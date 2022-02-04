U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Global Data Centre Colocation Markets Report 2022-2026: Hybrid Cloud Architecture and Multi Cloud Solutions, Remote Workforce, Edge Commuting, AI Demands on Infrastructure

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Centre Colocation Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global data center colocation market by value, by type, by enterprise size, by end-user, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the data center colocation market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the data center colocation market.

Data Center Colocation facility enables physical space with the proper power, cooling, and security to host business' IT hardware requirements. The facility takes on the responsibility for managing the company's servers on a day-to-day basis, as well as handling some basic connectivity and maintenance issues that arise.

Enterprises can lease space as per cabinets to cages or private suites. Colocation help enterprises in saving capital expenditure and allocating resources where they are most needed. Features of colocation facility include updated infrastructure, 24*7 remote help, technical support, site monitoring, and deployment assurance.

Data centre colocation benefits include server uptime, risk control, cost control management, scalability, high bandwidth, and assistance in the expansion of IT infrastructure. Some constraints like compliance regulations, travel issues and power outages because of bad weather, fault due to technical issues or negligence from staff.

Data centre colocation can be segmented on the basis of type (Retail Data Center Colocation and Wholesale Data Center Colocation); enterprise size (Large enterprise and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises); and end-user (Retail, BFSI, IT, Healthcare and Others).

The global data centre colocation market is projected to grow significantly during the period of 2022-2026. The global data centre colocation market is expected to increase due to growth in data generation, growth in IT outsourcing, rise in use of IoT technology, growth in big data analytics, rise in demand for digital services and reduction in the overall IT cost. Yet, the market faces some challenges like stringent regulations, high start-up and maintenance costs and security concerns and data outages.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global data center colocation market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global data center colocation market is fragmented with few top market players operating worldwide. The key players of the data center colocation market are Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., NTT Group, and China Telecom Corporation Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Data Center Colocation: An Overview
2.1.1 Common Features of Data Colocation Center
2.1.2 In-House Data Center Vs. Data Center Colocation
2.1.3 Pros and Cons of Data Center Colocation
2.1.4 Standards for Data Center Infrastructure
2.2 Data center Colocation Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 Data Center Colocation Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Data Center Colocation Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Data Center Colocation Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Data Center Colocation Market by Type (Retail and Wholesale)
3.1.3 Global Data Center Colocation Market by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Sized Enterprise)
3.1.4 Global Data Center Colocation Market by End User (IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Others)
3.1.5 Global Data Center Colocation Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)
3.2 Global Data Center Colocation Market: Type Analysis
3.2.1 Global Retail Data Center Colocation Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Retail Data Center Colocation Market by Segments
3.2.3 Global Data Center Colocation Market Segments by Value
3.2.4 Global Wholesale Data Center Colocation Market by Value
3.3 Global Data Center Colocation Market: Enterprise Analysis
3.3.1 Global Large Enterprises Data Center Colocation by Market Value
3.3.2 Global Small & Medium Sized Enterprises Data Center Colocation Market by Value
3.4 Global Data Center Colocation Market: End User Analysis
3.4.1 Global Retail Data Center Colocation Market by Value
3.4.2 Global IT Data Center Colocation Market by Value
3.4.3 Global BFSI Data Center Colocation Market by Value
3.4.4 Global Healthcare Data Center Colocation Market by Value
3.4.5 Global Others Data Center Colocation Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Data Center Colocation: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Data Center Colocation Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Data Center Colocation Market By Region (The US and Canada)
4.1.3 The US Data Center Colocation Market by value
4.1.4 Canada Data Center Colocation Market by Value
4.2 Europe Data Center Colocation Market: An Analysis
4.3 Asia Pacific Data Center Colocation Market: An Analysis
4.4 Latin America Data Center Colocation Market: An Analysis
4.5 Middle East & Africa Data Center Colocation Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19
5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Colocation
5.1.2 Some key Factors Happened during COVID-19
5.1.3 Post-COVID Scenario

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Growth in Data Generation
6.1.2 Growth in IT Outsourcing
6.1.3 Rise in Use of IoT Technology
6.1.4 Rise in Demand for Digital Services
6.1.5 Reduction in the overall IT Cost
6.1.6 Growth in Big Data Analytics
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Stringent Regulations
6.2.2 High Start-Up and Maintenance Cost
6.2.3 Security Concerns and Data Outages
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Hybrid Cloud Architecture and Multi Cloud Solutions
6.3.2 Remote Workforce
6.3.3 Edge Commuting
6.3.4 AI Demands on Infrastructure
6.3.5 Integration of Sustainability

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Data Center Colocation Market: A Financial Comparison
7.2 Global Data Center Colocation Players by Product Differentiation
7.3 Global Data Center Colocation Players By Market Share

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Business Overview
8.2 Financial Overview
8.3 Business Strategy

  • China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

  • Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

  • Equinix, Inc.

  • NTT Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itq5y1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-centre-colocation-markets-report-2022-2026-hybrid-cloud-architecture-and-multi-cloud-solutions-remote-workforce-edge-commuting-ai-demands-on-infrastructure-301475648.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

