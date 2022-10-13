U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Global Data Governance Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Governance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798310/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Data Governance Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Governance estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 22% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.9% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $617.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.2% CAGR
- The Data Governance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$617.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$804.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 21.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 163 Featured)
Adaptive
Alation, Inc.
Alex Solutions Pty. Ltd.
Ataccama Corporation
Collibra Inc.
Data Advantage Group
Denodo Technologies, Inc.
Global Data Excellence
Global IDs
Informatica
Innovative Routines International, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Magnitude Software
Micro Focus International plc
Microsoft Corporation
Mindtree Limited
Oracle Corporation
Precisely
Quest Software
Reltio, Inc.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Talend Inc.
TIBCO Software Inc.
TopQuadrant, Inc.
Varonis Systems, Inc.
Zaloni, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798310/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Data Governance
How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s
the New Normal?
Cloud Services Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot amidst the Crisis
Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS
2020
Data Governance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Data Governance
Data Governance Tools
Implementation of Data Governance
Benefits of Data Governance
Cloud Data Governance
Global Data Governance Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Risk Management,
Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit Management,
and Other Applications
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Deployment
Global Data Governance Market by Deployment (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and Cloud
Analysis by Vertical
Global Data Governance Market by Vertical (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing, and Other
Verticals
Regional Analysis
World Data Governance Market by Region (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Data Governance Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest
of World, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Innovations and Advancements
Select Global Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Data Governance: The Integrated Approach
Data Governance: The Future
Key Data Governance Trends Shaping the Industry
The Formalization of Data Collection from Third Parties &
Customers
Enhanced Data Awareness & Literacy
Management of Data Distribution
Future-Proofing Businesses Having Data Strategies
Data Governance on a Modern Cloud
Data Governance to Play a Pivotal Role Buoyed by Machine
Learning and AI
Global Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2021, 2025, 2027
Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based
Opportunities for Data Governance Market
Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital
Data Create the Need for Data Governance: Global Digital Data
Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030
and 2035
Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads
to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data
Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size
Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size
Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise
Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group
for the Year 2020
Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$
Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation
COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital
Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
Spurred by New Data Privacy Standards, Data Catalog Takes
Center Stage in Data Governance
Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data
Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises
Growing Significance of Data Governance among Enterprises Spurs
Metadata Management Market Growth
Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance
Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market in US$
Million by Region (2021 & 2027)
Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets
IoT Data Governance Gains Significance with Increasing
Penetration of IoT Devices
Who is Generating the Biggest Data Volume in the IoT Ecosystem?
% Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the Year 2020
Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big Data
Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-
Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected
Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2020 & 2025
Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for Data
Governance
IoT Endpoints Installed Base in Billion Units for 2018-2021
IoT Endpoints Installed Base Breakdown by Segment for 2020
Data Governance Drives Value in Healthcare Domain
Common Challenges in Data Governance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Risk
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Risk Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Risk Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Compliance Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Compliance Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Compliance Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Incident Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Incident Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Incident Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Audit Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Audit Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Audit Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Governance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Data Governance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 42: World 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Data Governance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Governance by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: USA Historic Review for Data Governance by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Governance by Application - Risk Management, Compliance
Management, Incident Management, Audit Management and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Governance by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer
Goods, Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Data Governance by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government,
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Application - Risk Management, Compliance
Management, Incident Management, Audit Management and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Data Governance by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Data Governance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Governance by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Governance by Application - Risk Management, Compliance
Management, Incident Management, Audit Management and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Governance by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer
Goods, Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Data Governance by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government,
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Data Governance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Governance by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: China Historic Review for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: China 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Governance by Application - Risk Management, Compliance
Management, Incident Management, Audit Management and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: China 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Governance by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer
Goods, Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Data Governance by Vertical -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government,
Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: China 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Data Governance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Application - Risk Management, Compliance
Management, Incident Management, Audit Management and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Data Governance by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Data Governance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: France Historic Review for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: France 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Application - Risk Management, Compliance
Management, Incident Management, Audit Management and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: France 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Data Governance by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: France 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Data Governance Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Data Governance by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Application - Risk Management, Compliance
Management, Incident Management, Audit Management and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Data Governance by
Application - Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident
Management, Audit Management and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Risk
Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 106: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Data Governance by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Data Governance by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Government, Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Data Governance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing
and Other Verticals for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798310/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


