servers, contributing a share of over 25% in 2021. Some major ODM server vendors include Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer) and Wiwynn, among others.

  • Rack servers will continue to dominate the market, with the adoption of blade servers not far behind. Increasing edge data center investments will boost the market share of micro servers in the market.

  • APAC is a rapidly growing market, with China & Hong contributing to around 65% of the market in 2021, followed by Japan. Owing to supply chain shortages, many Chinese companies, such as Alibaba, have started to produce their own chips and servers.

  • Hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Service (AWS), Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are developing their own customised server infrastructure with the help of Open Compute Project (OCP) to improve the performance of data center facilities.

Key Infrastructure Providers

  • ATOS

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Inspur

  • Intel

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

  • NEC

Other Infrastructure Providers

  • Black Box Network Services

  • Fujitsu

  • Tripp Lite (EATON)

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Infortrend Technology

  • Iron Systems

  • Supermicro

  • VIOLIN

  • Quanta Cloud Technology

  • WISTRON (Wiwynn)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Report Overview
7.1.1 Key Market Highlights
7.1.2 Segmental Analysis
7.1.3 Vendor Analysis
7.2 Market Snapshot
7.3 Annualized Failure Rate by Server Component (Afr)
7.4 Virtual Cloud Servers

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Adoption of Big Data & Iot
8.2 Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms
8.3 Ai Adoption in Data Centers
8.4 Ocp Adoption by Various Vendors

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Data Center Market
9.2 Data Center Construction to Drive Procurement of High-Density Servers
9.3 Edge Data Centers to Create Demand for Cost-Effective & Compact Servers
9.4 Rising Digitalization & Development of Internet Infrastructure

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Hardware Failure
10.2 Cyber Security in Data Center Facilities
10.3 Supply Chain Disruptions

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Sector
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 BFSI
12.3 Government
12.4 Cloud, It & Telecom
12.5 Other Sectors

13 Server Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Rack Servers
13.3 Blade Servers
13.4 Micro Servers

14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l89hz6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-server-market-report-2022-2027---data-center-construction-to-drive-procurement-of-high-density-servers--rising-digitalization--development-of-internet-infrastructure-301541977.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

