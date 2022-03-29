U.S. markets closed

Global Data Center Switch Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Switch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center switch market reached a value of US$ 14.78 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 20.37 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Data center switches refer to high-performance switches that connect multiple devices on the same network within the data center. They connect the servers and build a network of shared resources that serve as a controller and allow the connected devices to share information and communicate. They can be deployed throughout the data center or to attach a two-tier (leaf-spine) or one-tier flat mesh or fabric architecture. They improve security, streamline operations, automate processes, and help manage application traffic flows in the cloud network efficiently. As a result, data center switches are widely utilized in data centers by large enterprises and cloud providers that heavily rely on virtualization.

The escalating demand for simplified data center management and automation and the rising workload in data centers represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Besides this, a significant rise in internet multimedia content and web applications and the growing need for connectivity between large numbers of servers over different tiers are augmenting the product demand.

Additionally, there has been a substantial increase in the cloud and data traffic moving from and within the data centers. Along with this, with the increasing demand for data, there has been a rise in the need for data centers. As a result, cloud vendors are emphasizing on commissioning numerous data center projects with significant investments, which, in turn, is catalyzing the market growth.

Furthermore, the leading players are launching innovative data center switches integrated with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge. Moreover, several favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries, such as the introduction of regulations regarding localization of data centers and heavy investments toward the development of green data centers, are propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including the emerging trend of bare-metal switches, growing demand for data and cloud services, recent advancements in edge and cloud computing, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and increasing bandwidth requirements, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Arista Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D-Link Corporation, Extreme Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. (Tsinghua Unisplendour), Nvidia Corporation, Silicom Ltd. (Rad Group) and ZTE Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global data center switch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center switch market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the bandwidth?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global data center switch market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Data Center Switch Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Core Switches
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Distribution Switches
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Access Switches
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Bandwidth
7.1 7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 >1 Gbps to <_0 />7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 >10 Gbps to <_0 />7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 >40 Gbps
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Ethernet
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Fibre Channel
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 InfiniBand
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Enterprises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Telecommunications Industry
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Government Organizations
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Cloud Service Providers
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Arista Networks Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Dell Technologies Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 D-Link Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Extreme Networks Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Juniper Networks Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. (Tsinghua Unisplendour)
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Nvidia Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Silicom Ltd. (Rad Group)
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 ZTE Corporation
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/varx71

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-switch-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301512847.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

