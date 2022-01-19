Global Data Governance Market to Reach US$6 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: Global Data Governance Market to Reach US$6 Billion by the Year 2026 Data governance is a set of tools, which defines roles, standards, policies, metrics, and processes for information within an organization.
These tools ensure that data is used responsibly, efficiently, and effectively to further the organization`s functions. Data governance market is being driven by many factors. The deluge of data from various sources and the valuable insights than can be gleaned from such data is pushing businesses to opt for advanced IT systems, which is driving the demand for data governance solutions. In addition, risk management and regulatory compliance are also driving the growth of data governance solutions. The increasingly stringent data privacy laws as well as the local storage mandates are forcing organizations to manage data more efficiently, which is ensured by data governance solutions. The increasing cross-border and cross-company collaborations are also aiding growth of data governance as it ensures that data is available for all the stakeholders while being monitored with a safe structure. The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications also promotes data governance. In addition, the increasing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and the associated security risks, is also driving the growth of data governance solutions.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Governance estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.9% CAGR to reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27% share of the global Data Governance market. On-premise deployment is the most popular deployment method for data governance solutions as it ensures complete control over various aspects of the data such as security and metadata.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $722.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $654.1 Million by 2026
The Data Governance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$722.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.27% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$654.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 21.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$467.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Data governance market is being led by the developed regions such as North America (including USA and Canada) and Europe. The consistent expansion of the North American market is credited to robust IT infrastructure, technological advances and increasing application of data governance in various industries, from telecommunication and finance to media. The regional market is driven by technological advancements along with increasing use of cloud platforms, smart devices and IoT for streamlining operations, which is resulting in generation of exponential volumes of metadata. The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a hub of digital innovation. In addition, governments within the region are also concentrating on strengthening their data privacy laws as concerns grow over data privacy. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region offers the highest growth potential for data governance solutions.
Select Competitors (Total 163 Featured)
Alation Inc.
Ataccama Corporation
Collibra NV
Data Advantage Group
Datum LLC
Denodo Technologies
erwin, Inc.
Global Data Excellence
Global Ids
IBM Corporation
Infogix, Inc.
Informatica LLC
Information Builders, Inc.
Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc.
Magnitude Software, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Orchestra Networks Inc.
Reltio
SAP SE
SAS Institute, Inc.
Syncsort
Talend SA
TIBCO Software, Inc.
Topquadrant
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Data Governance
How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s
the New Normal?
Cloud Services Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot amidst the Crisis
EXHIBIT 2: Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud
Engagement 2019 VS 2020
An Introduction to Data Governance
Data Governance Tools
Implementation of Data Governance
Benefits of Data Governance
Cloud Data Governance
EXHIBIT 3: Global Data Governance Market by Application (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Risk Management,
Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit Management,
and Other Applications
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Deployment
EXHIBIT 4: Global Data Governance Market by Deployment (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and
Cloud
Analysis by Vertical
EXHIBIT 5: Global Data Governance Market by Vertical (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing,
and Other Verticals
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 6: World Data Governance Market by Region (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 7: World Data Governance Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
USA, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Innovations and Advancements
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Data Governance: The Integrated Approach
Data Governance: The Future
Key Data Governance Trends Shaping the Industry
The Formalization of Data Collection from Third Parties &
Customers
Enhanced Data Awareness & Literacy
Management of Data Distribution
Future-Proofing Businesses Having Data Strategies
Data Governance on a Modern Cloud
Data Governance to Play a Pivotal Role Buoyed by Machine
Learning and AI
EXHIBIT 8: Global Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2025, 2027
Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based
Opportunities for Data Governance Market
EXHIBIT 9: Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth
of Digital Data Create the Need for Data Governance: Global
Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015,
2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads
to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data
EXHIBIT 10: Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size
EXHIBIT 11: Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size
Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise
Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 12: Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by
Industry Group for the Year 2020
EXHIBIT 13: Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by
Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation
EXHIBIT 14: COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital
Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
Spurred by New Data Privacy Standards, Data Catalog Takes
Center Stage in Data Governance
Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data
Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises
Growing Significance of Data Governance among Enterprises Spurs
Metadata Management Market Growth
Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance
EXHIBIT 15: Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market
in US$ Million by Region (2021 & 2027)
Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets
IoT Data Governance Gains Significance with Increasing
Penetration of IoT Devices
EXHIBIT 16: Who is Generating the Biggest Data Volume in the
IoT Ecosystem? % Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the
Year 2020
EXHIBIT 17: Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for
Big Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed
Decision-Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by
Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years
2020 & 2025
Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for Data
Governance
EXHIBIT 18: IoT Endpoints Installed Base in Billion Units for
2018-2021
EXHIBIT 19: IoT Endpoints Installed Base Breakdown by Segment
for 2020
Data Governance Drives Value in Healthcare Domain
Common Challenges in Data Governance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Data Governance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Risk Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Risk Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Risk Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Compliance Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Compliance Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Incident
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Incident Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Incident Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Audit Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Audit Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Audit Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail & Consumer
Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Data Governance by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Data Governance by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government,
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management,
Incident Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Data Governance by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management,
Incident Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Data Governance by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government,
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management,
Incident Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Data Governance by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government,
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management,
Incident Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance
by Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management,
Incident Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
