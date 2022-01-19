Abstract: Global Data Governance Market to Reach US$6 Billion by the Year 2026 Data governance is a set of tools, which defines roles, standards, policies, metrics, and processes for information within an organization.

These tools ensure that data is used responsibly, efficiently, and effectively to further the organization`s functions. Data governance market is being driven by many factors. The deluge of data from various sources and the valuable insights than can be gleaned from such data is pushing businesses to opt for advanced IT systems, which is driving the demand for data governance solutions. In addition, risk management and regulatory compliance are also driving the growth of data governance solutions. The increasingly stringent data privacy laws as well as the local storage mandates are forcing organizations to manage data more efficiently, which is ensured by data governance solutions. The increasing cross-border and cross-company collaborations are also aiding growth of data governance as it ensures that data is available for all the stakeholders while being monitored with a safe structure. The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications also promotes data governance. In addition, the increasing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and the associated security risks, is also driving the growth of data governance solutions.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Governance estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.9% CAGR to reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27% share of the global Data Governance market. On-premise deployment is the most popular deployment method for data governance solutions as it ensures complete control over various aspects of the data such as security and metadata.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $722.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $654.1 Million by 2026



The Data Governance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$722.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.27% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$654.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 21.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$467.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Data governance market is being led by the developed regions such as North America (including USA and Canada) and Europe. The consistent expansion of the North American market is credited to robust IT infrastructure, technological advances and increasing application of data governance in various industries, from telecommunication and finance to media. The regional market is driven by technological advancements along with increasing use of cloud platforms, smart devices and IoT for streamlining operations, which is resulting in generation of exponential volumes of metadata. The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a hub of digital innovation. In addition, governments within the region are also concentrating on strengthening their data privacy laws as concerns grow over data privacy. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region offers the highest growth potential for data governance solutions.





Select Competitors (Total 163 Featured)



Alation Inc.

Ataccama Corporation

Collibra NV

Data Advantage Group

Datum LLC

Denodo Technologies

erwin, Inc.

Global Data Excellence

Global Ids

IBM Corporation

Infogix, Inc.

Informatica LLC

Information Builders, Inc.

Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc.

Magnitude Software, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Orchestra Networks Inc.

Reltio

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Syncsort

Talend SA

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Topquadrant







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Governance

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s

the New Normal?

Cloud Services Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot amidst the Crisis

EXHIBIT 2: Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud

Engagement 2019 VS 2020

An Introduction to Data Governance

Data Governance Tools

Implementation of Data Governance

Benefits of Data Governance

Cloud Data Governance

EXHIBIT 3: Global Data Governance Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Risk Management,

Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit Management,

and Other Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Deployment

EXHIBIT 4: Global Data Governance Market by Deployment (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and

Cloud

Analysis by Vertical

EXHIBIT 5: Global Data Governance Market by Vertical (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing,

and Other Verticals

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 6: World Data Governance Market by Region (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 7: World Data Governance Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

USA, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Innovations and Advancements

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Data Governance: The Integrated Approach

Data Governance: The Future

Key Data Governance Trends Shaping the Industry

The Formalization of Data Collection from Third Parties &

Customers

Enhanced Data Awareness & Literacy

Management of Data Distribution

Future-Proofing Businesses Having Data Strategies

Data Governance on a Modern Cloud

Data Governance to Play a Pivotal Role Buoyed by Machine

Learning and AI

EXHIBIT 8: Global Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2025, 2027

Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based

Opportunities for Data Governance Market

EXHIBIT 9: Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth

of Digital Data Create the Need for Data Governance: Global

Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads

to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

EXHIBIT 10: Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size

EXHIBIT 11: Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size

Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise

Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 12: Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by

Industry Group for the Year 2020

EXHIBIT 13: Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by

Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation

EXHIBIT 14: COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital

Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Spurred by New Data Privacy Standards, Data Catalog Takes

Center Stage in Data Governance

Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data

Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises

Growing Significance of Data Governance among Enterprises Spurs

Metadata Management Market Growth

Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance

EXHIBIT 15: Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market

in US$ Million by Region (2021 & 2027)

Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets

IoT Data Governance Gains Significance with Increasing

Penetration of IoT Devices

EXHIBIT 16: Who is Generating the Biggest Data Volume in the

IoT Ecosystem? % Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the

Year 2020

EXHIBIT 17: Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for

Big Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed

Decision-Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by

Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years

2020 & 2025

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for Data

Governance

EXHIBIT 18: IoT Endpoints Installed Base in Billion Units for

2018-2021

EXHIBIT 19: IoT Endpoints Installed Base Breakdown by Segment

for 2020

Data Governance Drives Value in Healthcare Domain

Common Challenges in Data Governance



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Data Governance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Risk Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Risk Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Risk Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Compliance

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Compliance Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Compliance Management

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Incident

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Incident Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Incident Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Audit Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Audit Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Audit Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail & Consumer

Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 42: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Data Governance by Deployment -

On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance by

Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident

Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Data Governance by

Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident

Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk

Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit

Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Data Governance by Vertical -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing

and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Data Governance by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management,

Incident Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Data Governance by

Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident

Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk

Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit

Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Data Governance by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing

and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Data Governance by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management,

Incident Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Data Governance by

Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident

Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk

Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit

Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Data Governance by Vertical -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing

and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Data Governance by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management,

Incident Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Data Governance by

Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident

Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk

Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit

Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Data Governance by Vertical -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government,

Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing

and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management,

Incident Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by

Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident

Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk

Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit

Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing

and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Data Governance by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Data Governance

by Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management,

Incident Management, Audit Management and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Data Governance by

Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident

Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by



